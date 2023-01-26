Global Metamaterials Market Report 2022 to 2027: Escalating Demand for Plant-Based Food Products Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metamaterials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metamaterials market size reached US$ 485 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,763.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.64% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metamaterials are engineered macroscopic composites with an artificial, three-dimensional (3D), periodic cellular architecture. These composites are designed to achieve advantageous and unusual electromagnetic properties that cannot be found in natural materials.

They are made using subwavelength building blocks, which allow extreme control over optical fields and provide negative refractive index characteristics. They help manage and manipulate light, sound, and other physical phenomena.

As a result, they are widely used for designing wireless sensors with specified sensitivity and resolution for the agriculture and biomedical industries. They are also utilized in microwave devices and optical components that are based on electromagnetic radiation.



Metamaterials Market Trends:



With the escalating demand for plant-based food products worldwide, farmers are shifting towards integrated and advanced technologies to increase their total crop productivity.

This represents one of the significant factors catalyzing the demand for miniature sensors based on metamaterials as they aid in accurate mapping of soil humidity and moisture. Apart from this, metamaterials find extensive application in telemetry systems that are widely employed in the aerospace industry for measuring meteorological data, including humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure.

Moreover, metamaterial coatings are used to increase bandwidth, reduce the size, and enhance the radiator efficiency of small electric and magnetic dipole antennas.

Additionally, as metamaterial absorbers are thin, lightweight, and can be utilized over a wide frequency range, they are gaining traction in the electronics industry across the globe. Furthermore, with improvements in metamaterials, their industrial applications are expanding in photovoltaics (PV), microelectromechanical systems, lightweight materials, vehicles, and wireless communications.

This, in confluence with the introduction of metamaterial absorber-based energy harvesting devices, is anticipated to impact the market positively.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acoustic Metamaterials Group Ltd, Echodyne Corp, Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., JEM Engineering LLC, Kymeta Corporation, Metamagnetics Inc, Metamaterial Technologies Inc., MetaShield LLC, Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG (Cellink AB), Plasmonics Inc. and TeraView Limited.



