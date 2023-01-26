Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this research study is to provide investors, developers, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global medical device analytical testing services market. This report presents and analyzes the major trends prevalent in the global medical device analytical testing services market and the market size and forecast.

Medical devices are subject to stringent regulations and control specifications. Development, introduction, and use of standard complying medical devices ensure efficacy and safety of such devices. Several regulatory authorities and organizations frequently collaborate to set standards for medical devices. Such establishment of standards includes establishing performance characteristics, testing methods, manufacturing practices, product characters and standards, use protocols, ingredient specifications, labeling, and other such criteria.



This report categorizes the global medical device analytical testing services market in terms of service type and geographical distribution. Based on service type, the global medical device analytical testing services market is categorized into material characterization, extractable & leachable testing, physical testing, sterility testing, bioburden testing, and others. Market size and forecast for each mentioned segment for the period 2020-2030 is presented in the report along with respective CAGRs for the forecast duration 2022-2030.



The market size and forecast of each considered geographical market are presented for the period 2020-2030 along with CAGRs for the forecast period 2022-2030 in this study and are further cross-sectional presented in terms of service type, and constituent region/country level markets.

Among the considered service types, material characterization holds the largest revenue share in the overall medical device analytical testing services market. Through material characterization services, the service providers support medical device manufacturers in establishing biocompatibility by identification and quantification of chemicals in materials. Material characterization is performed to determine material toxicity and usually follows ISO 10993-18 methods.

The original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe have an additional concern of containing overall business expenditure while simultaneously focusing on core competency of the development of novel medical devices. This has led the medical device manufacturers in these regions to increasingly outsource their non-core processes to third-party service providers. Additionally, as the healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is correspondingly growing to the ever-growing patient pool, the Asia Pacific market is presenting lucrative market penetration opportunities to the multinational giants.



Market Segmentation

Service Type

Material Characterization

Extractable & Leachable Testing

Physical Testing

Sterility Testing

Bioburden Testing

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Medical Device Analytical Testing Services market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Medical Device Analytical Testing Services market?

Which is the largest regional market for Medical Device Analytical Testing Services market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Medical Device Analytical Testing Services market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Medical Device Analytical Testing Services market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market: By Service Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Avomeen Analytical Services

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

EAG Inc.

Envigo

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

IMR Test Labs

Medical Device Testing Services

North American Science Associates Inc.

NSF International

Pace Analytical Services LLC.

SGS SA

Toxikon Inc.

Wuxi AppTec.

