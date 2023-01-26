Tryg’s Sustainability report 2022 has been published.

The report describes how Tryg progresses on its Sustainability strategy and targets across its three focus areas: Sustainable insurance, Responsible company and Green workplace.

Among the highlights are:

Sustainable claims handling: CO2e reductions of 15,449 tons CO2 (2024 target: 20,000-25,000 tons CO2e)

Women in management positions: 40.5% women in management positions (2024 target: 41%)

CO2 reduction: 58% reduction in direct CO2e emissions (2030 target: 55%)

The report includes an ESG data overview of Tryg’s key performance indicators, Tryg’s climate reporting in line with Insurance & Pension Denmark’s industry recommendations, Tryg’s reporting on EU Taxonomy-eligible and non-eligible economic activities as well as Tryg’s climate-related disclosure in line with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.





Tryg’s Sustainability report 2022 can be downloaded at tryg.com





