Insights on the Paraxylene (PX) Global Market to 2027: Rising Demand for Plastics Worldwide Drives Growth

The global paraxylene (PX) market size reached US$ 44.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 62.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.96% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Paraxylene, also known as PX or P-Xylene, is an aromatic hydrocarbon compound. It is a colorless, transparent, highly flammable and toxic chemical which is chemically derived from products containing benzene. It is produced through the process of catalytic reforming of petroleum derivatives and is separated through crystallization, distillation and the reaction of ethylbenzene.

It is primarily used as a raw material in the manufacturing of industrial chemicals such as purified terephthalic acid (PTA), purified dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and others. It also finds applications in the production of packaging materials, polyester fibres, construction materials, etc.



The growing demand for plastics across the globe is the key factor driving the market. Paraxylene forms the core component in the production of plastic products.

As a result, it is utilized for manufacturing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles commonly used as containers for soda, water and other beverages. Paraxylene is also being used in the production of various household products such as containers for cosmetics and toiletries, and curtain fabrics, clothing and upholstery.

Furthermore, the development of bio-based paraxylene is significantly contributing to the market growth. Increasing environmental awareness has encouraged consumers to seek eco-friendly options. Consequently, bioplastics, of which bio-based paraxylene is an integral component, are widely being incorporated across industries as a sustainable alternative to the conventionally used plastics. Other factors such as a thriving packaging industry are also contributing to the growth of the market.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global paraxylene (PX) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the paraxylene (PX) market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Braskem, China National Petroleum Corporation, ENEOS Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., National Petrochemical Company, PT Pertamina, Reliance Industries Limited, SK incheon petrochem Co. Ltd. and Toray International Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the global paraxylene (PX) market growth?

2. What are the global paraxylene (PX) market drivers?

3. What are the key industry trends in the global paraxylene (PX) market?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global paraxylene (PX) market?

5. What is the global paraxylene (PX) market breakup by application?

6. What is the global paraxylene (PX) market breakup by end use industry?

7. What are the major regions in the global paraxylene (PX) market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global paraxylene (PX) market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $44.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $62.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Paraxylene (PX) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Plastics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Textile

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Braskem

13.3.2 China National Petroleum Corporation

13.3.3 ENEOS Corporation

13.3.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

13.3.5 Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited

13.3.6 Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited)

13.3.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

13.3.8 National Petrochemical Company

13.3.9 PT Pertamina.

13.3.10 Reliance Industries Limited

13.3.11 SK incheon petrochem Co. Ltd.

13.3.12 Toray International Inc.

