Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size to Surpass US$ 466.5 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Type (Micra Transcatheter Pacing System, Wireless Cardiac Simulation System, Nanostim Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker), by Condition (Atrial Fibrillation, Sinus Node Dysfunction, Atrioventricular Block) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 466.5 million by 2030. Owing to a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Market Drivers

The leading drivers of the global leadless cardiac pacemakers market are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing elderly population. In addition, complications such as pocket infections, hematomas, lead dislodgment, and lead fracture are less common with leadless pacemakers than with conventional ones. The demand for minimally invasive cardiac operations over open surgeries is growing because of shorter hospital stays, a decreased risk of infection and bleeding, and a quicker recovery. Additionally, the increased R&D for leadless pacemakers and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI with pacemakers are accelerating the growth of the global market. Furthermore, because there is no chest incision and visible pacemaker pocket, and the size of the leadless pacemaker is smaller than the size of the transvenous pacemaker, there is a consistently high demand for leadless pacemakers.

The global leadless cardiac pacemaker market has been analyzed from three perspectives – type, Condition, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on types, the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market is divided into:

Micra Transcatheter Pacing Systems

Wireless Cardiac Simulation Systems

Nanostim Leadless Cardiac Pacemakers

The Micra transcatheter pacing system dominates the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market with the largest market share in 2021. A less invasive process is used to install the Micra transcatheter pacing device in the chest, leaving no visible scars and shortening hospital stays, contributing to the segment growth. The Micra transcatheter pacing system is self-contained and 90% smaller than a typical pacemaker, which also plays a vital role in segment growth. Furthermore, patients with the Micra transcatheter pacing device can have MRI scans, allowing a constant demand. Additionally, the system adjusts the heart rate automatically based on changes in the body, such as physical activity. The battery of the devices is expected to last between 10 and 12 years, driving the segment's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Condition Segmentation’

Based on Condition, the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market is categorized into:

Atrial fibrillation

Sinus Node Dysfunction

Atrioventricular Block

The atrial fibrillation segment will hold the largest market share of the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market in 2021. The increased prevalence of atrial fibrillation can be attributable to its leading share. Globally, atrial fibrillation is the most prevalent kind of arrhythmia. Additionally, the growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to atrial fibrillation, is crucial to the segment's expansion. Furthermore, the segment is growing as a result of an increase in the consumption of alcohol and tobacco combined with a decline in physical activity.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market in 2021. A significant aspect driving regional growth is the increased incidence of atrial fibrillation in the area. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. approximately 454,000 hospitalizations take place due to atrial fibrillation, which causes around 158,000 deaths each year. Additionally, the region's expansion is aided by the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies. The presence of prominent market players in the area is also projected to fuel regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent global leadless cardiac pacemaker market is:

Medtronic Plc

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

SORIN S.p.A

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Vitatron

Lepu Medical Technology

Terumo Corporation

MEDICO S.p.A.

