Summit Financial Group Reports Record Q4 2022 EPS of $1.16 on Continued Strong Loan Growth Resulting in 19.5 Percent Annualized Increase in TBVPS

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, including continued strong earnings on growth in loans and total revenue.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $14.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $14.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $12.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, our team continued expanding existing customer relationships and cultivating new relationships from our strong commercial pipelines to continue to deliver annualized double-digit loan growth, strong deposit growth, increased revenue and earnings,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined underwriting standards consistently provide stable asset quality metrics and improved in the fourth quarter and for year-end. Given the challenging interest rate environment, the sequential increase in our tangible book value per common share differentiates us from our peers. Our tremendous operating results in 2022, pending merger with PSB Holding Corp. and the strength of our balance sheet well-positions us for continued growth in 2023.”

Highlights for Q4 2022

  • Total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending, increased 2.6 percent (10.3 percent annualized) during the quarter and 17.1 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Deposits increased 2.0 percent (8.0 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and 7.7 percent for full year 2022.
  • Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) increased $1.01 (4.9 percent or 19.5 percent annualized) to $21.70 during the quarter, which included unrealized net gains on debt securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $0.09 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”), partially offset by decreases in the fair values of derivative financial instruments hedging against higher interest rates totaling $0.08 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) also recorded in OCI. For full year 2022, Summit’s TBVPS increased 11.1 percent, while for the vast majority of our peers’ TBVPS declined, and in some cases significantly so, during the same period.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 4 basis points to 3.80 percent from the linked quarter and increased 31 basis points from the year-ago quarter, as increased yields on interest earning assets were offset by increased cost of deposits and other funding.
  • Total noninterest expense decreased 1.9 percent to $18.8 million in the quarter, primarily due to deferred director compensation income of $316,000 in Q4 compared to $830,000 deferred director compensation expense in the linked quarter and up 5.1 percent from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher salary and benefits expenses.
  • Annualized non-interest expense decreased to 1.92 percent of average assets compared to 2.01 percent of average assets for the linked quarter and 2.02 for the year-ago period.
  • Achieved an efficiency ratio of 46.40 percent compared to 47.95 percent in Q3 2022 and 48.85 percent in the year-ago quarter.
  • Incurred $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the quarter increasing period-end allowance for loan credit losses to $38.9 million, or 1.26 percent of total loans and 497.2 percent of nonperforming loans.
  • Foreclosed property held for sale declined by 2.4 percent during the quarter and 48.6 percent from the year-ago quarter to $5.07 million or 0.13 percent of assets at period end.
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) improved to 0.33 percent of total assets at period end, excluding restructured assets, down 4 basis points during the quarter and 30 basis points from December 31, 2021.
  • Announced expansion of our footprint into Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware by entering into a definitive merger agreement to acquire PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Preston, Maryland.

Results from Operations

Net interest income grew to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.7 percent from the linked quarter and 19.1 percent from the prior-year fourth quarter. NIM for fourth quarter 2022 was 3.80 percent compared to 3.84 percent for the linked quarter and 3.49 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.78 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, 3.81 percent for the linked quarter and 3.45 percent for the year-ago period.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2022 was $4.87 million compared to $4.89 million for the linked quarter and $5.95 million for the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $24,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $242,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $280,000 in fourth quarter 2022 compared to $283,000 in the linked quarter.

Mortgage origination revenue decreased to $286,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $538,000 in the linked quarter and $1.36 million for the year-ago period reflecting continuing negative impact of higher interest rates on demand for new mortgage loans. Mortgage origination revenue includes an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights of $140,000 for fourth quarter 2022, $318,000 during the linked quarter and $879,000 for the year-ago period.

Excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, noninterest income was $4.61 million for fourth quarter 2022 compared to $4.85 million for Q3 2022 and $5.86 million in the year-ago quarter, down primarily as result of lower mortgage origination revenue.

Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments, remained unchanged compared to the linked quarter at $39.0 million, and up 12.3 percent from $34.7 million in the year-ago quarter, while for the year 2022, it grew to $147.6 million, up 14.0 percent from 2021, outpacing the 6.0 percent noninterest expense increase recorded.

Total noninterest expense decreased to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 1.9 percent from $19.2 million in the linked quarter and was up 5.1 percent from $17.9 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. The sequential-quarter decrease in total noninterest expense, primarily on higher salary and benefits expenses offset by deferred director compensation income, reflected modest fluctuations in most other categories of operating costs.

Salary and benefit expenses of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased from $10.2 million for the linked quarter and $9.0 million during the year-ago period. Higher group health insurance premiums and increased accruals for anticipated 2022 performance bonuses account for the primary reasons for the increases.

Net losses and expenses on foreclosed properties were $159,000 during fourth quarter 2022 compared to $26,000 in the linked quarter and $403,000 in the year-ago period.

Other expenses were $2.93 million for Q4 2022 compared to $3.83 million for the linked quarter and $3.25 million in the year-ago period. The decrease in other expenses was primarily from an increase in deferred director compensation plan-related income to $316,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $850,000 plan-related expense during the third quarter of 2022 and $227,000 in the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2022, deferred director compensation plan-related income totaled $612,000 compared to plan related expense of $725,000 for full-year 2021. During Q3 2022, we purchased investments to hedge the changes in the Plan participants’ phantom investments which should serve to significantly reduce the period-to-period volatility of the Plan’s impact on the Company’s statements of income.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was 46.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 47.95 percent in the linked quarter and 48.85 percent for the year-ago period. Non-interest expense to average assets was 1.92 percent in fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.01 percent in the linked quarter and 2.02 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, total assets were $3.9 billion, an increase of $340.0 million, or 9.5 percent since December 31, 2021.

Total loans net of unearned fees grew to $3.1 billion on December 31, 2022, up 0.3 percent (or 1.0 percent annualized) during the quarter, and up 11.6 percent from December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending, total loans grew to $3.0 billion on December 31, 2022, up 2.6 percent (or 10.3 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and up 17.1 percent year-to-date.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) but excluding PPP lending, grew to $2.0 billion on December 31, 2022, up 1.5 percent (5.9 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and 15.9 percent year-to-date.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $586.3 million on December 31, 2022, up 1.5 percent (6.1 percent annualized) during the fourth quarter and 3.2 percent year-to-date.

As of December 31, 2022, PPP balances were paid down to $8,000 and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $130.4 million compared to $194.7 million at September 30, 2022 and $227.9 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.2 billion on December 31, 2022, a 2.0 percent (or 8.0 percent annualized) increase during the fourth quarter and a 7.7 percent increase year-to-date. Core deposits increased 2.4 percent (9.5 percent annualized) during fourth quarter 2022 to $3.1 billion and increased 8.5 percent in 2022. Changes in core deposits by category are as follows:

  • Non-interest bearing deposit accounts decreased $65.5 million or 10.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15.4 million or 2.7 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Interest bearing checking accounts grew $267.7 million or 18.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $616.0 million or 54.6 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Savings accounts declined $86.2 million or 14.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $201.4 million or 28.8 percent since December 31, 2021.
  • Core time deposits declined $44.0 million or 13.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $157.1 million or 34.8 percent since December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $354.5 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $327.5 million at December 31, 2021. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.20 per share in Q4 2022.

For the year 2022, TBVPS increased $2.16 to $21.70. TBVPS was negatively impacted during 2022 by unrealized net losses on AFS debt securities of $3.11 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in OCI. However, these losses were partially offset by increased fair values of interest rate caps and swaps (also recorded in OCI) held as hedges against higher interest rates totaling $1.78 per common share (net of deferred income taxes), in the same period.

Summit had 12,783,646 outstanding common shares at the end of 2022 compared to 12,743,125 at year-end 2021.

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the fourth quarter of 2022, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

Net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) declined to $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. NCOs of $193,000 represented 0.03 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit recorded a $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting reserve build to support the Company’s significant loan growth and increasing forecasted economic uncertainty. The provision for credit losses was $1.50 million for the linked quarter and the year-ago quarter.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $38.9 million on December 31, 2022, $36.8 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $32.3 million on December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.26 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.19 percent at the end of the linked quarter, and 1.17 percent at December 31, 2021. The allowance was 497.2 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 254.4 percent at year-end 2021.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $6.95 million on December 31, 2022, $7.60 million at the end of the linked quarter and $7.28 million on December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased $650,000 during the most recent quarter, principally as result of a change in mix of unfunded commitments. Construction loan commitments, which on average have a higher historical loss ratio than do other loans, decreased, while commercial unfunded lines of credit, which carry a lower loss factor and lower utilization rates, increased.

As of December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $14.4 million, or 0.37 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $22.6 million or 0.63 percent of assets at year-end 2021.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.9 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 44 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021   
    
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands12/31/202212/31/2021Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
 Loans, including fees$43,589 $28,979 50.4% 
 Securities 4,181  2,763 51.3% 
 Other 70  75 -6.7% 
 Total interest income 47,840  31,817 50.4% 
 Interest expense   
 Deposits 10,194  1,718 493.4% 
 Borrowings 3,293  1,267 159.9% 
 Total interest expense 13,487  2,985 351.8% 
 Net interest income 34,353  28,832 19.1% 
 Provision for credit losses 1,500  1,500 0.0% 
 Net interest income after provision   
 for credit losses 32,853  27,332 20.2% 
     
 Noninterest income   
 Trust and wealth management fees 750  847 -11.5% 
 Mortgage origination revenue 286  1,361 -79.0% 
 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,526  1,501 1.7% 
 Bank card revenue 1,513  1,528 -1.0% 
 Net gains on equity investments 280  202 38.6% 
 Net realized losses on debt securities (24) (109)-78.0% 
 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 367  293 25.3% 
 Other income 167  330 -49.4% 
 Total noninterest income 4,865  5,953 -18.3% 
 Noninterest expense   
 Salaries and employee benefits 10,532  8,977 17.3% 
 Net occupancy expense 1,328  1,265 5.0% 
 Equipment expense 1,769  1,902 -7.0% 
 Professional fees 386  438 -11.9% 
 Advertising and public relations 280  216 29.6% 
 Amortization of intangibles 351  387 -9.3% 
 FDIC premiums 352  330 6.7% 
 Bank card expense 679  703 -3.4% 
 Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 159  403 -60.5% 
 Acquisition-related expense 81  57 42.1% 
 Other expenses 2,932  3,250 -9.8% 
 Total noninterest expense 18,849  17,928 5.1% 
 Income before income taxes 18,869  15,357 22.9% 
 Income taxes 3,783  2,777 36.2% 
 Net income 15,086  12,580 19.9% 
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225 n/a 
     
 Net income applicable to common shares$14,861 $12,355 20.3% 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021  
     
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
  12/31/202212/31/2021Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
 Basic$1.16 $0.96 20.8% 
 Diluted$1.16 $0.95 22.1% 
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.18 11.1% 
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 16.9%  18.3% -7.7% 
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
 Basic 12,775,703  12,916,555 -1.1% 
 Diluted 12,837,637  12,976,181 -1.1% 
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,783,646  12,743,125 0.3% 
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 17.50%  15.48% 13.0% 
 Return on average tangible equity (C) 21.75%  19.72% 10.3% 
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) 22.96%  20.91% 9.8% 
 Return on average assets 1.54%  1.42% 8.5% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.80%  3.49% 8.9% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 46.40%  48.85% -5.0% 
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)   
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2022 vs 2021   
     
  For the Year EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands12/31/202212/31/2021Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
 Loans, including fees$145,364 $112,63029.1% 
 Securities 13,052  9,47037.8% 
 Other 331  3164.7% 
 Total interest income 158,747  122,41629.7% 
 Interest expense   
 Deposits 20,683  8,182152.8% 
 Borrowings 9,078  4,302111.0% 
 Total interest expense 29,761  12,484138.4% 
 Net interest income 128,986  109,93217.3% 
 Provision for credit losses 6,950  4,00073.8% 
 Net interest income after provision   
 for credit losses 122,036  105,93215.2% 
     
 Noninterest income   
 Trust and wealth management fees 2,978  2,8863.2% 
 Mortgage origination revenue 1,480  3,999-63.0% 
 Service charges on deposit accounts 6,150  5,03222.2% 
 Bank card revenue 6,261  5,8966.2% 
 Net gains on equity investments 265  20231.2% 
 Net realized (losses)/gains on debt securities (708) 425-266.6% 
 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 1,211  1,02618.0% 
 Other income 516  742-30.5% 
 Total noninterest income 18,153  20,208-10.2% 
 Noninterest expense   
 Salaries and employee benefits 40,452  34,38617.6% 
 Net occupancy expense 5,128  4,8246.3% 
 Equipment expense 7,253  6,9903.8% 
 Professional fees 1,628  1,5783.2% 
 Advertising and public relations 893  69728.1% 
 Amortization of intangibles 1,440  1,563-7.9% 
 FDIC premiums 1,224  1,449-15.5% 
 Bank card expense 2,928  2,6689.7% 
 Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 236  1,745-86.5% 
 Acquisition-related expense 114  1,224-90.7% 
 Other expenses 11,583  11,615-0.3% 
 Total noninterest expense 72,879  68,7396.0% 
 Income before income taxes 67,310  57,40117.3% 
 Income taxes 14,094  11,66320.8% 
 Net income 53,216  45,73816.3% 
 Preferred stock dividends 900  58952.8% 
     
 Net income applicable to common shares$52,316 $45,14915.9% 

    

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2022 vs 2021  
     
  For the Year EndedPercent
  12/31/202212/31/2021Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
 Basic$4.10 $3.49 17.5% 
 Diluted$4.08 $3.47 17.6% 
     
 Cash dividends per common share$0.76 $0.70 8.6% 
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 18.2%  19.9% -8.5% 
     
 Average common shares outstanding   
 Basic 12,760,649  12,943,883 -1.4% 
 Diluted 12,821,533  13,003,428 -1.4% 
     
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,783,646  12,743,125 0.3% 
     
Performance Ratios   
 Return on average equity 15.83%  14.76% 7.2% 
 Return on average tangible equity (C) 19.88%  18.71% 6.3% 
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) 21.03%  19.51% 7.8% 
 Return on average assets 1.42%  1.36% 4.4% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.73%  3.54% 5.4% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 47.76%  49.22% -3.0% 
     

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
 Loans, including fees$43,589 $38,784 $32,766 $30,224 $28,979 
 Securities 4,181  3,497  2,752  2,623  2,763 
 Other 70  170  45  46  75 
 Total interest income 47,840  42,451  35,563  32,893  31,817 
 Interest expense     
 Deposits 10,194  6,140  2,622  1,727  1,718 
 Borrowings 3,293  2,198  1,976  1,612  1,267 
 Total interest expense 13,487  8,338  4,598  3,339  2,985 
 Net interest income 34,353  34,113  30,965  29,554  28,832 
 Provision for credit losses 1,500  1,500  2,000  1,950  1,500 
 Net interest income after provision     
 for credit losses 32,853  32,613  28,965  27,604  27,332 
 Noninterest income     
 Trust and wealth management fees 750  725  745  757  847 
 Mortgage origination revenue 286  538  317  339  1,361 
 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,526  1,550  1,674  1,401  1,501 
 Bank card revenue 1,513  1,639  1,618  1,491  1,528 
 Net gains/(losses) on equity investments 280  283  (669) 372  202 
 Net realized losses on debt securities (24) (242) (289) (152) (109)
 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 367  229  331  283  293 
 Other income 167  165  129  54  330 
 Total noninterest income 4,865  4,887  3,856  4,545  5,953 
 Noninterest expense     
 Salaries and employee benefits 10,532  10,189  10,030  9,700  8,977 
 Net occupancy expense 1,328  1,301  1,258  1,242  1,265 
 Equipment expense 1,769  1,851  1,791  1,843  1,902 
 Professional fees 386  372  507  362  438 
 Advertising and public relations 280  276  165  172  216 
 Amortization of intangibles 351  354  355  378  387 
 FDIC premiums 352  292  190  390  330 
 Bank card expense 679  726  810  714  703 
 Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 159  26  141  (90) 403 
 Acquisition-related expenses 81  -  4  29  57 
 Other expenses 2,932  3,834  2,358  2,459  3,250 
 Total noninterest expense 18,849  19,221  17,609  17,199  17,928 
 Income before income taxes 18,869  18,279  15,212  14,950  15,357 
 Income tax expense 3,783  3,856  3,198  3,257  2,777 
 Net income 15,086  14,423  12,014  11,693  12,580 
 Preferred stock dividends 225  225  225  225  225 
       
 Net income applicable to common shares$14,861 $14,198 $11,789 $11,468 $12,355 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)      
       
  For the Quarter Ended 
  12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021 
Per Share Data      
 Earnings per common share      
 Basic$1.16 $1.11 $0.92 $0.90 $0.96  
 Diluted$1.16 $1.11 $0.92 $0.90 $0.95  
        
 Cash dividends per common share$0.20 $0.20 $0.18 $0.18 $0.18  
 Common stock dividend payout ratio 16.9%  17.7%  19.1%  19.7%  18.5%  
        
 Average common shares outstanding      
 Basic 12,775,703  12,766,473  12,754,724  12,745,297  12,916,555  
 Diluted 12,837,637  12,835,670  12,810,174  12,801,903  12,976,181  
        
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,783,646  12,774,645  12,763,422  12,753,094  12,743,125  
        
Performance Ratios      
 Return on average equity 17.50%  17.05%  14.48%  14.20%  15.48%  
 Return on average tangible equity (C) 21.75%  21.33%  18.28%  18.02%  19.72%  
 Return on average tangible common equity (D) 22.96%  22.20%  19.00%  18.74%  20.55%  
 Return on average assets 1.54%  1.51%  1.30%  1.30%  1.42%  
 Net interest margin (A) 3.80%  3.84%  3.66%  3.61%  3.49%  
 Efficiency ratio (B) 46.40%  47.95%  47.45%  49.44%  48.85%  

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021
Assets     
 Cash and due from banks$16,469 $16,141 $17,921 $18,404 $21,006 
 Interest bearing deposits other banks 28,248  29,510  31,680  42,853  57,452 
 Debt securities, available for sale 405,201  383,965  368,049  374,855  401,103 
 Debt securities, held to maturity 96,163  96,640  97,116  97,589  98,060 
 Equity investments 29,494  20,314  19,905  20,574  20,202 
 Other investments 16,029  18,105  18,329  10,974  11,304 
 Loans, net 3,043,919  3,038,377  2,941,813  2,817,998  2,729,093 
 Property held for sale 5,067  5,193  5,319  6,900  9,858 
 Premises and equipment, net 53,981  54,628  55,034  55,713  56,371 
 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 62,150  62,502  62,856  63,212  63,590 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 71,640  71,216  71,073  70,825  60,613 
 Derivative financial instruments 40,506  42,179  31,452  24,455  11,187 
 Other assets 47,825  48,529  42,252  39,339  36,880 
 Total assets$3,916,692 $3,887,299 $3,762,799 $3,643,691 $3,576,719 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
 Deposits$3,169,879 $3,108,072 $2,975,304 $3,008,063 $2,943,089 
 Short-term borrowings 225,999  273,148  291,447  140,146  140,146 
 Long-term borrowings and     
 subordinated debentures, net 123,543  123,427  123,311  123,260  123,159 
 Other liabilities 42,741  40,978  38,846  41,756  42,852 
 Total liabilities 3,562,162  3,545,625  3,428,908  3,313,225  3,249,246 
 Preferred stock and related surplus 14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920  14,920 
 Common stock and related surplus 90,696  90,345  90,008  89,675  89,301 
 Retained earnings 260,393  248,084  236,438  226,944  217,770 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,479) (11,675) (7,475) (1,073) 5,482 
 Total shareholders' equity 354,530  341,674  333,891  330,466  327,473 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,916,692 $3,887,299 $3,762,799 $3,643,691 $3,576,719 
       
 Book value per common share$26.57 $25.58 $24.99 $24.74 $24.53 
 Tangible book value per common share (A)$21.70 $20.69 $20.07 $19.79 $19.54 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B) 7.2%  6.9%  6.9%  7.0%  7.1% 
       

NOTES

(A) – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.
(B) – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)      
  12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021 
Summit Financial Group, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital8.6%8.2%8.2%8.3%8.4% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital9.5%9.2%9.2%9.3%9.5% 
 Total Risk-based Capital13.5%13.1%13.3%13.5%13.8% 
 Tier 1 Leverage8.5%8.4%8.4%8.4%8.3% 
        
Summit Community Bank, Inc.      
 CET1 Risk-based Capital11.6%11.3%11.4%11.6%11.9% 
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital11.6%11.3%11.4%11.6%11.9% 
 Total Risk-based Capital12.6%12.2%12.4%12.5%12.8% 
 Tier 1 Leverage10.4%10.3%10.4%10.5%10.4% 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loan Composition (unaudited)      
        
Dollars in thousands12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021 
        
Commercial $501,844 $512,771 $455,202 $447,482 $365,301 
Mortgage warehouse lines 130,390  194,740  171,399  164,895  227,869 
Commercial real estate      
Owner occupied 467,050  473,298  502,152  491,059  484,708 
Non-owner occupied 1,004,368  960,627  963,646  910,174  866,031 
Construction and development      
Land and development 106,362  104,437  106,840  103,203  100,805 
Construction  282,935  248,564  211,955  171,383  146,038 
Residential real estate      
Conventional  386,874  382,203  377,980  375,240  384,794 
Jumbo  92,103  87,449  79,803  81,443  79,108 
Home equity  71,986  72,756  71,136  70,770  72,112 
Consumer  35,372  35,116  33,816  32,095  31,923 
Other  3,534  3,166  2,947  2,877  2,702 
Total loans, net of unearned fees 3,082,818  3,075,127  2,976,876  2,850,621  2,761,391 
Less allowance for loan credit losses  38,899  36,750  35,063  32,623  32,298 
Loans, net$3,043,919 $3,038,377 $2,941,813 $2,817,998 $2,729,093 
        
Unfunded loan commitments$925,657 $889,854 $876,157 $840,705 $688,493 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Deposit Composition (unaudited)     
        
Dollars in thousands 12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021 
Core deposits       
Non-interest bearing checking$553,616 $619,067 $600,791 $629,002 $568,986 
Interest bearing checking 1,743,299  1,475,643  1,238,368  1,134,964  1,127,298 
Savings  496,751  582,922  645,099  702,069  698,156 
Time deposits  294,630  338,668  386,562  427,076  451,713 
Total core deposits 3,088,296  3,016,300  2,870,820  2,893,111  2,846,153 
        
Brokered time deposits 32,790  32,778  32,767  32,755  14,677 
Other non-core time deposits 48,793  58,994  71,717  82,197  82,259 
Total deposits$3,169,879 $3,108,072 $2,975,304 $3,008,063 $2,943,089 
        


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021
 Gross loan charge-offs$250 $265 $306 $618 $282 
 Gross loan recoveries (249) (257) (147) (109) (89)
 Net loan charge-offs$1 $8 $159 $509 $193 
       
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.00%  0.02%  0.07%  0.03% 
       
 Allowance for loan credit losses$38,899 $36,750 $35,063 $32,623 $32,298 
 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage     
 of period end loans 1.26%  1.19%  1.18%  1.14%  1.17% 
       
 Allowance for credit losses on     
 unfunded loan commitments ("ULC")$6,947 $7,597 $7,792 $8,392 $7,275 
 Allowance for credit losses on ULC     
 as a percentage of period end ULC 0.75%  0.85%  0.89%  1.00%  1.06% 
       
 Nonperforming assets:     
 Nonperforming loans     
 Commercial$93 $347 $345 $433 $740 
 Commercial real estate 1,750  1,860  2,703  4,765  4,603 
 Residential construction and development 851  902  1,053  968  1,560 
 Residential real estate 5,117  6,083  6,799  5,549  5,772 
 Consumer 12  8  37  20  21 
 Total nonperforming loans 7,823  9,200  10,937  11,735  12,696 
 Foreclosed properties     
 Commercial real estate 297  297  440  1,251  1,389 
 Commercial construction and development 2,187  2,332  2,332  2,332  2,332 
 Residential construction and development 2,293  2,293  2,293  3,018  5,561 
 Residential real estate 290  271  254  299  576 
 Total foreclosed properties 5,067  5,193  5,319  6,900  9,858 
 Other repossessed assets -  -  -  -  - 
 Total nonperforming assets$12,890 $14,393 $16,256 $18,635 $22,554 
       
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.25%  0.30%  0.37%  0.41%  0.46% 
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.33%  0.37%  0.43%  0.51%  0.63% 
       
 Troubled debt restructurings     
 Performing$18,966 $18,206 $18,657 $18,971 $18,887 
 Nonperforming 1,648  1,920  2,236  1,822  2,039 
 Total troubled debt restructurings$20,614 $20,126 $20,893 $20,793 $20,926 


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021
       
 Commercial$3,168 $1,329 $989 $388 $751
 Commercial real estate 641  1,550  4,084  1,446  683
 Construction and development 317  236  821  645  45
 Residential real estate 6,231  2,824  3,452  3,407  3,552
 Consumer 253  216  196  69  190
 Other 22  4  14  28  22
 Total$10,632 $6,159 $9,556 $5,983 $5,243
       


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates       
Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022 vs Q4 2021 (unaudited)          
             
 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / 
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate 
             
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets            
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)           
Taxable$3,100,595 $43,549 5.57% $3,018,219 $38,741 5.09% $2,640,975 $28,916 4.34% 
Tax-exempt (2) 4,525  52 4.56%  4,834  54 4.43%  6,888  81 4.67% 
Securities            
Taxable 280,114  2,747 3.89%  283,645  2,273 3.18%  349,541  1,806 2.05% 
Tax-exempt (2) 219,245  1,813 3.28%  203,951  1,549 3.01%  177,757  1,212 2.71% 
Interest bearing deposits other banks           
and Federal funds sold 25,785  70 1.08%  49,048  170 1.38%  132,471  75 0.22% 
Total interest earning assets 3,630,264  48,231 5.27%  3,559,697  42,787 4.77%  3,307,632  32,090 3.85% 
             
Noninterest earning assets            
Cash & due from banks 16,892     17,455     21,037    
Premises & equipment 54,431     54,976     56,566    
Intangible assets 62,336     62,705     63,810    
Other assets 191,926     171,409     126,635    
Allowance for loan credit losses (37,377)    (35,381)    (32,691)   
Total assets$3,918,472    $3,830,861    $3,542,989    
             
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
             
Liabilities            
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing            
demand deposits 1,615,275  7,848 1.93% $1,454,815 $4,276 1.17%  1,128,637  319 0.11% 
Savings deposits 529,039  1,651 1.24%  611,075  1,243 0.81%  692,893  590 0.34% 
Time deposits 399,101  695 0.69%  461,134  621 0.53%  560,140  809 0.57% 
Short-term borrowings 276,823  1,868 2.68%  191,421  850 1.76%  140,146  365 1.03% 
Long-term borrowings and            
subordinated debentures 123,488  1,425 4.58%  123,368  1,348 4.34%  86,509  902 4.14% 
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,943,726  13,487 1.82%  2,841,813  8,338 1.16%  2,608,325  2,985 0.45% 
             
Noninterest bearing liabilities      .     
Demand deposits 586,617     609,424     568,764    
Other liabilities 43,378     41,339     40,905    
Total liabilities 3,573,721     3,492,576     3,217,994    
             
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     14,920     14,920    
Shareholders' equity - common 329,831     323,365     310,075    
Total liabilities and            
shareholders' equity$3,918,472    $3,830,861    $3,542,989    
             
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $34,744   $34,449   $29,105  
             
NET INTEREST MARGIN   3.80%    3.84%    3.49% 
             
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.     
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. 
 The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $391,000, $336,000, and $273,000 for Q4 2022, 
 Q3 2022 and Q4 2021, respectively.          
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)      
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates     
YTD 2022 vs YTD 2021 (unaudited)        
   
 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 
 AverageEarnings /Yield / AverageEarnings /Yield / 
Dollars in thousandsBalancesExpenseRate BalancesExpenseRate 
         
ASSETS        
Interest earning assets        
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)        
Taxable$2,949,350 $145,189 4.92% $2,487,885 $112,269 4.51% 
Tax-exempt (2) 4,961  222 4.47%  9,681  458 4.73% 
Securities        
Taxable 295,264  8,442 2.86%  301,446  5,883 1.95% 
Tax-exempt (2) 195,558  5,836 2.98%  159,266  4,541 2.85% 
Interest bearing deposits other banks       
and Federal funds sold 46,248  331 0.72%  175,615  315 0.18% 
Total interest earning assets 3,491,381  160,020 4.58%  3,133,893  123,466 3.94% 
         
Noninterest earning assets        
Cash & due from banks 17,473     19,582    
Premises & equipment 55,219     54,762    
Intangible assets 62,878     58,973    
Other assets 167,982     119,562    
Allowance for loan credit losses (34,630)    (33,491)   
Total assets$3,760,303    $3,353,281    
         
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
Liabilities        
Interest bearing liabilities        
Interest bearing        
demand deposits$1,350,227 $13,863 1.03% $1,044,817 $1,409 0.13% 
Savings deposits 627,630  4,155 0.66%  673,259  2,471 0.37% 
Time deposits 479,545  2,665 0.56%  569,420  4,302 0.76% 
Short-term borrowings 204,265  3,786 1.85%  140,146  1,768 1.26% 
Long-term borrowings and        
subordinated debentures 123,331  5,292 4.29%  58,974  2,534 4.30% 
  2,784,998  29,761 1.07%  2,486,616  12,484 0.50% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities        
Demand deposits 597,199     518,311    
Other liabilities 42,005     38,545    
Total liabilities 3,424,202     3,043,472    
         
Shareholders' equity - preferred 14,920     10,327    
Shareholders' equity - common 321,181     299,482    
Total liabilities and        
shareholders' equity$3,760,303    $3,353,281    
         
NET INTEREST EARNINGS $130,259   $110,982  
         
NET INTEREST MARGIN   3.73%    3.54% 
         
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.   
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. 
 The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $1,273,000 and $1,050,000 for the 
 YTD 2022 and YTD 2021 periods, respectively.      
         


Contact:Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone:(304) 530-0552
Email:rtissue@summitfgi.com

