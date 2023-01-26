Gas Separation Membranes Market Report 2022: Increasing Concerns Over Water Scarcity Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Separation Membranes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas separation membranes market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 owing to growing industrialization in emerging economies. Technological innovations in water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical applications, chemical processing, and industrial gas processing markets is driving the growth of global gas separation membranes market.

Over the past few years, membrane processes for gas separation is gaining wide acceptance in various industries and are competing in the market with consolidated operations such as cryogenic distillation, absorption, condensation and pressure swing absorption.



On the basis of type global gas separation membrane market is segmented into polymeric membranes and non-polymeric membranes. Between these types, polymeric gas separation membranes accounts for major share of global gas separation membranes market, accounting for 77.46% market share in 2015.



On the basis of application, in the base year 2020, water & wastewater treatment accounted for major share of global gas separation membranes market. It accounted for 43.39% market share in same year followed by food & beverage processing with 21.96% market share.



For the purpose of this study, the global gas separation membranes market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2015, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for gas separation membrane. The overall growth of the Asia Pacific market will be above the global benchmark during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth in Asia Pacific include the rising population, increasing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and improved physical infrastructure in countries such as India, China, Japan, etc. and growing international trades from the region.

Polymeric membranes have been developed for a variety of industrial applications including gas separation. For gas separation, the permeability and selectivity of the membrane material defines the efficiency of gas separation process. The adoption of membrane-based gas separation is rapidly growing by serving as one of the important industrial gas separation technologies.



Polymeric membranes are dominating materials in this field owing to their excellent process ability, easy scale-up, and feasibility in various modules. Various inorganics, including carbons, ceramics, silica, zeolites and metal membranes have also been broadly studied for various specific gas separation applications where polymeric membranes cannot be used.



However, in future, polymeric membranes is projected to face stiff competition from nonpolymeric membranes segment. They are projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Membranes are extensively accepted as an integral part of water recycling and recovery as industries strive to comply with rising stringent regulations to reduce or reuse wastewater. In 2020, water & waste treatment application accounted for 43.39% share of the global market. Water & waste treatment segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Increasing concerns over water scarcity issues and need for desalination in the developing countries offer immense opportunity to this application. Membranes are an extremely efficient means to accomplish separation and filtration and offer additional benefit of reduced operating costs and energy consumption over traditional treatment methods.

Pharmaceuticals & medical use application is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is mainly attributed to extensive usage of gas separation membranes in various medical products and processes. Moreover, the usage of gas separation membranes in some pharmaceuticals products is also becoming an indispensable process element, which will further drive the market growth.



Industrial gas processing application is also projected to be one of the fastest growing applications due to increased exploration activities in North America and Middle East & Africa, which will continue to expand in the coming years. Gas separation membranes are also adopted in various chemical processing facilities to reduce overall energy costs, contain waste, and increase valuable product recovery. Gas separation membranes are being substituted for chemical treatment of wastewater to reduce analytical, chemical, and labor costs, and to produce cleaner and more consistent waste for recycle or discharge.



In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for 38.98% share of the market and is projected to maintain its supremacy during the forecast period. This growth has been primarily attributed to the high demand of gas separation membranes from water & waste treatment, industrial gas treatment, pharmaceutical, and chemical processing industries. North America accounted for the second largest share of the market. However, the market for North America is fairly mature, and hence is projected to progress at a moderate CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness the second fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising demand from water & waste treatment, industrial gas processing, pharmaceuticals & medical use sectors.



The gas separation membranes market in Europe is gaining momentum due to the rising demand from pharmaceuticals and medical applications, environmental concerns, and improving prospects in various end-use markets. Among the various European economies, the gas separation membranes market was dominated by Germany, France, Italy, and UK. Eastern Europe is projected to offers huge untapped market potential. The presence of large market players is making gas separation membranes more accessible to the consumers.



