Digital TV Industry Research Annual 2023: Bottom-up Updates and Forecasts by Country for Pay TV and OTT

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst publishes 25+ reports each year with 400 clients since 2011. More and more clients take annual subscriptions that include all of the reports - with attractive discounts offered.

The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates. Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.

Why choose this subscription?

Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions

Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT

30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data

Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.

Competitive and reasonable prices

Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback

Each country report comes in three parts:

Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving market analysis of the key players.

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.

Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



Digital TV Research report schedule for 2022

Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January

Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January

SVOD Forecasts Update (based on December 2021 results): February

Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February

Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February

North America Pay TV Forecasts: February

North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February

Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March

Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March

Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March

Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March

Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March

Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March

Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April

Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April

Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May

Global Pay TV Forecasts: May

Global AVOD Forecasts: May

Global SVOD Forecasts (based on March 2022 results): June

Africa SVOD Forecasts: August

Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August

Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August

North America SVOD Forecasts: August

Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September

Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September

Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September

SVOD Forecasts Update (based on June 2022 results): September

Pay TV Forecasts Update: December

SVOD Forecasts: Update(based on September 2022 results): December

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5vp2r-tv?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.