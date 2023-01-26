The Future of Work from a Technology Perspective, 2022 Report: Innovation in Workplaces, Touchless Work Environments, Metaverse for Employee Engagement and Collaboration, Smart and Agile Workspaces

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Future of Work" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes Trend Opportunity Profiles that envision the Future of Work from a technology perspective; it covers advanced technologies incorporated in the work culture, and it features upcoming trends that cater to the futuristic needs of the workplace.

The study also describes opportunities for several sectors, including business and finance, energy and environment, industrial, retail, FMCG and, most importantly, technology.

Furthermore, the study captures innovation in workplaces, including touchless work environments, metaverse for employee engagement and collaboration, smart and agile workspaces, and blockchain-based decentralized organizations.

It also offers guidance to organizations for employee growth and opportunity by practicing digital upskilling for older generations, the use of focused and engaging eLearning platforms for corporate employees to enhance their performance, the hiring of micro-workers to outsource tasks, and the incorporation of part-time influencer marketing.

The study also examines transformative trends that foster growth and offers suggestions to guide organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases; opportunities from upcoming new business models that cater to the needs of businesses as well as employees are also discussed.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Contactless Workplaces

Metaverse Remote Working Solutions

Digital Collaboration Boards (DCBs)

Digital Up-skilling for Baby Boomers

Micro-tasking Platforms

Micro-learning Platforms

Modular/Flexible Workplaces

The Creator Gig Economy

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)

