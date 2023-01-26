Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)

Net income of $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP) 1 was $27.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, as compared to $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

was $27.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, as compared to $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share. Average cost of deposits of 34 basis points for the quarter, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 51% of total deposits.

Loans receivable, net of allowance and deferred fees and costs, increased $231.8 million, or 6.1%, to $4.1 billion.

PACE assessments grew $55.2 million to $911.9 million, comprised of a $34.6 million increase in commercial and a $20.6 million increase in residential.

Net interest income was level at $67.3 million compared to $67.6 million, while net interest margin grew by 6 basis points to 3.56%, compared to 3.50%.

Full Year 2022 Highlights (from year end 2021)

Net income of $81.5 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, compared to $52.9 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.

Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP) 1 was $87.2 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, as compared to $55.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, or an increase of 58.3%.

was $87.2 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, as compared to $55.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, or an increase of 58.3%. Total deposits increased by $238.8 million, or 3.76% to $6.6 billion, with a peak balance of $7.4 billion in August leading up to the congressional elections held in November.

Loans receivable, net of allowance and deferred fees and costs, increased $784.6 million, or 23.9%, to $4.1 billion.

Net interest income increased $65.5 million or 37.6%, to $239.8 million compared to $174.3 million.

Nonaccrual loans decreased to $21.7 million or 0.5% of total loans compared to $28.2 million or 0.9% of total loans.

Credit quality improved as classified or criticized assets declined by $125.3 million or 54.3% to $105.6 million.

Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our record fourth quarter and full year 2022 results reflect the successful execution of the strategy that we outlined eighteen months ago. A strategy that was designed to accelerate loan growth, improve our profitability, and drive earnings as we strived to be the most improved bank in the country for financial metrics. I am proud to say that our full year 2022 results have exceeded our expectations as we grew our loan portfolio 23.9%, improved our return on average assets 24 bps to 1.05% and increased diluted earnings per share 56% to $2.61. With these results and momentum, I am excited to lead our Bank into its next centennial and I am delighted to honor the women and men who have shaped Amalgamated’s 100 year-old history.”

Fourth Quarter Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. The $1.9 million increase for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an $0.7 million decrease in non-interest expense, a $0.9 million decrease in provision for loan losses, and a $1.3 million decrease in income tax expense related to an elected change in taxable income recognition, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in net interest income, a $0.8 million decrease in non-interest income.

Core net income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $24.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Excluded from core net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million of pre-tax losses on the sale of securities and $1.7 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar tax equity investments. Excluded from the third quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million of pre-tax losses on the sale of securities, $0.6 million of pre-tax gains on subordinated debt repurchases, and $1.3 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar tax investments.

Presentation excluding the temporary effect of the tax credits and accelerated depreciation of our solar tax equity investments isolates the financial statement volatility associated with these investments.

Net interest income was $67.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $67.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $0.3 million decrease from the preceding quarter reflected increased interest expense on deposits of $3.2 million driven by a 40 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs, and $4.8 million in increased interest expense from borrowings, primarily related to interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The increase in interest expense was offset by higher interest income on securities of $4.0 million, driven by a 73 basis point increase in securities yield, and loan interest income which increased by $4.2 million, driven by a $283.9 million increase in average loan balance, and a 13 basis point increase in loan yields.

Net interest margin was 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of six basis points from 3.50% in the third quarter of 2022. Increases in yields on interest-earning assets were offset by increased rates and average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, particularly due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed one basis point to our net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to four basis points in the third quarter of 2022.

Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to $1.6 million in charge-offs related to nonperforming loans that were transferred to held for sale in the previous quarter and subsequently sold in the current quarter. Adjusted, our provision for loan losses in the current quarter increased by $0.6 million related to higher loan balances, increases in certain specific reserves, and elevated charge-offs in consumer solar loans.

Core non-interest income excluding the impact of solar tax equity investments (non-GAAP)1 was $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease of $0.2 million was primarily driven by slightly lower Trust Department fees, a $0.2 million loss on the disposition of other real estate owned, and a $0.6 million loss on the sale of nonperforming held for sale loans, mostly offset by increased business banking fees and one-time beneficiary income on bank-owned life insurance.

Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.6 million, a decrease of $0.7 million from the third quarter of 2022. This was primarily driven by a $1.5 million decrease in professional fees, offset by a $0.5 million increase in advertising and promotion expense, and increased other expenses related to recruiting services.

Our provision for income tax expense was $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.6%, compared to 26.0% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in tax expense was related to an elected change in taxable income recognition. Without the change in election, our effective tax rate was 26.1%.

Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary

Total assets were $7.8 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $7.9 billion at September 30, 2022. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $96.1 million decrease in investment securities, $231.8 million increase in loans receivable, net, a $167.1 million decrease in resell agreements, a $565.3 million decrease in deposits, and an increase in borrowed funds of $505.0 million.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance and deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2022 were $4.1 billion, an increase of $231.8 million, or 6.1%, compared to September 30, 2022. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $120.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, an $82.7 million increase in multifamily loans, and a $39.8 million increase in residential loans, offset by a $3.8 million decrease in consumer and other loans, a $1.3 million decrease in construction and land development loans, and a $2.9 million decrease in commercial real estate loans as we continue to reduce that asset class exposure. Our continued focus on credit quality improvement resulted in $12.7 million of payoffs of criticized or classified loans in the quarter.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $6.6 billion, a decrease of $565.3 million, or 7.9%, as compared to $7.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $643.6 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $513.7 million compared to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. The decline in political deposits is related to the conclusion of congressional elections in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is in-line with expectations we shared in the previous quarter.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 53% of average deposits and 51% of ending deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 34 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $34.8 million, or 0.4% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $19.5 million, compared with $54.3 million, or 0.7% on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the sale of $10.2 million of restructured loans held for sale, and $12.7 million in payoffs of criticized or classified loans.

The allowance for loan losses increased $2.9 million to $45.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $42.1 million at September 30, 2022, primarily due to higher loan balances. At December 31, 2022, we had $27.8 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $5.7 million was made, compared to $38.2 million of impaired loans at September 30, 2022 for which a specific allowance of $5.2 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2022 and 1.09% at September 30, 2022.

Capital Quarterly Summary

As of December 31, 2022, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.82%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.28%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.52%, compared to 11.91%, 14.43% and 7.16%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 was $509.0 million, compared to $487.7 million at September 30, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $24.8 million of net income, partially offset by $3.2 million in dividends. There was no significant change during the quarter to the accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax effected mark-to-market on our securities portfolio.

Our tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $16.05 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $15.37 as of September 30, 2022, primarily a result of $24.8 million of net income in the quarter. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)1 was 6.30% of tangible assets, compared to 6.00% as of September 30, 2022.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Loans $ 42,492 $ 38,264 $ 32,138 $ 145,649 $ 123,318 Securities 35,567 31,580 16,549 110,654 56,557 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 485 971 200 2,186 651 Total interest and dividend income 78,544 70,815 48,887 258,489 180,526 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,682 2,491 1,407 11,056 5,823 Borrowed funds 5,516 696 399 7,593 399 Total interest expense 11,198 3,187 1,806 18,649 6,222 NET INTEREST INCOME 67,346 67,628 47,081 239,840 174,304 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,434 5,363 3,568 15,002 (287 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,912 62,265 43,513 224,838 174,591 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 3,607 3,872 2,881 14,449 13,352 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,991 2,735 2,414 10,999 9,355 Bank-owned life insurance 986 785 530 3,868 2,388 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (1,373 ) (1,844 ) (106 ) (3,637 ) 649 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net (578 ) (367 ) 181 (610 ) 1,887 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net (168 ) — — (168 ) (407 ) Equity method investments (1,416 ) (1,151 ) 5,870 (2,773 ) 150 Other 177 973 591 1,769 1,015 Total non-interest income 4,226 5,003 12,361 23,897 28,389 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 19,470 19,527 17,359 74,712 69,844 Occupancy and depreciation 3,345 3,481 3,730 13,723 14,023 Professional fees 1,684 3,173 3,742 10,417 12,961 Data processing 4,072 4,149 5,194 17,732 16,042 Office maintenance and depreciation 696 807 695 3,012 3,057 Amortization of intangible assets 262 262 302 1,047 1,207 Advertising and promotion 1,331 795 982 3,741 3,230 Other 4,710 4,064 3,028 16,187 11,891 Total non-interest expense 35,570 36,258 35,032 140,571 132,255 Income before income taxes 31,568 31,010 20,842 108,164 70,725 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,813 8,066 4,918 26,687 17,788 Net income 24,755 22,944 15,924 81,477 52,937 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 2.64 $ 1.70 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 0.50 $ 2.61 $ 1.68

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

($ in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 5,110 $ 3,404 $ 8,622 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 58,430 62,819 321,863 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,540 66,223 330,485 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value 1,812,476 1,957,486 2,113,410 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,541,301 1,492,423 843,569 Loans held for sale 7,943 17,916 3,279 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs 4,106,002 3,871,290 3,312,224 Allowance for loan losses (45,031 ) (42,122 ) (35,866 ) Loans receivable, net 4,060,971 3,829,168 3,276,358 Resell agreements 25,754 192,834 229,018 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 41,441 34,767 28,820 Premises and equipment, net 9,856 10,539 11,735 Bank-owned life insurance 105,624 105,915 107,266 Right-of-use lease asset 28,236 29,991 33,115 Deferred tax asset 62,507 64,046 26,719 Goodwill 12,936 12,936 12,936 Other intangible assets 3,105 3,366 4,151 Equity investments 8,305 7,683 6,856 Other assets 59,129 42,924 50,159 Total assets $ 7,843,124 $ 7,868,217 $ 7,077,876 Liabilities Deposits $ 6,595,037 $ 7,160,307 $ 6,356,255 Subordinated debt 77,708 77,679 83,831 Borrowed funds 580,000 75,000 — Operating leases 40,779 43,229 48,160 Other liabilities 40,645 24,264 25,755 Total liabilities $ 7,334,169 $ 7,380,479 $ 6,514,001 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share 307 307 311 Additional paid-in capital 286,947 286,431 297,975 Retained earnings 330,275 308,743 260,047 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (108,707 ) (107,876 ) 5,409 Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 508,822 487,605 563,742 Noncontrolling interests 133 133 133 Total stockholders' equity 508,955 487,738 563,875 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,843,124 $ 7,868,217 $ 7,077,876

Select Financial Data

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (Shares in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Earnings per share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.75 $ 0.51 $ 2.64 $ 1.70 Diluted 0.80 0.74 0.50 2.61 1.68 Core net income (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 0.54 $ 2.74 $ 1.75 Diluted 0.83 0.77 0.53 2.70 1.72 Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.81 $ 0.41 $ 2.83 $ 1.77 Diluted 0.87 0.80 0.40 2.79 1.75 Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) 16.57 15.90 18.11 16.57 18.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 16.05 15.37 17.56 16.05 17.56 Common shares outstanding, par value $.01 per share(1) 30,700 30,672 31,130 30,700 31,130 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,679 30,673 31,108 30,818 31,104 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,055 31,032 31,516 31,193 31,512 (1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,700,198, 30,672,303, and 31,130,143 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, for the periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Select Financial Data

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.15 % 0.90 % 1.05 % 0.81 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.31 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.09 % 0.83 % Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 1.38 % 1.24 % 0.72 % 1.13 % 0.84 % Return on average equity 19.89 % 17.79 % 11.23 % 15.65 % 9.59 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.47 % 19.11 % 12.20 % 16.73 % 10.16 % Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 22.58 % 19.88 % 9.23 % 17.30 % 10.31 % Average equity to average assets 6.32 % 6.44 % 8.02 % 6.74 % 8.40 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.30 % 6.00 % 7.74 % 6.30 % 7.74 % Loan yield 4.24 % 4.11 % 4.01 % 4.03 % 3.88 % Securities yield 4.08 % 3.35 % 2.20 % 3.14 % 2.22 % Deposit cost 0.34 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.10 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.50 % 2.77 % 3.22 % 2.77 % Efficiency ratio(1) 49.70 % 49.92 % 58.94 % 53.30 % 65.25 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 48.76 % 49.09 % 57.18 % 52.42 % 64.24 % Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 47.65 % 48.24 % 62.81 % 51.68 % 63.90 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.85 % 0.53 % 0.85 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.69 % 0.77 % 0.44 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 207.53 % 212.51 % 127.10 % 207.53 % 127.10 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.08 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.15 % 0.29 % 0.44 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.52 % 7.16 % 7.62 % 7.52 % 7.62 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.82 % 11.91 % 12.98 % 11.82 % 12.98 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.28 % 14.43 % 15.95 % 14.28 % 15.95 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.82 % 11.91 % 12.98 % 11.82 % 12.98 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income

Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At December 31, 2022 At September 30, 2022 At December 31, 2021 Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 925,641 22.5 % $ 805,087 20.8 % $ 729,385 22.1 % Multifamily 967,521 23.6 % 884,790 22.9 % 821,801 24.8 % Commercial real estate 335,133 8.2 % 338,002 8.7 % 369,429 11.2 % Construction and land development 37,696 0.9 % 38,946 1.0 % 31,539 1.0 % Total commercial portfolio 2,265,991 55.2 % 2,066,825 53.4 % 1,952,154 59.1 % Retail portfolio: Residential real estate lending 1,371,779 33.5 % 1,332,010 34.5 % 1,063,682 32.3 % Consumer and other 463,999 11.3 % 467,793 12.1 % 291,818 8.8 % Total retail 1,835,778 44.8 % 1,799,803 46.6 % 1,355,500 41.1 % Total loans held for investment 4,101,769 100.0 % 3,866,628 100.0 % 3,307,654 100.2 % Net deferred loan origination costs 4,233 4,662 4,570 Allowance for loan losses (45,031 ) (42,122 ) (35,866 ) Total loans, net $ 4,060,971 $ 3,829,168 $ 3,276,358 Held-to-maturity securities portfolio: PACE assessments 911,877 59.2 % 856,701 57.4 % 627,394 74.4 % Other securities 629,424 40.8 % 635,722 42.6 % 216,175 25.6 % Total held-to-maturity securities $ 1,541,301 100.0 % $ 1,492,423 100.0 % $ 843,569 100.0 %

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 85,886 $ 485 2.24 % $ 222,071 $ 971 1.73 % $ 561,027 $ 200 0.14 % Securities(1) 3,400,994 34,939 4.08 % 3,522,863 29,735 3.35 % 2,876,150 15,973 2.20 % Resell agreements 46,909 628 5.31 % 232,956 1,845 3.14 % 138,436 576 1.65 % Total loans, net(2)(3) 3,977,554 42,492 4.24 % 3,693,688 38,264 4.11 % 3,177,018 32,138 4.01 % Total interest-earning assets 7,511,343 78,544 4.15 % 7,671,578 70,815 3.66 % 6,753,342 48,887 2.87 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,267 4,783 8,072 Other assets 289,979 265,736 249,476 Total assets $ 7,806,589 $ 7,942,097 $ 7,010,890 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,967,150 $ 5,161 0.69 % $ 3,031,402 $ 2,329 0.30 % $ 2,765,380 $ 1,220 0.18 % Time deposits and brokered certificates of deposit 204,185 521 1.01 % 184,476 162 0.35 % 215,562 187 0.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,171,335 5,682 0.71 % 3,215,878 2,491 0.31 % 2,980,942 1,407 0.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 451,032 4,713 4.15 % 3,314 25 2.99 % — — 0.00 % Other Borrowings 94,271 801 3.37 % 82,009 671 3.25 % 49,891 399 3.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,716,638 11,196 1.20 % 3,301,201 3,187 0.38 % 3,030,833 1,806 0.24 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 3,522,352 4,053,953 3,290,932 Other liabilities 73,838 75,143 126,746 Total liabilities 7,312,828 7,430,297 6,448,511 Stockholders' equity 493,761 511,800 562,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,806,589 $ 7,942,097 $ 7,010,890 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 67,348 2.95 % $ 67,628 3.28 % $ 47,081 2.63 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,794,705 3.56 % $ 4,370,377 3.50 % $ 3,722,509 2.77 % Total deposits / total cost of deposits $ 6,693,687 0.34 % $ 7,269,831 0.14 % $ 6,271,874 0.09 % Total borrowings / total cost of funds $ 7,238,990 0.61 % $ 7,355,154 0.17 % $ 6,321,765 0.11 %

(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income

(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs and the allowance for loan losses

(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 4Q2022, 3Q2022, and 4Q2021 of $82, $800, and $353, respectively (in thousands)

Net Interest Income Analysis

Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 258,214 $ 2,186 0.85 % $ 521,681 $ 651 0.12 % Securities(1) 3,391,056 106,417 3.14 % 2,461,661 54,615 2.22 % Resell agreements 182,304 4,237 2.32 % 138,833 1,942 1.40 % Total loans, net(2)(3) 3,615,437 145,649 4.03 % 3,180,093 123,318 3.88 % Total interest-earning assets 7,447,011 258,489 3.47 % 6,302,268 180,526 2.86 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,126 7,853 Other assets 273,028 259,718 Total assets $ 7,727,165 $ 6,569,839 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,981,688 $ 10,068 0.34 % $ 2,622,584 $ 4,788 0.18 % Time deposits and brokered certificates of deposit 195,030 987 0.51 % 248,507 1,035 0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,176,718 11,055 0.35 % 2,871,091 5,823 0.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 114,521 4,738 4.14 % 123 — 0.00 % Other Borrowings 86,205 2,854 3.31 % 12,575 399 3.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,377,444 18,647 0.55 % 2,883,789 6,222 0.22 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 3,746,152 3,017,621 Other liabilities 82,931 116,256 Total liabilities 7,206,527 6,017,666 Stockholders' equity 520,638 552,173 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,727,165 $ 6,569,839 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 239,842 2.92 % $ 174,304 2.64 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 4,069,567 3.22 % $ 3,418,479 2.77 % Total deposits / total cost of deposits $ 6,922,870 0.16 % $ 5,888,712 0.10 % Total borrowings / total cost of funds $ 7,123,596 0.26 % $ 5,901,410 0.11 %

(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income

(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in December YTD 2022 and December YTD 2021 of $1.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively

Deposit Portfolio Composition

Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Ending

Balance Average

Balance Ending

Balance Average

Balance Ending

Balance Average

Balance Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,331,067 $ 3,522,352 $ 3,839,155 $ 4,053,953 $ 3,335,005 $ 3,290,932 NOW accounts 206,434 200,633 204,473 210,972 210,844 204,556 Money market deposit accounts 2,445,396 2,385,446 2,549,024 2,437,920 2,227,953 2,190,423 Savings accounts 386,190 381,071 384,644 382,510 375,301 370,401 Time deposits 151,699 167,138 183,011 184,476 207,152 215,562 Brokered CD 74,251 37,047 — — — — Total deposits $ 6,595,037 $ 6,693,687 $ 7,160,307 $ 7,269,831 $ 6,356,255 $ 6,271,874





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Rate

Paid(1)

Cost of

Funds Average

Rate

Paid(1)

Cost of

Funds Average

Rate

Paid(1)

Cost of

Funds Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % NOW accounts 0.74 % 0.52 % 0.34 % 0.19 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Money market deposit accounts 1.16 % 0.74 % 0.43 % 0.33 % 0.16 % 0.20 % Savings accounts 0.75 % 0.49 % 0.32 % 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Time deposits 0.69 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.34 % Brokered CD 3.83 % 3.72 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total deposits 0.57 % 0.34 % 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered CDs 1.15 % 0.68 % 0.41 % 0.31 % 0.16 % 0.19 % (1)Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts as of December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

(In thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans held for sale 6,914 5,858 1,000 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing loans held for sale — 10,179 — Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 8,197 7,499 10,835 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 13,502 12,322 13,497 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 6,102 18,396 24,997 Other real estate owned — — 307 Impaired securities 36 37 63 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,751 $ 54,291 $ 54,586 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,629 $ 9,356 $ 8,313 Multifamily 3,828 3,494 2,907 Commercial real estate 4,851 4,914 4,054 Construction and land development — — — Total commercial portfolio 18,308 17,764 15,274 Residential real estate lending 1,807 675 12,525 Consumer and other 1,584 1,382 420 Total retail portfolio 3,391 2,057 12,945 Total nonaccrual loans $ 21,699 $ 19,821 $ 28,219 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.85 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.69 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 207.53 % 212.51 % 127.10 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.15 % 0.29 % 0.44 %

Credit Quality

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Criticized and classified loans Commercial and industrial $ 32,004 $ 26,756 $ 36,073 Multifamily 19,860 42,105 99,932 Commercial real estate 35,180 39,628 74,168 Construction and land development 16,426 2,424 7,476 Residential real estate lending 1,807 675 12,817 Consumer and other 323 1,382 420 Total loans $ 105,600 $ 112,970 $ 230,886





Criticized and classified loans to total loans Commercial and industrial 0.78 % 0.69 % 1.09 % Multifamily 0.48 % 1.09 % 3.02 % Commercial real estate 0.86 % 1.02 % 2.24 % Construction and land development 0.40 % 0.06 % 0.23 % Residential real estate lending 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.39 % Consumer and other 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 2.57 % 2.92 % 6.98 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Core operating revenue Net Interest income (GAAP) $ 67,346 $ 67,628 $ 47,081 $ 239,840 $ 174,304 Non-interest income 4,226 5,003 12,361 23,897 28,389 Less: Securities (gain) loss 1,373 1,844 106 3,637 (649 ) Less: Subdebt repurchase gain — (617 ) — (617 ) — Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 72,945 $ 73,858 $ 59,548 $ 266,757 $ 202,044 Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments 1,706 1,306 (5,337 ) 3,811 1,055 Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) $ 74,651 $ 75,164 $ 54,211 $ 270,568 $ 203,099 Core non-interest expense Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 35,570 $ 36,258 $ 35,032 $ 140,571 $ 132,255 Less: Other one-time expenses(1) — — (984 ) (738 ) (2,466 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 35,570 $ 36,258 $ 34,048 $ 139,833 $ 129,789 Core net income Net Income (GAAP) $ 24,755 $ 22,944 $ 15,924 $ 81,477 $ 52,937 Less: Securities (gain) loss 1,373 1,844 106 3,637 (649 ) Less: Subdebt repurchase gain — (617 ) — (617 ) — Add: Other one-time expenses — — 984 738 2,466 Less: Tax on notable items (296 ) (319 ) (257 ) (927 ) (457 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 25,832 $ 23,852 $ 16,757 $ 84,308 $ 54,297 Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments 1,706 1,306 (5,337 ) 3,811 1,055 Add: Tax effect of solar income (368 ) (340 ) 1,259 (940 ) (265 ) Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) $ 27,170 $ 24,818 $ 12,679 $ 87,179 $ 55,087 Tangible common equity Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 508,955 $ 487,738 $ 563,875 $ 508,955 $ 563,875 Less: Minority interest (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (3,105 ) (3,366 ) (4,151 ) (3,105 ) (4,151 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 492,781 $ 471,303 $ 546,655 $ 492,781 $ 546,655 Average tangible common equity Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 493,761 $ 511,800 $ 562,379 $ 520,638 $ 552,173 Less: Minority interest (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (3,232 ) (3,494 ) (4,299 ) (3,622 ) (4,748 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 477,460 $ 495,237 $ 545,011 $ 503,947 $ 534,356 Core return on average assets Denominator: Total average assets $ 7,806,589 $ 7,942,097 $ 7,010,890 $ 7,727,165 $ 6,569,839 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)2 1.31 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.09 % 0.83 % Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)2 1.38 % 1.24 % 0.72 % 1.13 % 0.84 % Core return on average tangible common equity Denominator: Average tangible common equity $ 477,460 $ 495,237 $ 545,011 $ 503,947 $ 534,356 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)2 21.47 % 19.11 % 12.20 % 16.73 % 10.16 % Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)2 22.58 % 19.88 % 9.23 % 17.30 % 10.31 % Core efficiency ratio Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 72,945 $ 73,858 $ 59,548 $ 266,757 $ 202,044 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.76 % 49.09 % 57.18 % 52.42 % 64.24 % Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 47.65 % 48.24 % 62.81 % 51.68 % 63.90 %

(1) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated, plus expenses related to the termination of the merger agreement with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago

(2) Calculated using core net income (non-GAAP) and core net income excluding solar tax investments (non-GAAP), respectively, as the numerator.

1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.