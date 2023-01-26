Stand-Up Pouches Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast Period: Reveals 2022 TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global stand-up pouches market size stood at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021. The global industry is expected to surpass US$ 6.3 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2026. Market demand for stand-up pouches is expected to increase due to expansion of the healthcare and food & beverage industries. Manufacturers and consumers are switching from typical rigid packaging options to flexible packaging solutions, which includes stand-up pouches. These pouches are quite popular, as these complement a modern, easy lifestyle and have many benefits over traditional packaging solutions.



Stand-up packaging solutions, such as stand-up pouches, offer an excellent protective barrier during shipment and transit since these are resistant to cuts and tears. These prevent any external element, such as moisture, dirt, and others, from coming into contact with the item. Usage for stand-up pouches is projected to increase in the near future due to rise in usage across various end-use industries.

Manufacturers are producing sustainable packaging, as customers have become more environmentally sensitive. These players are developing recyclable technologies and working with other businesses to create sustainable stand-up pouches. These pouches are anticipated to witness robust growth due to rise in need for environmentally friendly packaging options.

Key Findings of Market Report

Consumers are increasingly using online shopping channels owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and direct shipping of packaged items to customers. eCommerce packaging is essential since it not only preserves and protects the product, but also reflects changes in retail trends and customer lifestyle shifts. Stand-up pouches provide space efficiency and improved durability to safeguard direct-to-consumer shipments for eCommerce. The global stand-up pouches market is anticipated to expand significantly, as these pouches are positioned to play a significant role in eCommerce.



Enhancing product safety & quality, extending shelf life, and educating consumers about the product's ingredients are the major considerations when developing new packaging solutions. Several manufacturers are projected to adopt these solutions into their products due to the advantages of stand-up pouches and the fact that these provide features in line with evolving customer preferences. Hence, the global market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years.



Stand-up pouches are ideal for packaging various frozen foods, as these offer improved aesthetics, exceptional barrier qualities, and convenient and practical functionalities. Rise in demand for frozen food is expected to present significant business opportunities in the global industry.



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Growth Drivers

Stand-up pouches are drawing attention due to excellent barrier capabilities to safeguard against environmental factors. FDA-approved materials are utilized to make stand-up pouches, guaranteeing the security of the items within. These pouches are handy for customers to eat at any time without worrying about sullying the product's quality or flavour, as these include a range of closure options, including zippers and other fasteners. Expansion of the food and beverage industry and subsequent demand for food packaging are projected to drive market development.



Demand for bespoke packaging has increased in the modern packaging business. Consumers are more concerned with the packaging’s look and feel than with products having less attractive appearance. Stand-up pouch manufacturers make pouches to the specifications of their clients, giving them distinctive patterns, shapes, and styles that drive people to purchase these pouches. Innovative digital printing technologies are used by stand-up pouch makers to improve the quality of these bags. Demand for printed, customized packaging is rising among manufacturers of stand-up pouches.



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Regional Landscape

North America dominated the global stand-up pouches market in 2022. Market development in the region can be ascribed to rise in demand in the food industry and shift in consumer preferences. Moreover, consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products are expected to drive industry growth in the next few years.



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Berry Global, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Metal (Foil)

Paper



Capacity

Up to 2 Oz

3 - 6 Oz

7 - 10 Oz

11 - 14 Oz

More than 15 Oz



Product Type

Aseptic

Retort

Standard

Hot-filled

Design

Round Bottom/ Doyen

K-Seal

Plow Bottom/ Corner Bottom

Flat Bottom

Closure Type

Tear Notch

Spouts & Fitments

Zippers and Sliders



End-use

Food

Beverages

Agriculture

Homecare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Tobacco Packaging

Healthcare

Automotive



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

