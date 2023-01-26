Plantd Secures $10M in Series A Funding to Commercialize Carbon Negative Building Materials

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary sustainable building materials company Plantd is making waves in the construction industry with the announcement of its $10 million Series A funding round. Led by American Family Ventures, the funding solidifies Plantd's position as a pioneer in carbon-negative building materials.

"We are thrilled to back this exceptional and visionary team," said Kyle Beatty, Managing Director at American Family Ventures. "Plantd is creating fundamentally better construction materials that are cost-effective and truly carbon negative. We have been impressed by how they have reinvented every step of the production process from first principles, all the way from input material to logistics."

Plantd's production team is led by co-founders and engineers Huade Tan and Nathan Silvernail, who worked together for years at SpaceX designing and building key systems and components of the Dragon cargo and crew spacecraft. Together with co-founder and CEO Josh Dorfman, a serial entrepreneur and longtime sustainability leader, Plantd is redefining the value chain for engineered building materials.

Plantd's proprietary low carbon-emissions production technology transforms fast-growing perennial grass into durable, carbon-negative building materials that outperform competitive products on key attributes, including strength and moisture resistance.

Starting with structural panel products for walls and roofs, Plantd will fabricate building materials that are a direct substitute for traditional home construction products and require no alternative installation techniques. By cultivating fast-growing perennial grass instead of cutting down trees and pioneering novel production technology to minimize carbon emissions, Plantd Structural Panels™ retain 80% of the atmospheric carbon dioxide captured in the field, which is then locked away inside the walls and roofs of new homes.

"We can't move quickly enough to solve climate change unless we develop profitable methods to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere," said Dorfman. "We're going to change an industry by offering builders a better product at the same price and, in the process, scale a business that can help save the planet."

Building with Plantd materials enables home builders to offer their customers homes that are affordable, durable, and sustainable. And by sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide within structural frames, homes built with Plantd materials will play a key role in solving climate change.

Plantd will use this round of funding to establish their agriculture supply chain and build the first-of-its-kind, modular automated continuous press for engineered building materials. The company is currently working with the nation's largest builders and architects to integrate these materials into their projects and quickly make them a standard in the industry.

Plantd's ultimate vision is to build the factory of the future, ensuring that new homes and buildings contribute to reversing the effects of climate change.

Learn more about Plantd by visiting https://www.plantdmaterials.com/ and discover how they are shaping the future of the construction industry and the planet.

Contact Information:

Josh Dorfman

CEO

josh@plantdmaterials.com

828-337-9627



Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2

















Image 3









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment