First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • Net income of $20.6 million, or $1.01 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $20.8 million, or $1.01 diluted EPS
  • Strong loan growth of 2.2% for the quarter and 10.3% for the year (excluding acquired loans)
  • Tangible book value per share increased 7.8% for the quarter
  • Improved on already strong asset quality ratios reflecting strength if economic downturn transpires
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share

“Our fourth quarter results capped off a strong, but challenging year,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “For 2022, we delivered exceptional loan growth and excellent credit quality. Our noninterest income grew by over 7% for the year, driven by double digit growth in our wealth management and insurance businesses that more than offset lower mortgage banking revenues. We successfully integrated Jefferson Bank and Trust (“Jefferson”) and met all of our acquisition related financial targets. While funding costs have increased at a faster pace than we anticipated placing pressure on margin, we have offset this challenge with stringent expense management and our relationship driven strategy to provide our expanded services to customers.”         

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $2.6 million, or 5.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Interest income increased by $4.0 million primarily driven by loan growth and higher interest rates. Interest expense increased by $6.5 million on increased rates and aggressive competition. Accretion income declined by $0.3 million for the quarter to $0.6 million.         

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 6.9%. The increase was primarily the result of organic loan growth, higher interest rates, and the acquisition of Jefferson.            

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was a decrease of 14 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Lower accretion income represented 2 basis points of the decline for the quarter. Earning asset yields increased by 30 basis points, while the average cost of funds increased 44 basis points.   

In comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 4 basis points. The primary reason for the decrease was due to PPP fee income being lower by $1.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 70 basis points, while the average cost of funds increased 74 basis points.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $4.83 billion, representing an increase of $105.9 million, or 2.2%, compared to the prior quarter. The growth in the quarter was primarily in farm real estate, CRE and C&I. While the pipeline remains solid, we do anticipate it softening based on the macroeconomic conditions. As we have experienced in the past, we expect seasonal line paydowns in agricultural operating lines during the first quarter of 2023.       

Asset Quality

First Mid’s asset quality continues to be very strong and well positioned if an economic downturn occurs. Nonperforming loans decreased by $1.6 million in the period and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.40%. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to nonperforming loans increased to 308.3%. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL increased by $0.3 million to $59.1 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.22%. In addition, the Company has $7.0 million, or 15 basis points, of discount remaining on purchased loans. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $0.8 million and net charge offs totaled $0.5 million. Special mention loans increased by $14.6 million, while substandard loans decreased by $3.0 million.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $5.26 billion, which represented a decrease of $226.2 million, or 4.1%, from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily in money market and noninterest bearing deposits. The Company has experienced increased competition from brokerage firms and community banks. In some cases, we are successful in maintaining the customer’s funds within the Company, but off balance sheet by providing our own wealth management solutions. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 1.00% compared to 0.56% in the prior quarter, and 0.26% versus the fourth quarter of 2021.                  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.2 million compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the seasonality in insurance and wealth management revenues from farmland sales. Wealth management and insurance revenue increased $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking represented the largest decline in the period.    

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased $0.1 million, or 0.5%. The increase was primarily driven by a $0.6 million increase in insurance and a $0.3 million increase in service charges, offsetting a $0.8 million decline in mortgage banking.      

Noninterest Expenses     

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $39.4 million, which was a decrease of $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter. The current quarter included $0.2 million of nonrecurring integration expenses for the Jefferson acquisition compared to $0.7 million in the third quarter. The Company has increased its emphasis in its ongoing effort to identify and implement cost savings initiatives to drive a more efficient operations.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expenses increased $3.0 million. The increase was primarily driven by the additional expense related to the Jefferson acquisition and inflationary cost increases.   

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter 2022 was 58.1% compared to 59.6% in the prior quarter and 55.8% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels, Dividend and Taxes

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.20%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.40%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.03%
Leverage ratio  9.62%
  

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 payable on March 1, 2023 for shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 12.9% compared to 23.2% in the prior quarter. The primary reason for the lower tax rate was a $2.5 million credit in the current quarter. The credit was due to the removal of a deferred tax liability that was no longer applicable.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the U.S., state and local governments, customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (In thousands, unaudited)   
 As of
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2022   2022   2021 
      
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$152,433  $160,954  $168,602 
Investment securities 1,223,720   1,235,505   1,431,299 
Loans (including loans held for sale) 4,826,212   4,720,290   3,995,523 
Less allowance for credit losses (59,093)  (58,777)  (54,655)
Net loans 4,767,119   4,661,513   3,940,868 
Premises and equipment, net 90,473   90,659   81,484 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 169,897   170,897   141,376 
Bank owned life insurance 151,756   150,831   132,375 
Other assets 188,817   181,024   90,578 
Total assets$6,744,215  $6,651,383  $5,986,582 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$1,256,514  $1,334,686  $1,246,673 
Interest bearing 4,000,487   4,148,512   3,709,813 
Total deposits 5,257,001   5,483,198   4,956,486 
Repurchase agreement with customers 221,414   220,707   146,268 
Other borrowings 465,071   181,232   86,446 
Junior subordinated debentures 19,364   19,322   19,195 
Subordinated debt 94,553   94,515   94,400 
Other liabilities 53,657   51,694   49,893 
Total liabilities 6,111,060   6,050,668   5,352,688 
      
Total stockholders' equity 633,155   600,715   633,894 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,744,215  $6,651,383  $5,986,582 
      


        
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2022   2021  2022  2021
Interest income:       
Interest and fees on loans$53,128  $39,711 $185,869 $159,684
Interest on investment securities 7,285   6,500  29,380  22,916
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 296   88  642  413
Total interest income 60,709   46,299  215,891  183,013
Interest expense:       
Interest on deposits 9,227   2,057  18,813  9,037
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,163   52  1,795  231
Interest on other borrowings 3,345   336  6,193  1,514
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 315   125  868  541
Interest on subordinated debt 987   985  3,945  3,939
Total interest expense 15,037   3,555  31,614  15,262
Net interest income 45,672   42,744  184,277  167,751
Provision for loan losses 805   2,472  4,806  15,151
Net interest income after provision for loan 44,867   40,272  179,471  152,600
Non-interest income:       
Wealth management revenues 6,201   6,261  22,492  20,407
Insurance commissions 4,719   4,150  21,622  18,927
Service charges 2,375   2,067  9,112  6,808
Securities gains, net (48)  36  33  124
Mortgage banking revenues 65   890  1,190  4,718
ATM/debit card revenue 3,209   3,074  12,422  11,974
Other 1,686   1,646  7,811  6,809
Total non-interest income 18,207   18,124  74,682  69,767
Non-interest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits 23,610   20,424  98,594  89,660
Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,126   5,712  24,257  21,546
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 87   315  330  3,866
FDIC insurance 464   406  1,805  1,604
Amortization of intangible assets 1,537   1,462  6,290  5,391
Stationary and supplies 298   311  1,295  1,161
Legal and professional expense 1,607   1,811  6,996  6,730
ATM/debit card expense 1,309   586  4,300  3,116
Marketing and donations 681   1,915  2,999  3,603
Other 3,653   3,452  15,995  18,902
Total non-interest expense 39,372   36,394  162,861  155,579
Income before income taxes 23,702   22,002  91,292  66,788
Income taxes 3,063   5,168  18,340  15,298
Net income$20,639  $16,834 $72,952 $51,490
        
Per Share Information       
Basic earnings per common share$1.01  $0.93 $3.62 $2.88
Diluted earnings per common share 1.01   0.93  3.60  2.87
        
Weighted average shares outstanding 20,461,046   18,086,949  20,169,077  17,886,998
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,535,220   18,135,380  20,243,635  17,939,007
        


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022   2022  2022  2022   2021
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans$53,128  $49,278 $43,555 $39,908  $39,711
Interest on investment securities 7,285   7,302  7,623  7,170   6,500
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 296   174  105  67   88
Total interest income 60,709   56,754  51,283  47,145   46,299
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 9,227   4,915  2,523  2,148   2,057
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,163   428  137  67   52
Interest on other borrowings 3,345   1,927  645  276   336
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 315   241  166  146   125
Interest on subordinated debt 987   986  986  986   985
Total interest expense 15,037   8,497  4,457  3,623   3,555
Net interest income 45,672   48,257  46,826  43,522   42,744
Provision for loan losses 805   142  907  2,952   2,472
Net interest income after provision for loan 44,867   48,115  45,919  40,570   40,272
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues 6,201   4,843  5,473  5,975   6,261
Insurance commissions 4,719   4,158  5,641  7,104   4,150
Service charges 2,375   2,445  2,236  2,056   2,067
Securities gains, net (48)  79  2  -   36
Mortgage banking revenues 65   355  289  444   890
ATM/debit card revenue 3,209   3,101  3,214  2,898   3,074
Other 1,686   1,810  1,704  2,611   1,646
Total non-interest income 18,207   16,791  18,559  21,088   18,124
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 23,610   24,877  25,768  24,302   20,424
Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,126   5,903  6,073  6,155   5,712
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 87   58  218  (33)  315
FDIC insurance 464   479  436  426   406
Amortization of intangible assets 1,537   1,598  1,633  1,522   1,462
Stationary and supplies 298   361  325  311   311
Legal and professional expense 1,607   1,770  1,885  1,734   1,811
ATM/debit card expense 1,309   1,243  670  1,078   586
Marketing and donations 681   739  706  873   1,915
Other 3,653   4,521  3,801  4,020   3,452
Total non-interest expense 39,372   41,549  41,515  40,388   36,394
Income before income taxes 23,702   23,357  22,963  21,270   22,002
Income taxes 3,063   5,418  5,205  4,654   5,168
Net income$20,639  $17,939 $17,758 $16,616  $16,834
          
Per Share Information         
Basic earnings per common share$1.01  $0.88 $0.87 $0.86  $0.93
Diluted earnings per common share 1.01   0.88  0.86  0.86   0.93
          
Weighted average shares outstanding 20,461,046   20,454,669  20,448,799  19,295,860   18,086,949
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,535,220   20,535,215  20,529,523  19,358,457   18,135,380
          


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
           
Loan Portfolio           
Construction and land development $144,264  $142,801  $141,072  $131,504  $145,118 
Farm real estate loans  410,327   360,424   350,159   280,993   279,272 
1-4 Family residential properties  440,180   436,625   424,230   417,232   400,313 
Multifamily residential properties  294,346   298,321   330,600   369,926   298,942 
Commercial real estate  2,030,011   1,996,338   1,976,654   1,965,321   1,666,198 
Loans secured by real estate  3,319,128   3,234,509   3,222,715   3,164,976   2,789,843 
Agricultural operating loans  166,838   160,511   142,406   121,708   151,484 
Commercial and industrial loans  1,082,960   1,064,033   1,036,987   935,454   832,008 
Consumer loans  97,775   100,783   94,828   89,685   78,442 
All other loans  159,511   160,454   151,727   142,738   143,746 
Total loans  4,826,212   4,720,290   4,648,663   4,454,561   3,995,523 
           
Deposit Portfolio           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $1,256,514  $1,334,686  $1,369,756  $1,373,881  $1,246,673 
Interest bearing demand deposits  1,389,283   1,364,306   1,453,932   1,482,556   1,452,765 
Savings deposits  636,699   657,592   683,944   685,228   626,523 
Money Market  1,267,726   1,443,060   1,158,724   1,280,129   1,068,473 
Time deposits  706,779   683,554   652,622   665,511   562,052 
Total deposits  5,257,001   5,483,198   5,318,978   5,487,305   4,956,486 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $19,170  $20,812  $19,981  $22,465  $22,036 
Non-performing assets  23,539   25,143   24,190   27,269   27,055 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  489   440   307   (5)  1,800 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 308.26%  282.42%  295.66%  260.29%  248.03%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.22%  1.25%  1.27%  1.31% 1.37%1
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.40%  0.44%  0.43%  0.50%  0.55%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.35%  0.38%  0.36%  0.41%  0.45%
Special Mention loans  39,853   25,298   35,849   64,160   66,235 
Substandard and Doubtful loans  34,352   37,378   38,155   38,801   46,862 
           
Common Share Data          
Common shares outstanding  20,452,376   20,454,636   20,448,799   20,437,183   18,080,303 
Book value per common share $30.96  $29.37  $30.63  $32.61  $35.06 
Tangible book value per common share (2) 22.65   21.01   22.17   24.07   27.24 
Market price of stock  32.08   31.97   35.67   38.49   42.79 
           
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics          
End of period earning assets $6,063,953  $5,975,619  $6,024,815  $6,038,542  $5,504,517 
Average earning assets  6,000,106   6,063,061   5,975,821   5,817,752   5,539,819 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.07%  3.77%  3.50%  3.33%  3.37%
Average rate on cost of funds  1.00%  0.56%  0.30%  0.26%  0.26%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2)  3.07%  3.21%  3.20%  3.07%  3.11%
Return on average assets  1.24%  1.07%  1.08%  1.05%  1.12%
Return on average common equity  13.51%  11.18%  11.02%  9.95%  10.74%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)  58.07%  59.64%  58.45%  58.59%  55.75%
Full-time equivalent employees  1,043   1,051   1,025   1,050   965 
           
1 Excludes Paycheck Protection Loans          
2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.        
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
 QTD Average   Average
 Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS     
Interest bearing deposits$18,419  $220 4.74%
Federal funds sold 7,507   68 3.59%
Certificates of deposits investments 1,470   8 2.16%
Investment Securities:     
Taxable (total less municipals) 958,380   5,238 2.19%
Tax-exempt (Municipals) 278,128   2,592 3.73%
Loans (net of unearned income) 4,736,202   53,374 4.47%
      
Total interest earning assets 6,000,106   61,500 4.07%
      
NONEARNING ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks 141,696     
Premises and equipment 90,679     
Other nonearning assets 486,896     
Allowance for loan losses (58,967)    
      
Total assets$6,660,410     
      
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits$2,582,114  $7,014 1.08%
Savings deposits 648,084   178 0.11%
Time deposits 686,100   2,034 1.18%
Total interest bearing deposits 3,916,298   9,226 0.93%
Repurchase agreements 248,886   1,163 1.85%
FHLB advances 399,574   3,342 3.32%
Federal funds purchased 266   3 4.47%
Subordinated debt 94,528   987 4.14%
Jr. subordinated debentures 19,343   315 6.46%
Other debt -   - 0.00%
Total borrowings 762,597   5,810 3.02%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,678,895   15,036 1.27%
      
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits 1,315,996  Average cost of funds1.00%
Other liabilities 54,647     
Stockholders' equity 610,872     
      
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$6,660,410     
      
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $46,464 2.80%
      
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds    0.27%
      
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets   3.07%
      


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022 2022 2022 2022 2021
           
Net interest income as reported $45,672  $48,257  $46,826  $43,522  $42,744 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)  46,464   49,060   47,625   44,292   43,492 
Average earning assets  6,000,106   6,063,061   5,975,821   5,817,752   5,539,819 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.07%  3.21%  3.20%  3.07%  3.11%
           
           
Common stockholder's equity $633,155  $600,715  $626,268  $666,385  $633,894 
Goodwill and intangibles, net  169,897   170,897   172,871   174,499   141,376 
Common shares outstanding  20,452   20,455   20,449   20,437   18,080 
Tangible Book Value per common share $22.65  $21.01  $22.17  $24.07  $27.24 
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation         
Net Income - GAAP$20,639  $17,939  $17,758  $16,616  $16,834 
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)         
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense -   -   -   1,580   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses 131   524   777   469   225 
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)$131  $524  $777  $2,049  $225 
          
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP$20,770  $18,463  $18,535  $18,665  $17,059 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$1.01  $0.90  $0.90  $0.96  $0.94 
          
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation         
Noninterest expense - GAAP$39,372  $41,549  $41,515  $40,388  $36,394 
Other real estate owned property income (expense) (87)  (58)  (218)  33   (315)
Amortization of intangibles (1,537)  (1,598)  (1,633)  (1,522)  (1,462)
Branch optimization costs -   -   -   -   - 
integration and acquisition expenses (166)  (663)  (983)  (594)  (285)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$37,582  $39,230  $38,681  $38,305  $34,332 
          
Net interest income -GAAP$45,672  $48,257  $46,826  $43,522  $42,744 
Effect of tax-exempt income (1) 792   803   799   770   748 
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)$46,464  $49,060  $47,625  $44,292  $43,492 
          
Noninterest income - GAAP$18,207  $16,791  $18,559  $21,088  $18,124 
Loss/(Gain) on sales of investment securities, net 48   (79)  (2)  -   (36)
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$18,255  $16,712  $18,557  $21,088  $18,088 
          
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)$64,719  $65,772  $66,182  $65,380  $61,580 
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.07%  59.64%  58.45%  58.59%  55.75%
          
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.     

 