Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $34.0 Million

Company's Year Over Year Loan Growth Exceeds 14%

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $33.6 million ($0.75 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense and investment securities gains or losses. The primary drivers in the reduction in GAAP earnings and core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year quarter were the increase in the provisioning for credit losses and decline in non-interest income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $10.8 million compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a charge of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

“We are in the midst of a challenging economic environment that includes high inflation, an unprecedented interest rate environment, and a greater expectation of recession,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. “Despite these challenges, we are strong and remain committed to achieving long-term success for our clients and shareholders. In 2023, we will continue to focus on growing client relationships with an emphasis on core funding.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • At December 31, 2022, total assets were $13.8 billion, a 10% increase compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total assets increased 11% year over year.

  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 16% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated gross commercial loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $341.7 million. Total mortgage loans grew $377.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

  • Deposits increased 3% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Brokered time deposits drove a 64% increase in time deposits, which offset the year-over-year declines in all other categories of deposits. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined 4%.

  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew $1.4 million or 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While loan growth resulted in interest income increasing $35.2 million, it was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense for the comparative periods. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $10.5 million or 11% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.26% compared to 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 3.53% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year and previous quarter was the result of the increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and fees and the amortization of fair value marks derived from previous acquisitions, the prior year quarter's net interest margin would have been 3.31% while the current quarter's margin remained at 3.26% and the margin for the prior quarter of the current year would have been 3.50%.

  • The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. In addition, to the current quarter's provision for credit losses, the quarterly provision expense contained a provision charge of $2.9 million associated with unfunded loan commitments. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics and the increased probability of a recession.

  • The current quarter's non-interest income decreased by 37% or $8.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the economic environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees.

  • Non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $1.8 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by decreases of $2.1 million in compensation and benefits expense, $1.0 million in occupancy expense and $0.5 million in other non-interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by increases in various other categories of operating expenses.

  • Reflecting the impact of the increased provisioning for credit losses and the decline in non-interest income, return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 12.53% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 51.46% compared to 50.17% for the prior year quarter, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 10% to $13.8 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 14% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 11% and total loans grew 16% compared to December 31, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $1.2 billion or 15% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $3.9 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, offsetting $1.2 billion in non-PPP commercial loan payment activity. During the fourth quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $341.7 million. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.0 billion or 24% growth in the investor owned commercial real estate portfolio. Year-over-year the total residential mortgage loan portfolio grew 37%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgage and one-year ARM loans were retained to grow the portfolio. Deposits grew 3% during the preceding twelve months as interest-bearing deposits grew 6%, offset by a 3% decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. During the period, time deposits increased 64% driven by brokered deposits while money market accounts decreased 6%, savings accounts decreased 4% and interest-bearing demand accounts declined 11%. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered deposits, total deposits decreased 4%. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits was driven by a decline in deposits maintained by title companies as mortgage activity slowed throughout the year. In addition, borrowings increased by $928.4 million during the period.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.18% of tangible assets at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.21% at December 31, 2021 as common equity was negatively impacted by the $123.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio that resulted from the rising rate environment and the increase in tangible assets during the past year and, to a lesser extent, the $25.0 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months. At December 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.20%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.23%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.33%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Credit quality improved at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.35% compared to 0.49%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.40% for the prior quarter and indicate stable credit quality during a year of significant loan growth and economic uncertainty. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $39.4 million, compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2021, and $44.5 million at September 30, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $5.5 million compared to $0.5 million for the prior year quarter and $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. During the current quarter, the Company successfully resolved several large non-accrual relationships for a total pay-off of $9.5 million without incurring any charge-offs. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.5 million in recoveries for the third quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans, compared to $128.3 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 289% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans at the end of 2021. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to the impact of forecasted economic factors and an increase in the probability of an economic recession.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $34.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $45.4 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in the comparative quarter earnings was the result of the current quarter's increase in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior year's provision, coupled with a decrease in non-interest income. The decline in non-interest income was the result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, a decline in wealth management income, reduced insurance commission income due to the impact of the sale of the Company's insurance business in the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations. Non-interest expense decreased 3% primarily as a result of the decline in compensation costs, occupancy costs and other expenses in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share), compared to $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $35.7 million ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income increased $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $35.2 million increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was substantially offset by the $33.9 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the current year's rising rate environment. During the period, interest and fees on PPP loans declined by $9.1 million. Excluding this decline, net interest income grew 11% in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven predominantly by interest income growth in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, increases in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the growth and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.26% as compared to 3.51% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets, which rose 76 basis points, was offset by the 159 basis point rise in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fee income, in addition to the amortization of fair value marks associated with previous acquisitions, the net interest margin for the prior year quarter would have been 3.31% compared to the current quarter's 3.26%.

The total provision for credit losses was a charge of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $18.9 million for the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision expense also contained a charge to the provision of $2.9 million associated with an increase in unfunded loan commitments compared to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Excluding the provision for unfunded commitments, the provision for the current quarter reflects the impact of the deterioration in forecasted economic metrics coupled with the increased probability of a recession.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income decreased $8.2 million or 37% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the economic environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the second quarter's disposition of the Company's insurance business, and reduced bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense decreased $1.8 million or 3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of a decline in compensation and benefits costs, occupancy expense and other non-interest expenses. Compensation and benefits costs during the comparative period was $2.1 million lower as a result of decreases in commission and incentive payments and reduced employee benefit costs, primarily pension and health insurance costs. Occupancy expense declined $1.0 million due to lower depreciation and rental expense as a result of fewer office locations during the preceding twelve months. The impact of these reductions was offset by operating cost increases in most of the remaining categories of non-interest expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.23% compared to 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 50.66% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP efficiency ratio was primarily the result of the 5% decrease in GAAP revenue compared to the 3% decrease in GAAP non-interest expense during the comparative period. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.46% for the current quarter as compared to 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 48.18% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 5% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, while non-GAAP expenses declined 2%. ROA for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.98% and ROTCE was 12.53% compared to 0.99% and 12.10%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.02% and core ROTCE was 13.02% compared to core ROA of 1.05% and core ROTCE of 12.86% for the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $166.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $235.1 million for the prior year. Year-to-date earnings declined as a result of the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year, the decline in most categories of non-interest income, which was partially mitigated by the impact of the sale of the insurance business, and the flattening of net interest income as the growth in interest expense significantly offset the increase in interest income. Core earnings were $160.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $246.7 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current year compared to the prior year were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses, in addition to the decline in mortgage banking income, elimination of insurance agency commissions in the second half of the year and lower other non-interest income.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $2.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $45.4 million increase in interest income, despite the $39.9 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, offset by the $42.9 million increase in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest income grew 21%, driven by non-PPP commercial loans which increased 22% compared to the prior year. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of additional interest expense associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB borrowings and the subordinated debt issued in March 2022. The net interest margin declined to 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.56% for the prior year. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fees and the amortization of the fair value marks, the net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 would have been 3.40% compared to 3.38% for the prior year.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to a charge of $34.4 million as compared to a credit of $45.6 million for 2021. The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management's consideration of the potential impact of current recessionary pressures and other portfolio qualitative metrics. The credit to the provision for credit losses for the prior year was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics during 2021 and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income, which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, decreased 15% to $87.0 million compared to $102.1 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 31% driven by a 75% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, a 58% decline in insurance commission income, reduced bank card income of 36% and a 43% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen mortgage origination and refinancing activity. Wealth management income declined reflecting volatility and asset value erosion in the marketplace. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the year. Fees from bank cards diminished as a result of regulatory restrictions on fee recognition effective in the second quarter of the current year. Other income declined from the prior year as a result of the decline in credit related fees, the inclusion in 2021 of the impact from the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. Service charge income grew modestly as a result of increased customer activity.

Non-interest expense decreased 1% to $257.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $260.5 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods, the earn-out accrual associated with the performance of the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 1% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 2% increase in salaries and benefits and an 8% increase in other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties and the earn-out expense. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and other increased benefit costs. The rise in other non-interest expense was driven by increased costs in other various categories of operating expenses. Marketing costs increased 10% as a result of specific initiatives and outside data services increased 14% as a result of transaction volumes, while professional fees and service costs decreased 11% for the period due to a reduction in the utilization of consultant services. Combined occupancy and equipment expense was lower by 4% as a result of lower depreciation and rental expense, which exceeded higher software related expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.05% compared to 49.47% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 49.66% compared to the 46.17% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 5% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 2% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, contingent payment expense, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-844-200-6205. Please use the following access code: 970945. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until February 9, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 813195.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 %
Change
 Year Ended
December 31,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021    2022   2021  
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $106,643  $105,268  1% $427,004  $424,518  1%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  10,801   1,585  N/M  34,372   (45,556) N/M
Non-interest income  14,297   22,536  (37)  87,019   102,055  (15)
Non-interest expense  64,375   66,141  (3)  257,293   260,470  (1)
Income before income tax expense  45,764   60,078  (24)  222,358   311,659  (29)
Net income  33,980   45,404  (25)  166,299   235,107  (29)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $33,866  $45,114  (25) $165,618  $233,599  (29)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $56,565  $61,663  (8) $256,730  $266,103  (4)
             
Return on average assets  0.98%  1.41%    1.26%  1.83%  
Return on average common equity  9.23%  11.87%    11.23%  15.48%  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  12.53%  16.07%    15.24%  21.01%  
Net interest margin  3.26%  3.51%    3.44%  3.56%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  53.23%  51.75%    50.05%  49.47%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  51.46%  50.17%    49.66%  46.17%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.76  $0.99  (23)% $3.69  $5.00  (26)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.76  $0.99  (24) $3.68  $4.98  (26)
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,828,827   45,655,924  (2)  45,039,022   46,899,085  (4)
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32  6  $1.36  $1.28  6 
Book value per common share $33.23  $33.68  (1) $33.23  $33.68  (1)
Tangible book value per common share (1) $24.64  $24.90  (1) $24.64  $24.90  (1)
Outstanding common shares  44,657,054   45,118,930  (1)  44,657,054   45,118,930  (1)
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,543,208  $1,507,062  2% $1,543,208  $1,507,062  2%
Loans  11,396,706   9,967,091  14   11,396,706   9,967,091  14 
Assets  13,833,119   12,590,726  10   13,833,119   12,590,726  10 
Deposits  10,953,421   10,624,731  3   10,953,421   10,624,731  3 
Stockholders' equity  1,483,768   1,519,679  (2)  1,483,768   1,519,679  (2)
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.33%  9.26%    9.33%  9.26%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.23%  11.91%    10.23%  11.91%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.23%  11.91%    10.23%  11.91%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  14.20%  14.59%    14.20%  14.59%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  8.18%  9.21%    8.18%  9.21%  
Average equity to average assets  10.61%  11.87%    11.20%  11.85%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.20%  1.10%    1.20%  1.10%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.35%  0.49%    0.35%  0.49%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.29%  0.40%    0.29%  0.40%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  346.15%  223.61%    346.15%  223.61%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)  %  0.01%    %  0.11%  


(1)Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2)The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, contingent payment expense, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3)Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.
(4)The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5)Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

  
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income (GAAP) $        33,980  $        45,404  $        166,299  $        235,107 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):        
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                     —           796           33 
Amortization of intangible assets          1,049           1,197           4,333           4,908 
Loss on FHLB redemption                     —                      6,779 
Gain on disposal of assets                     —           (12,309)          — 
Investment securities (gains)/ losses          293           (26)          257           (158)
Contingent payment expense                                929            
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $        35,322  $        46,575  $        160,305  $        246,669 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)          44,828,827           45,655,924           45,039,022           46,899,085 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $        0.76  $        0.99  $        3.68  $        4.98 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $        0.79  $        1.02  $        3.56  $        5.26 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $        13,769,472  $        12,791,526  $        13,218,824  $        12,818,202 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.98%  1.41%  1.26%  1.83%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.02%  1.44%  1.21%  1.92%
         
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,460,254  $1,517,793  $1,480,198  $1,518,607 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)  (366,244)  (370,223)
Average other intangible assets, net  (20,739)  (26,954)  (23,009)  (29,403)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,076,079  $1,120,616  $1,090,945  $1,118,981 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  12.53%  16.07%  15.24%  21.01%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  13.02%  16.49%  14.69%  22.04%


(1)Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:        
Net income (GAAP) $33,980  $45,404  $166,299  $235,107 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Income tax expense  11,784   14,674   56,059   76,552 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  10,801   1,585   34,372   (45,556)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $56,565  $61,663  $256,730  $266,103 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $64,375  $66,141  $257,293  $260,470 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $120,940  $127,804  $514,023  $526,573 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  53.23%  51.75%  50.05%  49.47%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $64,375  $66,141  $257,293  $260,470 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,408   1,609   5,814   6,600 
Loss on FHLB redemption           9,117 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense        1,068   45 
Contingent payment expense        1,247    
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $62,967  $64,532  $249,164  $244,708 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $120,940  $127,804  $514,023  $526,573 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  1,032   862   3,841   3,703 
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains/ (losses)  (393)  34   (345)  212 
Gain on disposal of assets        16,516    
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $122,365  $128,632  $501,693  $530,064 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  51.46%  50.17%  49.66%  46.17%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,483,768  $1,519,679  $1,483,768  $1,519,679 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)  (363,436)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (19,855)  (25,920)  (19,855)  (25,920)
Tangible common equity $1,100,477  $1,123,536  $1,100,477  $1,123,536 
         
Total assets $13,833,119  $12,590,726  $13,833,119  $12,590,726 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)  (363,436)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (19,855)  (25,920)  (19,855)  (25,920)
Tangible assets $13,449,828  $12,194,583  $13,449,828  $12,194,583 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  8.18%  9.21%  8.18%  9.21%
         
Outstanding common shares  44,657,054   45,118,930   44,657,054   45,118,930 
Tangible book value per common share $24.64  $24.90  $24.64  $24.90 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $88,152  $65,630 
Federal funds sold  193   312 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  103,887   354,078 
Cash and cash equivalents  192,232   420,020 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  11,706   39,409 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $220,123)  259,452    
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,214,538   1,465,896 
Other investments, at cost  69,218   41,166 
Total loans  11,396,706   9,967,091 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (136,242)  (109,145)
Net loans  11,260,464   9,857,946 
Premises and equipment, net  67,070   59,685 
Other real estate owned  645   1,034 
Accrued interest receivable  41,172   34,349 
Goodwill  363,436   370,223 
Other intangible assets, net  19,855   25,920 
Other assets  333,331   275,078 
Total assets $13,833,119  $12,590,726 
     
Liabilities    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,673,300  $3,779,630 
Interest-bearing deposits  7,280,121   6,845,101 
Total deposits  10,953,421   10,624,731 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  321,967   141,086 
Advances from FHLB  550,000    
Subordinated debt  370,205   172,712 
Total borrowings  1,242,172   313,798 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  153,758   132,518 
Total liabilities  12,349,351   11,071,047 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,657,054 and 45,118,930 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  44,657   45,119 
Additional paid in capital  734,273   751,072 
Retained earnings  836,789   732,027 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (131,951)  (8,539)
Total stockholders' equity  1,483,768   1,519,679 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,833,119  $12,590,726 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021  2022   2021 
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $135,079  $103,589 $462,121  $423,152 
Interest on loans held for sale  234   271  738   1,736 
Interest on deposits with banks  1,427   330  2,672   725 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable  6,047   3,888  20,519   16,118 
Tax-advantaged  2,509   1,992  9,609   8,552 
Interest on federal funds sold  4   1  8   1 
Total interest income  145,300   110,071  495,667   450,284 
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits  28,276   2,820  43,854   15,022 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  1,697   43  2,929   182 
Interest on advances from FHLB  4,759     7,825   2,649 
Interest on subordinated debt  3,925   1,940  14,055   7,913 
Total interest expense  38,657   4,803  68,663   25,766 
Net interest income  106,643   105,268  427,004   424,518 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  10,801   1,585  34,372   (45,556)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  95,842   103,683  392,632   470,074 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains/ (losses)  (393)  34  (345)  212 
Gain on disposal of assets       16,516    
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,419   2,305  9,803   8,241 
Mortgage banking activities  783   3,622  6,130   24,509 
Wealth management income  8,472   9,598  35,774   36,841 
Insurance agency commissions     1,332  2,927   7,017 
Income from bank owned life insurance  950   819  3,141   3,022 
Bank card fees  463   1,818  4,379   6,896 
Other income  1,603   3,008  8,694   15,317 
Total non-interest income  14,297   22,536  87,019   102,055 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  39,455   41,535  158,504   155,830 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,728   5,693  19,255   22,405 
Equipment expenses  3,859   3,427  14,779   12,883 
Marketing  1,354   1,090  5,197   4,730 
Outside data services  2,707   2,123  10,199   8,983 
FDIC insurance  1,462   991  4,792   4,294 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,408   1,609  5,814   6,600 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense       1,068   45 
Professional fees and services  2,573   2,381  9,169   10,308 
Other expenses  6,829   7,292  28,516   34,392 
Total non-interest expense  64,375   66,141  257,293   260,470 
Income before income tax expense  45,764   60,078  222,358   311,659 
Income tax expense  11,784   14,674  56,059   76,552 
Net income $33,980  $45,404 $166,299  $235,107 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.76  $0.99 $3.69  $5.00 
Diluted net income per common share $0.76  $0.99 $3.68  $4.98 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32 $1.36  $1.28 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                
Tax-equivalent interest income $146,332  $131,373  $114,901  $106,902  $110,933  $112,060  $115,753  $115,241 
Interest expense  38,657   17,462   7,959   4,585   4,803   4,525   6,777   9,661 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  107,675   113,911   106,942   102,317   106,130   107,535   108,976   105,580 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  1,032   951   992   866   862   931   930   980 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  10,801   18,890   3,046   1,635   1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)
Non-interest income  14,297   16,882   35,245   20,595   22,536   24,394   26,259   28,866 
Non-interest expense  64,375   65,780   64,991   62,147   66,141   63,181   62,975   68,173 
Income before income tax expense  45,764   45,172   73,158   58,264   60,078   76,046   75,534   100,001 
Income tax expense  11,784   11,588   18,358   14,329   14,674   19,070   18,271   24,537 
Net income $33,980  $33,584  $54,800  $43,935  $45,404  $56,976  $57,263  $75,464 
GAAP financial performance:                
Return on average assets  0.98%  0.99%  1.69%  1.42%  1.41%  1.75%  1.79%  2.39%
Return on average common equity  9.23%  8.96%  14.97%  11.83%  11.87%  14.54%  15.07%  20.72%
Return on average tangible common equity  12.53%  12.10%  20.42%  16.04%  16.07%  19.56%  20.44%  28.47%
Net interest margin  3.26%  3.53%  3.49%  3.49%  3.51%  3.52%  3.63%  3.56%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  53.23%  50.66%  46.03%  50.92%  51.75%  48.23%  46.89%  51.08%
Non-GAAP financial performance:                
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $56,565  $64,062  $76,204  $59,899  $61,663  $67,817  $71,330  $65,293 
Core after-tax earnings $35,322  $35,695  $44,238  $45,050  $46,575  $58,151  $58,446  $83,511 
Core return on average assets  1.02%  1.05%  1.37%  1.45%  1.44%  1.79%  1.83%  2.65%
Core return on average common equity  9.60%  9.53%  12.09%  12.13%  12.17%  14.84%  15.38%  22.93%
Core return on average tangible common equity  13.02%  12.86%  16.49%  16.45%  16.49%  19.96%  20.87%  31.50%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.79  $0.80  $0.98  $0.99  $1.02  $1.23  $1.23  $1.76 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  51.46%  48.18%  49.79%  49.34%  50.17%  46.67%  45.36%  42.65%
Per share data:            
Net income attributable to common shareholders $33,866  $33,470  $54,606  $43,667  $45,114  $56,622  $56,782  $74,824 
Basic net income per common share $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.97  $0.99  $1.21  $1.20  $1.59 
Diluted net income per common share $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.96  $0.99  $1.20  $1.19  $1.58 
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,828,827   44,780,560   45,111,693   45,333,292   45,655,924   47,086,824   47,523,198   47,415,060 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32 
Non-interest income:                
Securities gains/ (losses) $(393) $2  $38  $8  $34  $49  $71  $58 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets     (183)  16,699                
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,419   2,591   2,467   2,326   2,305   2,108   1,976   1,852 
Mortgage banking activities  783   1,566   1,483   2,298   3,622   4,942   5,776   10,169 
Wealth management income  8,472   8,867   9,098   9,337   9,598   9,392   9,121   8,730 
Insurance agency commissions        812   2,115   1,332   2,285   1,247   2,153 
Income from bank owned life insurance  950   693   703   795   819   818   705   680 
Bank card fees  463   438   1,810   1,668   1,818   1,775   1,785   1,518 
Other income  1,603   2,908   2,135   2,048   3,008   3,025   5,578   3,706 
Total non-interest income $14,297  $16,882  $35,245  $20,595  $22,536  $24,394  $26,259  $28,866 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits $39,455  $40,126  $39,550  $39,373  $41,535  $38,653  $38,990  $36,652 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,728   4,759   4,734   5,034   5,693   5,728   5,497   5,487 
Equipment expenses  3,859   3,825   3,559   3,536   3,427   3,214   3,020   3,222 
Marketing  1,354   1,370   1,280   1,193   1,090   1,376   1,052   1,212 
Outside data services  2,707   2,509   2,564   2,419   2,123   2,317   2,260   2,283 
FDIC insurance  1,462   1,268   1,078   984   991   361   1,450   1,492 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,408   1,432   1,466   1,508   1,609   1,635   1,659   1,697 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense     1   1,067               45 
Professional fees and services  2,573   2,207   2,372   2,017   2,381   3,031   3,165   1,731 
Other expenses  6,829   8,283   7,321   6,083   7,292   6,866   5,882   14,352 
Total non-interest expense $64,375  $65,780  $64,991  $62,147  $66,141  $63,181  $62,975  $68,173 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,130,094  $5,066,843  $4,761,658  $4,388,275  $4,141,346  $3,743,698  $3,712,374  $3,652,418 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,775,037   1,743,724   1,767,326   1,692,253   1,690,881   1,661,092   1,687,843   1,644,848 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,090,028   1,143,783   1,094,528   1,089,331   1,088,094   1,177,949   1,126,960   1,051,013 
Commercial business loans  1,455,885   1,393,634   1,353,380   1,349,602   1,481,834   1,594,528   1,974,366   2,411,109 
Residential mortgage loans  1,287,933   1,218,552   1,147,577   1,000,697   937,570   911,997   960,527   1,022,546 
Residential construction loans  224,772   229,243   235,486   204,259   197,652   181,319   172,869   171,028 
Consumer loans  432,957   423,034   426,335   419,911   429,714   450,765   457,576   493,904 
Total loans  11,396,706   11,218,813   10,786,290   10,144,328   9,967,091   9,721,348   10,092,515   10,446,866 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (136,242)  (128,268)  (113,670)  (110,588)  (109,145)  (107,920)  (123,961)  (130,361)
Loans held for sale  11,706   11,469   23,610   17,537   39,409   44,678   71,082   84,930 
Investment securities  1,543,208   1,587,279   1,595,424   1,586,441   1,507,062   1,470,652   1,482,123   1,472,727 
Total assets  13,833,119   13,765,597   13,303,009   12,967,416   12,590,726   13,017,464   12,925,577   12,873,366 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,673,300   3,993,480   4,129,440   4,039,797   3,779,630   3,987,411   4,000,636   3,770,852 
Total deposits  10,953,421   10,749,486   10,969,461   10,852,794   10,624,731   10,987,400   10,866,466   10,677,752 
Customer repurchase agreements  61,967   91,287   110,744   130,784   141,086   147,504   140,708   129,318 
Total stockholders' equity  1,483,768   1,451,862   1,477,169   1,488,910   1,519,679   1,546,060   1,562,280   1,511,694 
Quarterly average balance sheets:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,082,697  $4,898,683  $4,512,937  $4,220,246  $3,769,529  $3,678,886  $3,675,119  $3,634,174 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,753,351   1,755,891   1,727,325   1,683,557   1,669,737   1,671,442   1,663,543   1,638,885 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,136,780   1,115,531   1,096,369   1,102,660   1,140,059   1,161,183   1,089,287   1,049,597 
Commercial business loans  1,373,565   1,327,218   1,334,350   1,372,755   1,482,901   1,820,598   2,225,885   2,291,097 
Residential mortgage loans  1,251,829   1,177,664   1,070,836   964,056   925,093   934,365   994,899   1,066,714 
Residential construction loans  231,318   235,123   221,031   197,366   186,129   170,511   176,135   179,925 
Consumer loans  426,134   422,963   421,022   424,859   436,030   452,289   468,686   496,578 
Total loans  11,255,674   10,933,073   10,383,870   9,965,499   9,609,478   9,889,274   10,293,554   10,356,970 
Loans held for sale  10,901   15,211   12,744   17,594   29,426   50,075   66,958   82,263 
Investment securities  1,717,455   1,734,036   1,686,181   1,617,615   1,535,265   1,403,496   1,482,905   1,407,455 
Interest-earning assets  13,134,234   12,833,758   12,283,834   11,859,803   12,012,576   12,121,048   12,037,701   12,029,424 
Total assets  13,769,472   13,521,595   12,991,692   12,576,089   12,791,526   12,886,460   12,798,355   12,801,539 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,833,275   3,995,702   4,001,762   3,758,732   3,879,572   3,869,293   3,763,135   3,394,110 
Total deposits  11,025,843   10,740,999   10,829,221   10,542,029   10,809,665   10,832,115   10,663,346   10,343,190 
Customer repurchase agreements  74,797   104,742   122,728   131,487   144,988   145,483   136,286   148,195 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,310,278   7,892,230   7,377,045   7,163,641   7,247,756   7,315,021   7,356,656   7,742,987 
Total stockholders' equity  1,460,254   1,486,427   1,468,036   1,506,516   1,517,793   1,554,765   1,523,875   1,477,150 
Financial measures:                
Average equity to average assets  10.61%  10.99%  11.30%  11.98%  11.87%  12.07%  11.91%  11.54%
Average investment securities to average earning assets  13.08%  13.51%  13.73%  13.64%  12.78%  11.58%  12.32%  11.70%
Average loans to average earning assets  85.70%  85.19%  84.53%  84.03%  80.00%  81.59%  85.51%  86.10%
Loans to assets  82.39%  81.50%  81.08%  78.23%  79.16%  74.68%  78.08%  81.15%
Loans to deposits  104.05%  104.37%  98.33%  93.47%  93.81%  88.48%  92.88%  97.84%
Assets under management $5,255,306  $4,969,092  $5,171,321  $5,793,787  $6,078,204  $5,733,311  $5,676,141  $5,401,158 
Capital measures:                
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.33%  9.33%  9.53%  9.66%  9.26%  9.33%  9.49%  9.14%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%  11.91%  12.53%  12.49%  12.11%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%  11.91%  12.53%  12.49%  12.11%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  14.20%  14.15%  14.46%  15.02%  14.59%  15.30%  15.85%  15.52%
Book value per common share $33.23  $32.52  $33.10  $32.97  $33.68  $33.52  $33.02  $32.04 
Outstanding common shares  44,657,054   44,644,269   44,629,697   45,162,908   45,118,930   46,119,074   47,312,982   47,187,389 


(1)Estimated ratio at December 31, 2022.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

   2022  2021
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:                
Loans 90 days past due:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate $ $ $ $ $ $14,830 $ $
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                
Commercial AD&C            7,344    
Commercial business  1,002  1,966            31
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage    167  353  296  557  679  680  398
Residential construction                
Consumer    34            
Total loans 90 days past due  1,002  2,167  353  296  557  22,853  680  429
Non-accrual loans:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate  9,943  14,038  11,245  11,743  12,489  15,386  42,072  42,776
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  5,019  6,294  7,869  8,083  9,306  9,854  8,183  8,316
Commercial AD&C      1,353  1,081  650  1,022  14,489  14,975
Commercial business  7,322  7,198  7,542  8,357  8,420  9,454  9,435  13,147
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  7,439  7,514  7,305  8,148  8,441  9,511  9,440  9,593
Residential construction      1  51  55  62  62  
Consumer  5,059  5,173  5,692  6,406  6,725  7,826  7,718  7,193
Total non-accrual loans  34,782  40,217  41,007  43,869  46,086  53,115  91,399  96,000
Total restructured loans - accruing  3,575  2,077  2,119  2,161  2,167  2,199  2,228  2,271
Total non-performing loans  39,359  44,461  43,479  46,326  48,810  78,167  94,307  98,700
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  645  739  739  1,034  1,034  1,105  1,234  1,354
Total non-performing assets $40,004 $45,200 $44,218 $47,360 $49,844 $79,272 $95,541 $100,054


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                
Balance at beginning of period $40,217  $41,007  $43,869  $46,086  $53,115  $91,399  $96,000  $112,361 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                    (257)   
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (22)  (197)  (376)  (265)  (754)  (7,171)  (2,166)  (699)
Net payments or draws  (9,535)  (3,509)  (3,234)  (2,787)  (5,786)  (36,526)  (3,693)  (16,028)
Loans placed on non-accrual  5,467   4,212   948   1,503   511   5,699   1,515   421 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (1,345)  (1,296)  (200)  (668)  (1,000)  (286)     (55)
Balance at end of period $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869  $46,086  $53,115  $91,399  $96,000 
                 
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                
Balance at beginning of period $128,268  $113,670  $110,588  $109,145  $107,920  $123,961  $130,361  $165,367 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans  7,907   14,092   3,046   1,635   1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate  (1)     (300)  (19)  (109)  5,797   (144)  (27)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  (27)  (10)  (12)        136       
Commercial AD&C                 2,007       
Commercial business  (13)  (512)  331   111   564   (53)  2,359   634 
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  (50)  (8)  (9)  120   (80)  (49)  (11)  (270)
Residential construction     (3)  (5)     (2)  (2)  (1)   
Consumer  24   27   (41)  (20)  (13)  (24)  (7)  (39)
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  (67)  (506)  (36)  192   360   7,812   2,196   298 
Balance at the end of period $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588  $109,145  $107,920  $123,961  $130,361 
                 
Asset quality ratios:                
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.35%  0.40%  0.40%  0.46%  0.49%  0.80%  0.93%  0.94%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.29%  0.33%  0.33%  0.37%  0.40%  0.61%  0.74%  0.78%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.20%  1.14%  1.05%  1.09%  1.10%  1.11%  1.23%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  346.15%  288.50%  261.44%  238.72%  223.61%  138.06%  131.44%  132.08%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  % (0.02)%  %  0.01%  0.01%  0.31%  0.09%  0.01%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended December 31,
   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,082,697  $56,353 4.40% $3,769,529  $38,452 4.05%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,753,351   20,433 4.62   1,669,737   19,239 4.57 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,136,780   18,868 6.59   1,140,059   11,543 4.02 
Commercial business loans  1,373,565   20,395 5.89   1,482,901   21,500 5.75 
Total commercial loans  9,346,393   116,049 4.93   8,062,226   90,734 4.47 
Residential mortgage loans  1,251,829   10,919 3.49   925,093   7,829 3.39 
Residential construction loans  231,318   1,851 3.17   186,129   1,521 3.24 
Consumer loans  426,134   6,775 6.31   436,030   3,928 3.57 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,909,281   19,545 4.08   1,547,252   13,278 3.42 
Total loans (2)  11,255,674   135,594 4.78   9,609,478   104,012 4.30 
Loans held for sale  10,901   234 8.58   29,426   271 3.68 
Taxable securities  1,243,089   6,047 1.95   1,114,936   3,888 1.39 
Tax-advantaged securities  474,366   3,026 2.55   420,329   2,431 2.31 
Total investment securities (3)  1,717,455   9,073 2.11   1,535,265   6,319 1.65 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  149,651   1,427 3.78   837,741   330 0.16 
Federal funds sold  553   4 2.97   666   1 0.15 
Total interest-earning assets  13,134,234   146,332 4.43   12,012,576   110,933 3.67 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (127,404)      (106,873)    
Cash and due from banks  94,840       78,370     
Premises and equipment, net  65,958       59,450     
Other assets  601,844       748,003     
Total assets $13,769,472      $12,791,526     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,398,120  $1,664 0.47% $1,487,392  $211 0.06%
Regular savings deposits  528,306   232 0.17   512,814   46 0.04 
Money market savings deposits  3,231,952   16,480 2.02   3,554,108   920 0.10 
Time deposits  2,034,190   9,900 1.93   1,375,779   1,643 0.47 
Total interest-bearing deposits  7,192,568   28,276 1.56   6,930,093   2,820 0.16 
Federal funds purchased  172,478   1,677 3.86   11    0.06 
Repurchase agreements  74,797   20 0.11   144,988   43 0.12 
Advances from FHLB  500,326   4,759 3.77        
Subordinated debt  370,109   3,925 4.24   172,664   1,940 4.49 
Total borrowings  1,117,710   10,381 3.68   317,663   1,983 2.48 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,310,278   38,657 1.85   7,247,756   4,803 0.26 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,833,275       3,879,572     
Other liabilities  165,665       146,405     
Stockholders' equity  1,460,254       1,517,793     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,769,472      $12,791,526     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $107,675 2.58%   $106,130 3.41%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    1,032      862  
Net interest income   $106,643     $105,268  
             
Interest income/earning assets     4.43%     3.67%
Interest expense/earning assets     1.17      0.16 
Net interest margin     3.26%     3.51%


(1)Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Year Ended December 31,
   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,681,607  $194,598 4.16% $3,689,769  $152,977 4.15%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,730,293   78,559 4.54   1,661,015   76,463 4.60 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,112,936   56,689 5.09   1,110,420   44,460 4.00 
Commercial business loans  1,351,906   69,765 5.16   1,952,537   94,391 4.83 
Total commercial loans  8,876,742   399,611 4.50   8,413,741   368,291 4.38 
Residential mortgage loans  1,117,053   37,551 3.36   979,754   33,874 3.46 
Residential construction loans  221,341   6,963 3.15   178,171   6,127 3.44 
Consumer loans  423,746   19,887 4.69   463,200   16,689 3.60 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,762,140   64,401 3.65   1,621,125   56,690 3.50 
Total loans (2)  10,638,882   464,012 4.36   10,034,866   424,981 4.24 
Loans held for sale  14,097   738 5.24   57,016   1,736 3.05 
Taxable securities  1,214,032   20,519 1.69   1,017,268   16,118 1.58 
Tax-advantaged securities  475,187   11,559 2.43   440,215   10,426 2.37 
Total investment securities (3)  1,689,219   32,078 1.90   1,457,483   26,544 1.82 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  189,465   2,672 1.41   500,400   725 0.14 
Federal funds sold  574   8 1.41   570   1 0.12 
Total interest-earning assets  12,532,237   499,508 3.99   12,050,335   453,987 3.77 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (116,170)      (130,437)    
Cash and due from banks  84,992       95,620     
Premises and equipment, net  63,379       57,198     
Other assets  654,386       745,486     
Total assets $13,218,824      $12,818,202     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,457,833  $3,177 0.22% $1,420,249  $911 0.06%
Regular savings deposits  547,510   294 0.05   482,331   235 0.05 
Money market savings deposits  3,308,678   23,883 0.72   3,453,764   4,871 0.14 
Time deposits  1,573,868   16,500 1.05   1,579,230   9,005 0.57 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,887,889   43,854 0.64   6,935,574   15,022 0.22 
Federal funds purchased  107,785   2,805 2.60   15,154   13 0.08 
Repurchase agreements  108,273   124 0.11   143,734   169 0.12 
Advances from FHLB  256,621   7,825 3.05   111,311   2,649 2.38 
Subordinated debt  328,939   14,055 4.27   208,199   7,913 3.80 
Total borrowings  801,618   24,809 3.09   478,398   10,744 2.25 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,689,507   68,663 0.89   7,413,972   25,766 0.35 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,897,842       3,728,249     
Other liabilities  151,277       157,374     
Stockholders' equity  1,480,198       1,518,607     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,218,824      $12,818,202     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $430,845 3.10%   $428,221 3.42%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    3,841      3,703  
Net interest income   $427,004     $424,518  
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.99%     3.77%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.55      0.21 
Net interest margin     3.44%     3.56%


(1)Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $3.8 million and $3.7 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

 