American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, including:
- Fourth-quarter and full-year net income of $803 million and $127 million, or $1.14 per diluted share and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively. Excluding net special items1, fourth-quarter and full-year net income of $827 million and $328 million, or $1.17 per diluted share and $0.50 per diluted share, respectively.
- Record fourth-quarter revenue of $13.2 billion, which represents a 16.6% increase over the same period in 2019, despite flying 6.1% less capacity.
- Ended the year with $12 billion of total available liquidity, after prepaying a $1.2 billion term loan during the fourth quarter.
- Company continues to execute on its plan to pay down $15 billion of total debt2 by the end of 2025.
“The American Airlines team has produced outstanding results over the past year,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We committed to running a reliable operation and returning to profitability, and our team is delivering on both. We’re proud to have led the industry in operational performance over the holidays while producing record full-year and fourth-quarter revenues, resulting in a third consecutive quarterly profit and a profit for the full year. As we turn our attention to 2023, we will continue to prioritize reliability, profitability and debt reduction.”
Running a reliable operation
American and its regional partners operated more than 475,000 flights in the fourth quarter, with an average load factor of 83.9%. For the quarter, American ranked first in completion factor among the nine largest U.S. carriers.
The American team delivered an even stronger performance over the holidays, despite challenging conditions in many parts of the country. American outperformed the industry over the December holiday period, ranking first in completion factor. The momentum has continued into 2023 as American has delivered the best on-time arrival performance of the nine largest U.S. carriers so far this year.
Returning to profitability
American produced revenues of $13.2 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 16.6% versus the same period in 2019 and the highest fourth-quarter revenue in company history, driven by the continued strength of the demand environment. This record revenue was achieved while flying 6.1% less capacity than the same period in 2019. On both a GAAP basis and excluding the impact of net special items, the company produced an operating margin of 10.5% in the quarter. American also produced record revenues of $49 billion for the full year, resulting in full-year profitability.
Liquidity and balance sheet
In the fourth quarter, American made approximately $539 million in debt and finance lease payments and prepaid a $1.2 billion term loan. The company ended the year with $12 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving and other credit facilities. Total debt2 reduction continues to be a top priority, and the company is more than halfway to its goal of reducing total debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2022, American had reduced its total debt by more than $8 billion from peak levels in the second quarter of 2021.
Guidance and investor update
Based on demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be approximately breakeven. Based on today’s guidance, American expects its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share3 to be between $2.50 and $3.50.
For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa.com/investorrelations.
Notes
See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
- The company recognized $24 million of net special items after the effect of taxes in the fourth quarter, which principally included mark-to-market net unrealized losses associated with certain equity investments.
- All references to total debt include debt, finance leases, operating lease liability and pension obligations.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking projections to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.
About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended December 31,
|Percent Increase
|12 Months Ended December 31,
|Percent Increase
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|Operating revenues:
|Passenger
|$
|12,131
|$
|8,382
|44.7
|$
|44,568
|$
|26,063
|71.0
|Cargo
|263
|341
|(22.9
|)
|1,233
|1,314
|(6.2
|)
|Other
|795
|704
|12.8
|3,170
|2,505
|26.5
|Total operating revenues
|13,189
|9,427
|39.9
|48,971
|29,882
|63.9
|Operating expenses:
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|3,421
|2,196
|55.8
|13,791
|6,792
|nm
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|3,199
|3,207
|(0.2
|)
|12,972
|11,817
|9.8
|Regional expenses:
|Regional operating expenses
|1,006
|976
|3.2
|4,064
|2,888
|40.7
|Regional depreciation and amortization
|81
|79
|1.5
|321
|316
|1.6
|Maintenance, materials and repairs
|735
|596
|23.4
|2,684
|1,979
|35.6
|Other rent and landing fees
|649
|670
|(3.2
|)
|2,730
|2,619
|4.2
|Aircraft rent
|350
|360
|(3.0
|)
|1,395
|1,425
|(2.1
|)
|Selling expenses
|484
|353
|37.1
|1,815
|1,098
|65.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|492
|579
|(15.2
|)
|1,977
|2,019
|(2.1
|)
|Special items, net
|4
|(20
|)
|nm
|(1)
|193
|(4,006
|)
|nm
|Other
|1,385
|1,211
|14.3
|5,422
|3,994
|35.8
|Total operating expenses
|11,806
|10,207
|15.7
|47,364
|30,941
|53.1
|Operating income (loss)
|1,383
|(780
|)
|nm
|1,607
|(1,059
|)
|nm
|Nonoperating income (expense):
|Interest income
|110
|5
|nm
|216
|18
|nm
|Interest expense, net
|(532
|)
|(468
|)
|13.5
|(1,962
|)
|(1,800
|)
|9.0
|Other income, net
|50
|52
|(3.7
|)
|325
|293
|10.9
|Total nonoperating expense, net
|(372
|)
|(411
|)
|(9.6
|)
|(1,421
|)
|(1,489
|)
|(4.6
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,011
|(1,191
|)
|nm
|186
|(2,548
|)
|nm
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|208
|(260
|)
|nm
|59
|(555
|)
|nm
|Net income (loss)
|$
|803
|$
|(931
|)
|nm
|$
|127
|$
|(1,993
|)
|nm
|Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.23
|$
|(1.44
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|(3.09
|)
|Diluted
|$
|1.14
|$
|(1.44
|)
|$
|0.19
|$
|(3.09
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic
|650,944
|648,766
|650,345
|644,015
|Diluted
|716,070
|648,766
|655,122
|644,015
|Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1)Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Operating Statistics (1)
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended December 31,
|Increase
|12 Months Ended December 31,
|Increase
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|55,320
|48,982
|12.9
|%
|215,624
|161,538
|33.5
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|65,962
|61,105
|7.9
|%
|260,226
|214,535
|21.3
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|83.9
|80.2
|3.7
|pts
|82.9
|75.3
|7.6
|pts
|Yield (cents)
|21.93
|17.11
|28.2
|%
|20.67
|16.13
|28.1
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|18.39
|13.72
|34.1
|%
|17.13
|12.15
|41.0
|%
|Total revenue per ASM (cents)
|19.99
|15.43
|29.6
|%
|18.82
|13.93
|35.1
|%
|Cargo ton miles (millions)
|458
|485
|(5.6
|)%
|1,972
|2,082
|(5.3
|)%
|Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)
|57.39
|70.28
|(18.3
|)%
|62.52
|63.11
|(0.9
|)%
|Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
|979
|931
|5.2
|%
|3,901
|3,324
|17.4
|%
|Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
|3.50
|2.36
|48.1
|%
|3.54
|2.04
|73.0
|%
|Operating cost per ASM (cents)
|17.90
|16.70
|7.1
|%
|18.20
|14.42
|26.2
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)
|17.89
|16.74
|6.9
|%
|18.13
|16.50
|9.9
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)
|12.70
|13.14
|(3.4
|)%
|12.83
|13.33
|(3.8
|)%
|Passenger enplanements (thousands)
|50,934
|49,298
|3.3
|%
|199,288
|165,682
|20.3
|%
|Departures (thousands):
|Mainline
|277
|252
|9.8
|%
|1,052
|870
|20.9
|%
|Regional
|201
|259
|(22.1
|)%
|903
|955
|(5.4
|)%
|Total
|478
|511
|(6.3
|)%
|1,955
|1,825
|7.1
|%
|Average stage length (miles):
|Mainline
|1,132
|1,133
|(0.1
|)%
|1,161
|1,166
|(0.4
|)%
|Regional
|469
|478
|(1.8
|)%
|477
|486
|(1.8
|)%
|Total
|853
|801
|6.4
|%
|845
|810
|4.3
|%
|Aircraft at end of period:
|Mainline (2)
|925
|865
|6.9
|%
|925
|865
|6.9
|%
|Regional (3)
|536
|567
|(5.5
|)%
|536
|567
|(5.5
|)%
|Total
|1,461
|1,432
|2.0
|%
|1,461
|1,432
|2.0
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:
|Mainline
|102,000
|96,800
|5.4
|%
|102,000
|96,800
|5.4
|%
|Regional (4)
|27,700
|26,600
|4.1
|%
|27,700
|26,600
|4.1
|%
|Total
|129,700
|123,400
|5.1
|%
|129,700
|123,400
|5.1
|%
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
|(2) Excludes nine Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage at December 31, 2022.
|(3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 40 Embraer 145, 19 Bombardier CRJ 700, six Embraer 170 and four Bombardier CRJ 900 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage at December 31, 2022.
|(4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended December 31,
|Increase
|12 Months Ended December 31,
|Increase
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|Domestic(1)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|38,065
|38,623
|(1.4
|)%
|149,410
|130,900
|14.1
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|44,939
|46,230
|(2.8
|)%
|176,447
|161,724
|9.1
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|84.7
|83.5
|1.2
|pts
|84.7
|80.9
|3.8
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|8,945
|6,808
|31.4
|%
|32,911
|21,453
|53.4
|%
|Yield (cents)
|23.50
|17.62
|33.3
|%
|22.03
|16.39
|34.4
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|19.90
|14.73
|35.2
|%
|18.65
|13.27
|40.6
|%
|Latin America(2)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|8,379
|6,936
|20.8
|%
|32,467
|22,242
|46.0
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|9,853
|9,093
|8.4
|%
|39,131
|33,151
|18.0
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|85.0
|76.3
|8.7
|pts
|83.0
|67.1
|15.9
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|1,793
|1,131
|58.5
|%
|6,150
|3,506
|75.4
|%
|Yield (cents)
|21.40
|16.31
|31.2
|%
|18.94
|15.76
|20.2
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|18.20
|12.44
|46.3
|%
|15.72
|10.58
|48.6
|%
|Atlantic
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|7,676
|3,148
|nm
|30,949
|7,450
|nm
|Available seat miles (millions)
|9,725
|5,157
|88.6
|%
|40,679
|16,379
|nm
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|78.9
|61.0
|17.9
|pts
|76.1
|45.5
|30.6
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|1,222
|410
|nm
|5,070
|965
|nm
|Yield (cents)
|15.92
|13.03
|22.2
|%
|16.38
|12.95
|26.5
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|12.57
|7.95
|58.0
|%
|12.46
|5.89
|nm
|Pacific
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|1,200
|275
|nm
|2,798
|946
|nm
|Available seat miles (millions)
|1,445
|625
|nm
|3,969
|3,281
|21.0
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|83.1
|44.0
|39.1
|pts
|70.5
|28.8
|41.7
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|171
|33
|nm
|437
|139
|nm
|Yield (cents)
|14.23
|11.94
|19.2
|%
|15.62
|14.71
|6.2
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|11.82
|5.25
|nm
|11.01
|4.24
|nm
|Total International
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|17,255
|10,359
|66.6
|%
|66,214
|30,638
|nm
|Available seat miles (millions)
|21,023
|14,875
|41.3
|%
|83,779
|52,811
|58.6
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|82.1
|69.6
|12.5
|pts
|79.0
|58.0
|21.0
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|3,186
|1,574
|nm
|11,657
|4,610
|nm
|Yield (cents)
|18.46
|15.20
|21.5
|%
|17.61
|15.05
|17.0
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|15.15
|10.58
|43.2
|%
|13.91
|8.73
|59.4
|%
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1)Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
|(2)Latin America results include the Caribbean.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
|American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.
The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:
- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance
Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance.
|3 Months Ended December 31,
|Percent Increase
|12 Months Ended December 31,
|Percent Increase
|Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Operating income (loss) as reported
|$
|1,383
|$
|(780
|)
|$
|1,607
|$
|(1,059
|)
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net(1)
|4
|(20
|)
|193
|(4,006
|)
|Regional operating special items, net(2)
|2
|-
|5
|(449
|)
|Operating income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|1,389
|$
|(800
|)
|nm
|$
|1,805
|$
|(5,514
|)
|nm
|Calculation of Operating Margin
|Operating income (loss) as reported
|$
|1,383
|$
|(780
|)
|$
|1,607
|$
|(1,059
|)
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|13,189
|$
|9,427
|$
|48,971
|$
|29,882
|Operating margin
|10.5
|%
|(8.3
|%)
|3.3
|%
|(3.5
|%)
|Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Operating income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|1,389
|$
|(800
|)
|$
|1,805
|$
|(5,514
|)
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|13,189
|$
|9,427
|$
|48,971
|$
|29,882
|Operating margin excluding net special items
|10.5
|%
|(8.5
|%)
|3.7
|%
|(18.4
|%)
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
|$
|1,011
|$
|(1,191
|)
|$
|186
|$
|(2,548
|)
|Pre-tax net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net(1)
|4
|(20
|)
|193
|(4,006
|)
|Regional operating special items, net(2)
|2
|-
|5
|(449
|)
|Nonoperating special items, net(3)
|40
|29
|74
|60
|Total pre-tax net special items
|46
|9
|272
|(4,395
|)
|Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|1,057
|$
|(1,182
|)
|nm
|$
|458
|$
|(6,943
|)
|nm
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin
|Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
|$
|1,011
|$
|(1,191
|)
|$
|186
|$
|(2,548
|)
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|13,189
|$
|9,427
|$
|48,971
|$
|29,882
|Pre-tax margin
|7.7
|%
|(12.6
|%)
|0.4
|%
|(8.5
|%)
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|1,057
|$
|(1,182
|)
|$
|458
|$
|(6,943
|)
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|13,189
|$
|9,427
|$
|48,971
|$
|29,882
|Pre-tax margin excluding net special items
|8.0
|%
|(12.5
|%)
|0.9
|%
|(23.2
|%)
|3 Months Ended December 31,
|Percent Increase
|12 Months Ended December 31,
|Percent Increase
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income (loss) as reported
|$
|803
|$
|(931
|)
|$
|127
|$
|(1,993
|)
|Net special items:
|Total pre-tax net special items(1), (2), (3)
|46
|9
|272
|(4,395
|)
|Income tax special items, net
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|-
|Net tax effect of net special items
|(22
|)
|1
|(62
|)
|993
|Net income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|827
|$
|(921
|)
|nm
|$
|328
|$
|(5,395
|)
|nm
|Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items
|Net income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|827
|$
|(921
|)
|$
|328
|$
|(5,395
|)
|Shares used for computation (in thousands):
|Basic
|650,944
|648,766
|650,345
|644,015
|Diluted
|716,070
|648,766
|655,122
|644,015
|Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items:
|Basic
|$
|1.27
|$
|(1.42
|)
|$
|0.50
|$
|(8.38
|)
|Diluted(4)
|$
|1.17
|$
|(1.42
|)
|$
|0.50
|$
|(8.38
|)
|Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel
|Total operating expenses as reported
|$
|11,806
|$
|10,207
|$
|47,364
|$
|30,941
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net(1)
|(4
|)
|20
|(193
|)
|4,006
|Regional operating special items, net(2)
|(2
|)
|-
|(5
|)
|449
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items
|11,800
|10,227
|47,166
|35,396
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|(3,421
|)
|(2,196
|)
|(13,791
|)
|(6,792
|)
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel
|$
|8,379
|$
|8,031
|$
|33,375
|$
|28,604
|(in cents)
|(in cents)
|Total operating expenses per ASM as reported
|17.90
|16.70
|18.20
|14.42
|Operating net special items per ASM:
|Mainline operating special items, net(1)
|(0.01
|)
|0.03
|(0.07
|)
|1.87
|Regional operating special items, net(2)
|-
|-
|-
|0.21
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items
|17.89
|16.74
|18.13
|16.50
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM
|(5.19
|)
|(3.59
|)
|(5.30
|)
|(3.17
|)
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel
|12.70
|13.14
|12.83
|13.33
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|FOOTNOTES:
|(1)
|The 2022 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a non-cash impairment charge to write down the carrying value of the Company's retired Airbus A330 fleet to the estimated fair value due to the market conditions for certain used aircraft. The Company retired its Airbus A330 fleet in 2020 as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $4.2 billion of Payroll Support Program (PSP) financial assistance, offset in part by $168 million of salary and medical costs associated with certain team members who opted into voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the Company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|(2)
|The 2021 twelve month period regional operating special items, net principally included $539 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by a $61 million charge associated with the regional pilot retention program which provides for, among other things, a cash retention bonus paid in the fourth quarter of 2021 to eligible captains at the wholly-owned regional airlines included on the pilot seniority list as of September 1, 2021 and a $27 million non-cash impairment charge to write down regional aircraft resulting from the retirement of the remaining Embraer 140 fleet earlier than planned.
|(3)
|Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity and other investments as well as non-cash charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.
|(4)
|The fourth quarter of 2022 diluted earnings per share gives effect to, among other things, the Company's outstanding 6.5% senior convertible notes by (a) adding back to earnings $11 million of interest expense related to such convertible notes, net of estimated profit sharing, short-term incentive and tax effects and (b) including in the diluted shares outstanding, 61.7 million shares issuable in respect to such convertible notes.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In millions)(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|2,173
|$
|704
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures, net of aircraft purchase deposit returns
|(2,546
|)
|(208
|)
|Airport construction projects, net of reimbursements
|(360
|)
|(204
|)
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
|86
|181
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|61
|193
|Sales of short-term investments
|14,972
|13,923
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(11,257
|)
|(19,454
|)
|Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments
|1
|(401
|)
|Purchase of equity investments
|(321
|)
|(28
|)
|Other investing activities
|-
|15
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|636
|(5,983
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
|(3,752
|)
|(7,343
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|1,069
|12,190
|Deferred financing costs
|(4
|)
|(209
|)
|Shares withheld for taxes pursuant to employee stock plans
|(21
|)
|(18
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of equity
|-
|460
|Other financing activities
|77
|208
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(2,631
|)
|5,288
|Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|178
|9
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year
|408
|399
|(1)
|Cash and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|586
|$
|408
|(1)
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash
|$
|440
|$
|273
|Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments
|146
|135
|Total cash and restricted cash
|$
|586
|$
|408
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions, except shares)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|440
|$
|273
|Short-term investments
|8,525
|12,158
|Restricted cash and short-term investments
|995
|990
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,138
|1,505
|Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
|2,279
|1,795
|Prepaid expenses and other
|892
|615
|Total current assets
|15,269
|17,336
|Operating property and equipment
|Flight equipment
|39,703
|37,856
|Ground property and equipment
|9,913
|9,335
|Equipment purchase deposits
|613
|517
|Total property and equipment, at cost
|50,229
|47,708
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(20,029
|)
|(18,171
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|30,200
|29,537
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,094
|7,850
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|4,091
|4,091
|Intangibles, net
|2,059
|1,988
|Deferred tax asset
|3,099
|3,556
|Other assets
|1,904
|2,109
|Total other assets
|11,153
|11,744
|Total assets
|$
|64,716
|$
|66,467
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|3,274
|$
|2,489
|Accounts payable
|2,149
|1,772
|Accrued salaries and wages
|1,713
|1,489
|Air traffic liability
|6,745
|6,087
|Loyalty program liability
|3,169
|2,896
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,465
|1,507
|Other accrued liabilities
|2,981
|2,766
|Total current liabilities
|21,496
|19,006
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities
|32,389
|35,571
|Pension and postretirement benefits
|2,837
|5,053
|Loyalty program liability
|5,976
|6,239
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,559
|6,610
|Other liabilities
|1,258
|1,328
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|49,019
|54,801
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, 650,642,461 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,291
|7,234
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,585
|)
|(5,942
|)
|Retained deficit
|(8,511
|)
|(8,638
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(5,799
|)
|(7,340
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|64,716
|$
|66,467