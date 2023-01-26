First National Corporation Reports Record Earnings

STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4.8 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.76 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income of $4.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.71 for the third quarter of 2022.



For the year ended December 31, 2022, unaudited consolidated net income totaled $16.8 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $2.68. This compares to net income of $10.4 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.86 for the year ending December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ended September 30, 2022, unless otherwise stated:

Return on average assets was 1.37%

Return on average equity was 18.38%

Net interest margin improved to 3.70% from 3.58%

Efficiency ratio improved to 59.56% from 61.10%

Loans increased $14.0 million, or 6% annualized

Nonperforming assets totaled 0.21% of total assets

“First National Corporation continued to deliver excellent financial results in the fourth quarter with 6% annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an improved net interest margin and efficiency ratio,” said Scott C. Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. “The record results for the year reflect solid execution of recent strategic expansion initiatives and we expect those initiatives to continue to build long term value for our shareholders. The Company will remain vigilant in its credit underwriting and portfolio management going into a year of economic uncertainties. We believe the record earnings for 2022 validate our strategy of organic growth built on people and relationships, combined with strategic acquisitions.”

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $12.0 million, an increase of $283 thousand from $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and was positively impacted by a higher interest rate environment and a continued change in the Company’s earning asset composition. The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of higher interest income and fees on loans and interest on deposits in banks, which were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 12 basis points to 3.70%. The yield on earning assets increased 33-basis points, which exceeded the 21-basis point increase in the cost of funds. A change in the composition of average earning assets contributed to the increase in net interest income as average loans increased from 68% to 71% of average earning assets, while average interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased from 6% to 4% of average earning assets.

Net accretion of discounts on purchased loans was included in interest income and fees on loans and totaled $117 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $295 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. There was no accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income, net of costs, for the fourth and third quarters of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.21% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.15% at September 30, 2022, and 0.30% at December 31, 2021. Accruing past due loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.17% at December 31, 2022, which was a 10 basis point decrease compared to September 30, 2022 and was 22 basis points lower than at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $95 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $7.4 million, or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2022, which was an increase from $6.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans at September 30, 2022, and $5.7 million, or 0.69%, of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs totaled $2.9 million at December 31, 2022, $2.1 million at September 30, 2022, and $4.2 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.21%, 0.15% and 0.30% of total assets, respectively. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the periods (dollars in thousands):

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,673 $ 566 $ 2,304 Other real estate owned, net 185 1,578 1,848 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,858 $ 2,144 $ 4,152

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $1.5 million, or 0.17%, of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.27%, of total loans at September 30, 2022, and $3.2 million, or 0.39%, of total loans at December 31, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, there were no loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2022, $306 thousand, or 0.03%, of total loans were past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2022, and there were no loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2021.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $95 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $111 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $74 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million, compared to $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, and $350 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted from an $888 thousand specific reserve on impaired loans from one customer relationship, as well as the impact of loan growth on the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses, changes in qualitative factors that increased the general reserve, and net charge-offs. The changes in qualitative factors were attributable to an increase in classified loans in the commercial and industrial, and the construction and land development loan categories.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $7.4 million, which was a $1.1 million increase from $6.3 million as of September 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for loan losses resulted from specific reserves on impaired loans from one customer relationship, the impact of loan growth, and changes in qualitative factors that impacted the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 0.81% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.69% at September 30, 2022, and 0.69% at December 31, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans totaled $2.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, and $3.7 million at December 31, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans is not included in the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was a $1.1 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily from a $3.3 million increase in other operating income. The increase in other operating income resulted from a $2.9 million gain on sale of an interest in a broker-dealer of investments by First Bank Financial Services, Inc. and $556 thousand that was recovered from the full curtailment of a purchased loan. First Bank Financial Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank.

The increases to other operating income were partially offset by a $2.0 million net loss on the sale of securities available for sale, which resulted from the sale of lower yielding securities, as well as a $77 thousand decrease in ATM and check card fee income, a $51 thousand decrease in brokered mortgage fee income, and a $46 thousand decrease in service charges on deposits. The decrease in ATM and check card fee income was attributable to an annual payment received and recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $103 thousand, or 1%, to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily from a $187 thousand decrease in other operating expense and a $203 thousand decrease in other real estate owned (income) expense, net. Other operating expense decreased primarily from higher expenses in the third quarter from director fees related to annual equity compensation as well as an increase in losses related to customer account fraud during the third quarter. The decrease in other real estate owned (income) expense, net, resulted from a gain on the sale of other real estate owned during the fourth quarter.

The decreases in other operating expense and other real estate owned (income) expense, net, were partially offset by increases in several expense categories, including a $151 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $56 thousand increase in ATM and check card expense, and a $46 thousand increase in data processing expense.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2022, assets totaled $1.4 billion, which was a decrease of $14.2 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $20.1 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2021. Total assets decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to a $6.8 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits in banks, a $15.2 million decrease in total securities, and a $2.2 million decrease in other assets. The decreases were partially offset by a $12.9 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses.

Loans totaled $920.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $14.0 million or 6% (annualized) from $906.5 million at September 30, 2022. Average loans totaled $914.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $24.1 million or 11% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At December 31, 2022, loans increased $95.4 million, or 12%, from the prior year as of December 31, 2021, and quarterly average loans increased $95.4 million, or 12%, from the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2022, deposits totaled $1.2 billion, which was a $24.7 million, or 2%, decrease from September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $11.0 million and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $16.8 million, while time deposits increased $3.1 million. Average deposits totaled $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $7.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Total deposits decreased $7.4 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $14.2 million, while savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $12.9 million and time deposits decreased $8.7 million. Average deposits increased $38.3 million, or 3%, comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company’s common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio increased during the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, but were lower than the prior year, primarily due to the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive (loss) income due to market interest rate increases during 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.14 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2022, and represented an increase of $0.02 per common share compared to cash dividends of $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at December 31, 2022.

The following table provides capital ratios at the quarters ended:

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total capital ratio (2) 14.60 % 14.18 % 14.76 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.82 % 13.52 % 14.09 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.82 % 13.52 % 14.09 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.57 % 9.27 % 8.82 % Common equity to total assets (5) 7.91 % 7.16 % 8.42 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 7.70 % 6.95 % 8.21 %

TRANSFER OF SECURITIES FROM AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO HELD TO MATURITY

On September 1, 2022, the Bank transferred 24 securities designated as available for sale with a combined book value of $82.2 million, market value of $74.4 million, and unrealized loss of $7.8 million, to securities designated held to maturity. The unrealized loss is being amortized monthly over the life of the securities with an increase to the carrying value of securities and a decrease to the related accumulated other comprehensive loss, which is included in the shareholders’ equity section of the Company’s balance sheet. The amortization of the unrealized loss on the transferred securities totaled $436 thousand, or $345 thousand, net of tax, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $157 thousand, or $124 thousand, net of tax, for the third quarter of 2022. The securities selected for transfer had larger potential decreases in their fair market values in higher interest rate environments than most other securities in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities transferred included U.S. Treasury, agency, municipal and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The securities were transferred to mitigate the potential unfavorable impact that higher market interest rates may have on the carrying value of the securities and on the related accumulated other comprehensive loss. Securities designated as held to maturity are carried on the balance sheet at amortized cost, while securities designated as available for sale are carried at fair market value.

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. There were no merger expenses in the fourth or third quarters of 2022. Merger expenses totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 11,502 $ 10,759 $ 9,963 $ 9,496 $ 9,365 Interest on deposits in banks 522 380 251 70 64 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — 2 Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,381 1,323 1,295 1,132 920 Tax-exempt interest 308 307 309 305 299 Dividends 27 23 21 21 23 Total interest income $ 13,740 $ 12,792 $ 11,839 $ 11,024 $ 10,673 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 1,593 $ 927 $ 413 $ 340 $ 355 Interest on subordinated debt 69 70 69 69 155 Interest on junior subordinated debt 68 68 67 67 68 Total interest expense $ 1,730 $ 1,065 $ 549 $ 476 $ 578 Net interest income $ 12,010 $ 11,727 $ 11,290 $ 10,548 $ 10,095 Provision for loan losses 1,250 200 400 — 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 10,760 $ 11,527 $ 10,890 $ 10,548 $ 9,745 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 662 $ 708 $ 698 $ 609 $ 625 ATM and check card fees 838 915 797 750 894 Wealth management fees 706 739 760 803 716 Fees for other customer services 238 180 188 233 176 Brokered mortgage fees 21 72 58 94 123 Income from bank owned life insurance 155 166 131 144 152 Net (losses) on securities available for sale (2,004 ) — — — — Other operating income 3,516 247 148 78 275 Total noninterest income $ 4,132 $ 3,027 $ 2,780 $ 2,711 $ 2,961 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,325 $ 5,174 $ 5,086 $ 5,124 $ 5,099 Occupancy 562 539 545 572 510 Equipment 575 546 620 559 527 Marketing 228 211 223 151 179 Supplies 144 117 131 136 168 Legal and professional fees 339 361 381 333 731 ATM and check card expense 388 332 347 303 317 FDIC assessment 70 109 132 152 112 Bank franchise tax 238 238 238 216 172 Data processing expense 289 243 221 236 1271 Amortization expense 4 5 5 5 4 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (189 ) 14 41 28 12 Other operating expense 1,007 1,194 948 829 924 Total noninterest expense $ 8,980 $ 9,083 $ 8,918 $ 8,644 $ 10,026 Income before income taxes $ 5,912 $ 5,471 $ 4,752 $ 4,615 $ 2,680 Income tax expense 1,132 1,017 917 886 497 Net income $ 4,780 $ 4,454 $ 3,835 $ 3,729 $ 2,183

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.35 Weighted average shares, basic 6,262,821 6,257,040 6,250,329 6,238,973 6,226,838 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.35 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,272,409 6,264,107 6,257,479 6,245,704 6,235,907 Shares outstanding at period end 6,264,912 6,262,381 6,252,147 6,249,784 6,228,176 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 16.79 $ 15.31 $ 15.54 $ 16.54 $ 18.28 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.63 % Return on average equity 18.38 % 17.27 % 15.04 % 13.40 % 7.44 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.58 % 3.42 % 3.19 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio (1) 59.56 % 61.10 % 62.69 % 64.36 % 64.69 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,386,841 $ 1,393,308 $ 1,419,878 $ 1,430,524 $ 1,366,855 Average earning assets 1,297,223 1,309,794 1,334,976 1,352,311 1,289,977 Average shareholders’ equity 103,132 102,341 102,269 112,822 116,511 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 135 $ 181 $ 107 $ 106 $ 185 Loan recoveries 40 70 81 224 111 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 95 111 26 (118 ) 74 Non-accrual loans 2,673 566 442 2,130 2,304 Other real estate owned, net 185 1,578 1,665 1,767 1,848 Nonperforming assets (3) 2,858 2,144 2,107 3,897 4,152 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 1,532 2,117 1,572 2,105 3,235 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing — 306 91 52 — Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — — — — Special mention loans 1,959 3,183 — — — Substandard loans, accruing 301 304 308 311 315 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 139,549 $ 134,882 $ 131,624 $ 128,567 $ 125,934 Tier 1 capital 132,103 128,590 125,422 122,739 120,224 Common equity tier 1 capital 132,103 128,590 125,422 122,739 120,224 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.60 % 14.18 % 14.23 % 14.44 % 14.76 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.82 % 13.52 % 13.56 % 13.79 % 14.09 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.82 % 13.52 % 13.56 % 13.79 % 14.09 % Leverage ratio 9.57 % 9.27 % 8.87 % 8.61 % 8.82 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 20,784 $ 22,809 $ 19,886 $ 19,989 $ 18,725 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,130 52,976 104,529 129,801 157,281 Securities available for sale, at fair value 162,907 176,403 264,750 284,893 289,495 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 153,158 154,894 77,151 81,640 33,441 Restricted securities, at cost 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,813 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 913,076 900,222 873,887 830,595 819,408 Other real estate owned, net 185 1,578 1,665 1,767 1,848 Premises and equipment, net 21,876 21,693 22,118 22,278 22,403 Accrued interest receivable 4,543 4,247 4,154 4,056 3,903 Bank owned life insurance 24,531 24,375 24,569 24,438 24,294 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 136 140 145 150 154 Other assets 17,119 19,320 16,898 13,117 13,641 Total assets $ 1,369,383 $ 1,383,595 $ 1,414,690 $ 1,417,662 $ 1,389,436 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 427,344 $ 438,306 $ 431,292 $ 417,776 $ 413,188 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 677,139 693,970 731,125 734,051 689,998 Time deposits 136,849 133,770 133,733 141,065 145,566 Total deposits $ 1,241,332 $ 1,266,046 $ 1,296,150 $ 1,292,892 $ 1,248,752 Subordinated debt, net 4,995 4,995 4,994 4,994 9,993 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,417 4,198 3,952 3,934 4,373 Total liabilities $ 1,261,023 $ 1,284,518 $ 1,314,375 $ 1,311,099 $ 1,272,397 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 7,831 7,828 7,815 7,812 7,785 Surplus 32,716 32,620 32,398 32,298 31,966 Retained earnings 90,284 86,382 82,804 79,845 76,990 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (22,471 ) (27,753 ) (22,702 ) (13,392 ) 298 Total shareholders’ equity $ 108,360 $ 99,077 $ 100,315 $ 106,563 $ 117,039 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,369,383 $ 1,383,595 $ 1,414,690 $ 1,417,662 $ 1,389,436 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 51,840 $ 51,352 $ 49,118 $ 49,308 $ 55,721 Secured by farmland 3,343 3,432 3,169 3,555 3708 Secured by 1-4 family residential 331,421 317,414 312,082 290,408 291,990 Other real estate loans 415,112 414,072 397,868 380,635 361,213 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 900 745 769 937 985 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 110,325 111,400 108,780 102,745 98,820 Consumer installment loans 4,128 4,192 4,230 4,602 4,963 Deposit overdrafts 197 163 292 205 175 All other loans 3,256 3,744 3,781 4,028 7,543 Total loans $ 920,522 $ 906,514 $ 880,089 $ 836,423 $ 825,118 Allowance for loan losses (7,446 ) (6,292 ) (6,202 ) (5,828 ) (5,710 ) Loans, net $ 913,076 $ 900,222 $ 873,887 $ 830,595 $ 819,408

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December

31, September

30, June 30, March 31, December

31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 11,502 $ 10,759 $ 9,963 $ 9,496 $ 9,365 Interest income – investments and other 2,238 2,033 1,876 1,528 1,308 Interest expense – deposits (1,593 ) (927 ) (413 ) (340 ) (355 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (69 ) (70 ) (69 ) (69 ) (155 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (68 ) (68 ) (67 ) (67 ) (68 ) Total net interest income $ 12,010 $ 11,727 $ 11,290 $ 10,548 $ 10,095 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ — $ — $ — $ 8 $ 8 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 82 82 82 81 80 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 82 $ 82 $ 82 $ 89 $ 88 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 12,092 $ 11,809 $ 11,372 $ 10,637 $ 10,183

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 41,720 $ 32,797 Interest on deposits in banks 1,223 213 Interest on federal funds sold — 10 Interest on securities Taxable interest 5,131 3,100 Tax-exempt interest 1,229 936 Dividends 92 88 Total interest income $ 49,395 $ 37,144 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 3,273 $ 1,415 Interest on subordinated debt 277 619 Interest on junior subordinated debt 270 270 Total interest expense $ 3,820 $ 2,304 Net interest income $ 45,575 $ 34,840 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,850 (650 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $ 43,725 $ 35,490 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,677 $ 2,061 ATM and check card fees 3,300 2,930 Wealth management fees 3,008 2,712 Fees for other customer services 839 787 Brokered mortgage fees 245 539 Income from bank owned life insurance 596 526 Net (losses) gains on securities available for sale (2,004 ) 37 Net gains on sale of loans — 25 Other operating income 3,989 570 Total noninterest income $ 12,650 $ 10,187 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,709 $ 17,792 Occupancy 2,218 1,856 Equipment 2,300 1,910 Marketing 813 666 Supplies 528 509 Legal and professional fees 1,414 2,537 ATM and check card expense 1,370 1,145 FDIC assessment 463 346 Bank franchise tax 930 665 Data processing expense 989 2,156 Amortization expense 19 28 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (106 ) 26 Other operating expense 3,978 3,096 Total noninterest expense $ 35,625 $ 32,732 Income before income taxes $ 20,750 $ 12,945 Income tax expense 3,952 2,586 Net income $ 16,798 $ 10,359

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 2.69 $ 1.87 Weighted average shares, basic 6,252,369 5,550,589 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 2.68 $ 1.86 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,259,357 5,559,082 Shares outstanding at period end 6,264,912 6,228,176 Tangible book value at period end $ 16.79 $ 18.28 Cash dividends $ 0.56 $ 0.48 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.19 % 0.88 % Return on average equity 15.87 % 10.30 % Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio (1) 61.75 % 64.44 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,408,710 $ 1,182,436 Average earning assets 1,237,635 1,120,647 Average shareholders’ equity 105,869 100,596 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 529 $ 1,447 Loan recoveries 415 322 Net charge-offs 114 1,125 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 41,720 $ 32,797 Interest income – investments and other 7,675 4,347 Interest expense – deposits (3,273 ) (1,415 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (277 ) (619 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (270 ) (270 ) Total net interest income $ 45,575 $ 34,840 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 8 $ 32 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 327 249 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 335 $ 281 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 45,910 $ 35,121

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other assets. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, net of selling costs.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.