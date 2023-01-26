Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings, Increased Net Interest Income and 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $177.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2021 net income of $115.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, and net income of $178.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $182.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2022, $125.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2021, and $181.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $1.7 billion, or 15 percent on an annualized basis, to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly due to strong organic commercial real estate loan growth, as well as new residential mortgage loan volumes largely originated for investment rather than sale. See the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for details.

Total loans increased $1.7 billion, or 15 percent on an annualized basis, to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly due to strong organic commercial real estate loan growth, as well as new residential mortgage loan volumes largely originated for investment rather than sale. See the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for details. Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively, reflecting a well-positioned balance sheet and continued organic loan growth in the current rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis remained relatively stable and totaled 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively, reflecting a well-positioned balance sheet and continued organic loan growth in the current rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis remained relatively stable and totaled 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details. Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $483.3 million and $498.4 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, representing 1.03 percent and 1.10 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2022, the provision for credit losses for loans was $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million and $11.6 million for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $483.3 million and $498.4 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, representing 1.03 percent and 1.10 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the fourth quarter 2022, the provision for credit losses for loans was $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million and $11.6 million for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, largely due to the partial charge-off of a single non-performing loan, as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent and 0.65 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, largely due to the partial charge-off of a single non-performing loan, as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent and 0.65 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" Section below for more details. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $3.4 million to $52.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 from $56.2 million for the third quarter 2022 due, in part, to a $3.4 million decrease in swap fee income derived from certain new commercial loan transactions. The swap fees presented in other income totaled $7.3 million and $10.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and third quarter 2022, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $3.4 million to $52.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 from $56.2 million for the third quarter 2022 due, in part, to a $3.4 million decrease in swap fee income derived from certain new commercial loan transactions. The swap fees presented in other income totaled $7.3 million and $10.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and third quarter 2022, respectively. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $4.6 million to $266.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022 mainly due to higher technology-related merger expenses and increased professional and legal fees, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits expense. Merger expenses largely relating to the acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA) on April 1, 2022 totaled $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter 2022.

Non-interest expense increased $4.6 million to $266.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022 mainly due to higher technology-related merger expenses and increased professional and legal fees, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits expense. Merger expenses largely relating to the acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA) on April 1, 2022 totaled $7.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter 2022. Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 49.30 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 49.76 percent and 49.44 percent for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Our efficiency ratio was 49.30 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 49.76 percent and 49.44 percent for the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 1.25 percent, 11.23 percent, and 16.70 percent for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.29 percent, 11.56 percent, and 17.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, “I am extremely proud of the earnings that Valley generated for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2022. The continuation of this excellent performance is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional bankers and associates. Loan growth remained elevated during the fourth quarter as originations were again aided by a reduction in loan payoffs. Entering 2023, we continue to face pressure with regard to deposit pricing expectations and growth opportunities. While we are pleased with the stability of our core relationship-based funding franchise, we have used other funding alternatives to support our robust loan growth. To ensure the right balance, we have devoted resources to our differentiated deposit niches which we expect will continue to add value to our franchise over time.”

Mr. Robbins continued, “Our long-standing focus on relationship-based commercial banking has been enhanced in recent years by new capabilities which will help us navigate the challenging and rapidly changing banking environment that we face today. We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives from a position of strength, and are well-positioned to withstand the pressures around us.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $467.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $11.9 million and $151.2 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $109.9 million to $648.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter 2022. The increase was mostly due to higher average loan balances driven by our organic loan growth and increased yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio. Interest expense of $180.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $98.0 million as compared to the third quarter 2022 largely due to higher interest rates on both non-maturity and new time deposits, as well as a $2.4 billion increase in average time deposits.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.57 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 decreased 3 basis points as compared to 3.60 percent for the third quarter 2022, and increased 34 basis points from 3.23 percent for the fourth quarter 2021. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 69 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the aforementioned higher yields on new and adjustable rate loans in the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to third quarter 2022. The yield on average loans increased to 5.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 from 4.48 percent for the third quarter 2022 largely due to the higher level of market interest rates. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased by 109 basis points to 2.15 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the linked third quarter 2022 primarily due to higher interest rates on both non-maturity and new time deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.36 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to 0.59 percent for the third quarter 2022. The increased cost of funds was mainly due to higher interest rates on most of our interest bearing deposit products combined with greater utilization of brokered and retail CDs in our funding mix during the fourth quarter 2022.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $1.7 billion to $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to continued strong quarter-over-quarter organic loan growth in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loan categories. Commercial real estate (including construction) and residential mortgage loans increased $1.4 billion and $187.4 million, respectively, or 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter 2022. Residential mortgage loans increased during the fourth quarter 2022 almost entirely due to new loan activity in the purchased home market and higher levels of such loans originated for investment rather than sale. Loans held for sale totaled $18.1 million and $6.1 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans within the commercial and industrial loan category totaled $33.6 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $85.8 million at September 30, 2022.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $2.3 billion to approximately $47.6 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 driven by continued growth in our retail and brokered CD portfolios, partially offset by a $957.0 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits. Time deposits increased $3.2 billion to $9.6 billion at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mainly as a result of our increased use of brokered CDs in our funding mix, successful strategic retail CD campaigns and, to a lesser extent, customer migration from non-interest bearing deposit products. Total brokered deposits, consisting of money market and time deposit accounts, were $5.9 billion at December 31, 2022 as compared to $3.7 billion at September 30, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 30 percent, 50 percent and 20 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $780.6 million to approximately $138.7 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022 largely due to the maturity and repayment of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter 2022 and our increased utilization of brokered deposits as a favorable funding alternative during the fourth quarter 2022. Long-term borrowings of $1.5 billion remained relatively unchanged at December 31, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets decreased $22.8 million to $272.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $294.8 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in NPAs was largely due to a $36.3 million decline in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in non-accrual commercial and industrial loans was mainly driven by a $20.9 million partial loan charge-off of one non-performing loan participation (that had related allowance reserves totaling $30.0 million at September 30, 2022), as well as several taxi medallion loan repayments during the fourth quarter 2022. Non-accrual construction loans increased $13.1 million at December 31, 2022 primarily due to the migration of one loan relationship previously reported in the 60 to 89 days past due delinquency category at September 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans represented 0.57 percent of total loans at December 31, 2022 as compared to 0.65 percent of total loans at September 30, 2022.

Non-Performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. Our non-performing taxi medallion loans within the non-accrual commercial and industrial loan category decreased $9.8 million to $66.5 million at December 31, 2022 from September 30, 2022 mostly due to repayments of loans during the fourth quarter 2022. At December 31, 2022, all taxi medallion loans were on non-accrual status and had related reserves of $42.2 million, or 63.5 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $7.9 million to $90.9 million, or 0.19 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2022 as compared to $98.7 million, or 0.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The decline was due, in part, to the migration of construction loans 60 to 89 days past due and commercial real estate loans 90 or more days past due reported at September 30, 2022 to non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 139,941 1.59 % $ 154,051 1.77 % $ 103,090 1.76 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 200,421 0.78 217,124 0.89 193,258 1.02 Construction 58,987 1.59 50,656 1.42 24,232 1.31 Total commercial real estate loans 259,408 0.88 267,780 0.95 217,490 1.05 Residential mortgage loans 39,020 0.73 36,157 0.70 25,120 0.55 Consumer loans: Home equity 4,333 0.86 4,083 0.87 3,889 0.97 Auto and other consumer 15,953 0.57 13,673 0.49 9,613 0.37 Total consumer loans 20,286 0.61 17,756 0.55 13,502 0.45 Allowance for loan losses 458,655 0.98 475,744 1.05 359,202 1.05 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 24,600 22,664 16,500 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 483,255 $ 498,408 $ 375,702 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % loans 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.10 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $46.9 billion at December 31, 2022, had net loan charge-offs totaling $22.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million and $624 thousand for the third quarter 2022 and the fourth quarter 2021, respectively. The fourth quarter 2022 net loan charge-offs primarily related to the partial loan charge-off of one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan participation (with related allowance reserves totaling $30.0 million at September 30, 2022).

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.03 percent at December 31, 2022 and 1.10 percent at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. During the fourth quarter 2022, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans totaling $7.3 million as compared to $1.8 million for the third quarter 2022 and $11.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Overall, the decrease in allowance for credit losses for loans as a percentage of total loans reflects a decline in expected quantitative loss experience, partially offset by the increased economic forecast reserve component of our CECL model at December 31, 2022, as well as the impact of the fourth quarter 2022 loan charge-offs with prior allocated reserves.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well-capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.63 percent, 9.46 percent, 9.01 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $57 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

($ in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 467,233 $ 455,308 $ 316,000 $ 1,660,468 $ 1,213,115 Net interest income 465,819 453,992 315,301 1,655,640 1,209,901 Non-interest income 52,796 56,194 38,223 206,793 155,013 Total revenue 518,615 510,186 353,524 1,862,433 1,364,914 Non-interest expense 266,240 261,639 184,514 1,024,949 691,542 Pre-provision net revenue 252,375 248,547 169,010 837,484 673,372 Provision for credit losses 7,239 2,023 11,699 56,817 32,633 Income tax expense 67,545 68,405 42,273 211,816 166,899 Net income 177,591 178,119 115,038 568,851 473,840 Dividends on preferred stock 3,630 3,172 3,172 13,146 12,688 Net income available to common stockholders $ 173,961 $ 174,947 $ 111,866 $ 555,705 $ 461,152 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 506,359,704 506,342,200 411,775,590 485,434,918 407,445,379 Diluted 509,301,813 508,690,997 414,472,820 487,817,710 410,018,328 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 1.14 $ 1.13 Diluted earnings 0.34 0.34 0.27 1.14 1.12 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Closing stock price - high 12.92 12.95 14.82 15.02 14.82 Closing stock price - low 10.96 10.14 13.04 10.14 9.74 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.59 % 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.16 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.57 3.60 3.23 3.45 3.17 Annualized return on average assets 1.25 1.30 1.08 1.09 1.14 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 11.23 11.39 9.38 9.50 9.98 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.31 $ 1.18 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.35 0.35 0.29 1.31 1.17 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.19 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.56 11.60 10.19 10.87 10.37 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity 16.70 % 17.21 % 13.44 % 14.08 % 14.40 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 17.20 17.54 14.61 16.10 14.96 Efficiency ratio 49.30 49.76 49.44 50.55 48.46 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 56,913,215 $ 54,858,306 $ 42,473,828 $ 52,182,310 $ 41,475,682 Interest earning assets 52,405,601 50,531,242 39,193,014 48,067,381 38,227,815 Loans 46,086,363 44,341,894 33,338,128 41,930,353 32,816,985 Interest bearing liabilities 33,596,874 31,228,739 25,582,956 30,190,267 25,586,867 Deposits 46,234,857 44,770,368 34,746,786 42,451,465 33,239,432 Shareholders' equity 6,327,970 6,256,767 4,905,343 5,985,236 4,747,745





As of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 $ 54,438,807 $ 43,551,457 $ 43,446,443 Total loans 46,917,200 45,185,764 43,560,777 35,364,405 34,153,657 Deposits 47,636,914 45,308,843 43,881,051 35,647,336 35,632,412 Shareholders' equity 6,400,802 6,273,829 6,204,913 5,096,384 5,084,066 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,771,250 $ 8,615,557 $ 8,378,454 $ 5,587,781 $ 5,411,601 Commercial and industrial PPP loans 33,580 85,820 136,004 203,609 435,950 Total commercial and industrial 8,804,830 8,701,377 8,514,458 5,791,390 5,847,551 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 25,732,033 24,493,445 23,535,086 19,763,202 18,935,486 Construction 3,700,835 3,571,818 3,374,373 2,174,542 1,854,580 Total commercial real estate 29,432,868 28,065,263 26,909,459 21,937,744 20,790,066 Residential mortgage 5,364,550 5,177,128 5,005,069 4,691,935 4,545,064 Consumer: Home equity 503,884 467,135 431,455 393,538 400,779 Automobile 1,746,225 1,711,086 1,673,482 1,552,928 1,570,036 Other consumer 1,064,843 1,063,775 1,026,854 996,870 1,000,161 Total consumer loans 3,314,952 3,241,996 3,131,791 2,943,336 2,970,976 Total loans $ 46,917,200 $ 45,185,764 $ 43,560,777 $ 35,364,405 $ 34,153,657 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 12.23 $ 11.98 $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.57 Tangible book value per common share (3) 8.15 7.87 7.71 7.93 7.94 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.45 % 7.40 % 7.46 % 7.96 % 7.98 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.23 8.31 8.33 8.70 8.88 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.01 9.09 9.06 9.67 10.06 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.46 9.56 9.54 10.27 10.69 Total risk-based capital 11.63 11.84 11.53 12.65 13.10





Three Months Ended Years Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 498,408 $ 490,963 $ 356,927 $ 375,702 $ 351,354 Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2) — — 6,542 70,319 6,542 Beginning balance, adjusted 498,408 490,963 363,469 446,021 357,896 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (22,106 ) (5,033 ) (2,224 ) (33,250 ) (21,507 ) Commercial real estate (388 ) (4,000 ) — (4,561 ) (382 ) Residential mortgage (1 ) — (1 ) (28 ) (140 ) Total consumer (1,544 ) (962 ) (914 ) (4,057 ) (4,303 ) Total loans charged-off (24,039 ) (9,995 ) (3,139 ) (41,896 ) (26,332 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 1,069 13,236 1,153 17,081 3,934 Commercial real estate 13 1,729 1,794 2,073 2,553 Construction — — — — 4 Residential mortgage 17 163 100 711 676 Total consumer 498 477 716 2,929 4,075 Total loans recovered 1,597 15,605 3,763 22,794 11,242 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (22,442 ) 5,610 624 (19,102 ) (15,090 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 7,289 1,835 11,609 56,336 32,896 Ending balance $ 483,255 $ 498,408 $ 375,702 $ 483,255 $ 375,702 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 458,655 $ 475,744 $ 359,202 $ 458,655 $ 359,202 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 24,600 22,664 16,500 24,600 16,500 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 483,255 $ 498,408 $ 375,702 $ 483,255 $ 375,702 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 5,353 $ 1,315 $ 9,509 $ 48,236 $ 27,507 Provision for unfunded credit commitments 1,936 520 2,100 8,100 5,389 Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 7,289 $ 1,835 $ 11,609 $ 56,336 $ 32,896 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.19 % (0.05 )% (0.01 )% 0.05 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 1.10 %





As of ASSET QUALITY: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 11,664 $ 19,526 $ 7,143 $ 6,723 $ 6,717 Commercial real estate 6,638 6,196 10,516 30,807 14,421 Construction — — 9,108 1,708 1,941 Residential mortgage 16,146 13,045 12,326 9,266 10,999 Total consumer 9,087 6,196 6,009 5,862 6,811 Total 30 to 59 days past due 43,535 44,963 45,102 54,366 40,889 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 12,705 2,188 3,870 14,461 7,870 Commercial real estate 3,167 383 630 6,314 — Construction — 12,969 3,862 3,125 — Residential mortgage 3,315 5,947 2,410 2,560 3,314 Total consumer 1,579 1,174 702 554 1,020 Total 60 to 89 days past due 20,766 22,661 11,474 27,014 12,204 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 18,392 15,072 15,470 9,261 1,273 Commercial real estate 2,292 15,082 — — 32 Construction 3,990 — — — — Residential mortgage 1,866 550 1,188 1,746 677 Total consumer 47 421 267 400 789 Total 90 or more days past due 26,587 31,125 16,925 11,407 2,771 Total accruing past due loans $ 90,888 $ 98,749 $ 73,501 $ 92,787 $ 55,864 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 98,881 $ 135,187 $ 148,404 $ 96,631 $ 99,918 Commercial real estate 68,316 67,319 85,807 79,180 83,592 Construction 74,230 61,098 49,780 17,618 17,641 Residential mortgage 25,160 26,564 25,847 33,275 35,207 Total consumer 3,174 3,227 3,279 3,754 3,858 Total non-accrual loans 269,761 293,395 313,117 230,458 240,216 Other real estate owned (OREO) 286 286 422 1,024 2,259 Other repossessed assets 1,937 1,122 1,200 1,176 2,931 Total non-performing assets $ 271,984 $ 294,803 $ 314,739 $ 232,658 $ 245,406 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 77,530 $ 69,748 $ 67,274 $ 56,538 $ 71,330 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.72 % 0.65 % 0.70 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.77 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.87 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 170.02 % 162.15 % 149.73 % 157.30 % 149.53 %

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022. (3 ) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.



Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures



($ in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 177,591 $ 178,119 $ 115,038 $ 568,851 $ 473,840 Add: Losses on extinguishment of debt (net of tax) — — — — 6,024 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a) 5 (24 ) 9 (69 ) (390 ) Add: Provision for credit losses (net of tax)(b) — — 4,471 29,282 4,471 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(c) 5,285 3,360 5,491 52,388 6,698 Add: Litigation reserve (net of tax)(d) — — — — 1,505 Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881 $ 181,455 $ 125,009 $ 650,452 $ 492,148 Dividends on preferred stock 3,630 3,172 3,172 13,146 12,688 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 179,251 $ 178,283 $ 121,837 $ 637,306 $ 479,460 _____________ (a) Included in (losses) gains on securities transactions, net. (b) Primarily represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired in bank acquisitions. (c) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, technology, furniture and equipment expense and professional and legal fees for the year ended December 31, 2022. (d) Included in professional and legal fees. Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 179,251 $ 178,283 $ 121,837 $ 637,306 $ 479,460 Average number of shares outstanding 506,359,704 506,342,200 411,775,590 485,434,918 407,445,379 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.31 $ 1.18 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 509,301,813 508,690,997 414,472,820 487,817,710 410,018,328 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 1.31 $ 1.17 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881 $ 181,455 $ 125,009 $ 650,452 $ 492,148 Average shareholders' equity 6,327,970 6,256,767 4,905,343 5,985,236 4,747,745 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,074,367 2,117,818 1,481,951 1,944,503 1,457,519 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,253,603 $ 4,138,949 $ 3,423,392 $ 4,040,733 $ 3,290,226 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 17.20 % 17.54 % 14.61 % 16.10 % 14.96 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881 $ 181,455 $ 125,009 $ 650,452 $ 492,148 Average assets $ 56,913,215 $ 54,858,306 $ 42,473,828 $ 52,182,310 $ 41,475,682 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.19 %



Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 182,881 $ 181,455 $ 125,009 $ 650,452 $ 492,148 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,327,970 $ 6,256,767 $ 4,905,343 $ 5,985,236 $ 4,747,745 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 11.56 % 11.60 % 10.19 % 10.87 % 10.37 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 177,591 $ 178,119 $ 115,038 $ 568,851 $ 473,840 Average shareholders' equity 6,327,970 6,256,767 4,905,343 5,985,236 4,747,745 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,074,367 2,117,818 1,481,951 1,944,503 1,457,519 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,253,603 $ 4,138,949 $ 3,423,392 $ 4,040,733 $ 3,290,226 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 16.70 % 17.21 % 13.44 % 14.08 % 14.40 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 266,240 $ 261,639 $ 184,514 $ 1,024,949 $ 691,542 Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) — — — — 8,406 Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 7,372 4,707 7,613 71,203 8,900 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 3,213 3,105 2,115 12,407 10,910 Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax) — — — — 2,100 Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 255,655 253,827 174,786 941,339 661,226 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 465,819 453,992 315,301 1,655,640 1,209,901 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 52,796 56,194 38,223 206,793 155,013 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 7 (33 ) 12 (95 ) (545 ) Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 52,803 $ 56,161 $ 38,235 $ 206,698 $ 154,468 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 518,622 $ 510,153 $ 353,536 $ 1,862,338 $ 1,364,369 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.30 % 49.76 % 49.44 % 50.55 % 48.46 %





($ in thousands, except for share data) As Of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 506,374,478 506,351,502 506,328,526 421,437,068 421,437,068 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,400,802 $ 6,273,829 $ 6,204,913 $ 5,096,384 $ 5,084,066 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,066,392 2,079,731 2,090,147 1,543,238 1,529,394 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 $ 3,905,075 $ 3,343,455 $ 3,344,981 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.15 $ 7.87 $ 7.71 $ 7.93 $ 7.94 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 $ 3,905,075 $ 3,343,455 $ 3,344,981 Total assets (GAAP) $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 $ 54,438,807 $ 43,551,457 $ 43,446,443 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,066,392 2,079,731 2,090,147 1,543,238 1,529,394 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 55,396,357 $ 53,847,770 $ 52,348,660 $ 42,008,219 $ 41,917,049 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.45 % 7.40 % 7.46 % 7.96 % 7.98 %



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 444,325 $ 205,156 Interest bearing deposits with banks 503,622 1,844,764 Investment securities: Equity securities 48,731 36,473 Trading debt securities 13,438 38,130 Available for sale debt securities 1,261,397 1,128,809 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,646 at December 31, 2022 and $1,165 at December 31, 2021) 3,827,338 2,667,532 Total investment securities 5,150,904 3,870,944 Loans held for sale, at fair value 18,118 139,516 Loans 46,917,200 34,153,657 Less: Allowance for loan losses (458,655 ) (359,202 ) Net loans 46,458,545 33,794,455 Premises and equipment, net 358,556 326,306 Lease right of use assets 306,352 259,117 Bank owned life insurance 717,177 566,770 Accrued interest receivable 196,606 96,882 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,459,008 Other intangible assets, net 197,456 70,386 Other assets 1,242,152 813,139 Total Assets $ 57,462,749 $ 43,446,443 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 14,463,645 $ 11,675,748 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 23,616,812 20,269,620 Time 9,556,457 3,687,044 Total deposits 47,636,914 35,632,412 Short-term borrowings 138,729 655,726 Long-term borrowings 1,543,058 1,423,676 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,760 56,413 Lease liabilities 358,884 283,106 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,327,602 311,044 Total Liabilities 51,061,947 38,362,377 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at December 31, 2022 and 423,034,027 shares at December 31, 2021) 178,185 148,482 Surplus 4,980,231 3,883,035 Retained earnings 1,218,445 883,645 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,002 ) (17,932 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,596,959 common shares at December 31, 2021) (21,748 ) (22,855 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 6,400,802 5,084,066 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 57,462,749 $ 43,446,443



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 599,015 $ 496,520 $ 319,141 $ 1,828,477 $ 1,257,389 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 31,300 28,264 15,852 105,716 56,026 Tax-exempt 5,219 5,210 2,535 17,958 11,716 Dividends 3,978 2,738 1,814 11,468 7,357 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 7,038 3,996 637 13,064 1,738 Total interest income 646,550 536,728 339,979 1,976,683 1,334,226 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 109,286 50,674 9,983 186,709 42,879 Time 48,417 15,174 3,328 69,691 25,094 Interest on short-term borrowings 7,404 5,160 984 17,453 5,374 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 15,624 11,728 10,383 47,190 50,978 Total interest expense 180,731 82,736 24,678 321,043 124,325 Net Interest Income 465,819 453,992 315,301 1,655,640 1,209,901 Provision (credit) for credit losses for held to maturity securities (50 ) 188 90 481 (263 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 7,289 1,835 11,609 56,336 32,896 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 458,580 451,969 303,602 1,598,823 1,177,268 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 10,720 9,281 4,499 34,709 14,910 Insurance commissions 2,903 3,750 2,005 11,975 7,810 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,313 10,338 5,810 36,930 21,424 (Losses) gains on securities transactions, net (172 ) 323 495 (1,230 ) 1,758 Fees from loan servicing 2,637 3,138 2,671 11,273 11,651 Gains on sales of loans, net 908 922 6,653 6,418 26,669 Bank owned life insurance 2,200 1,681 1,993 8,040 8,817 Other 23,287 26,761 14,097 98,678 61,974 Total non-interest income 52,796 56,194 38,223 206,793 155,013 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 129,634 134,572 102,675 526,737 375,865 Net occupancy expense 23,446 26,486 20,184 94,352 79,355 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 46,507 39,365 24,265 161,752 89,221 FDIC insurance assessment 6,827 6,500 3,889 22,836 14,183 Amortization of other intangible assets 10,900 11,088 5,074 37,825 21,827 Professional and legal fees 19,620 17,840 11,182 82,618 38,432 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 8,406 Amortization of tax credit investments 3,213 3,105 2,115 12,407 10,910 Other 26,093 22,683 15,130 86,422 53,343 Total non-interest expense 266,240 261,639 184,514 1,024,949 691,542 Income Before Income Taxes 245,136 246,524 157,311 780,667 640,739 Income tax expense 67,545 68,405 42,273 211,816 166,899 Net Income 177,591 178,119 115,038 568,851 473,840 Dividends on preferred stock 3,630 3,172 3,172 13,146 12,688 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 173,961 $ 174,947 $ 111,866 $ 555,705 $ 461,152 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 1.14 $ 1.13 Diluted 0.34 0.34 0.27 1.14 1.12 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 506,359,704 506,342,200 411,775,590 485,434,918 407,445,379 Diluted 509,301,813 508,690,997 414,472,820 487,817,710 410,018,328



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 46,086,363 $ 599,040 5.20 % $ 44,341,894 $ 496,545 4.48 % $ 33,338,128 $ 319,165 3.83 % Taxable investments (3) 4,934,084 35,278 2.86 4,815,181 31,002 2.58 3,563,329 17,667 1.98 Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 623,322 6,608 4.24 635,795 6,501 4.09 418,049 3,209 3.07 Interest bearing deposits with banks 761,832 7,038 3.70 738,372 3,996 2.16 1,873,508 636 0.14 Total interest earning assets 52,405,601 647,964 4.95 50,531,242 538,044 4.26 39,193,014 340,677 3.48 Other assets 4,507,614 4,327,064 3,280,814 Total assets $ 56,913,215 $ 54,858,306 $ 42,473,828 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 23,476,111 $ 109,286 1.86 % $ 23,541,694 $ 50,674 0.86 % $ 19,685,730 $ 9,983 0.20 % Time deposits 7,641,769 48,417 2.53 5,192,896 15,174 1.17 3,744,792 3,328 0.36 Short-term borrowings 880,615 7,404 3.36 1,016,240 5,160 2.03 670,433 983 0.59 Long-term borrowings (4) 1,598,379 15,624 3.91 1,477,909 11,728 3.17 1,482,001 10,383 2.80 Total interest bearing liabilities 33,596,874 180,731 2.15 31,228,739 82,736 1.06 25,582,956 24,677 0.39 Non-interest bearing deposits 15,116,977 16,035,778 11,316,264 Other liabilities 1,871,394 1,337,022 669,265 Shareholders' equity 6,327,970 6,256,767 4,905,343 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 56,913,215 $ 54,858,306 $ 42,473,828 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 467,233 2.80 % $ 455,308 3.20 % $ 316,000 3.09 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,414 ) (1,316 ) (699 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 465,819 $ 453,992 $ 315,301 Net interest margin (6) 3.56 % 3.59 % 3.22 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.23 %

__________

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.