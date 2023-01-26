New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities Drive the Future of Sustainable Materials" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413386/?utm_source=GNW

Materials science is at the core of every industry, as its innovations will lead to more sustainable manufacturing practices.



In this study, we explore sustainable materials, their types, and the innovation observed across several industries.



Sustainable materials are classified as follows: 1) Organic Material 2) Natural Biodegradable Polymer 3) Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer 4) Natural CompositeWith this in mind, we dive deep into their industry uses, future implications, and contributions towards the attainment of UN Sustainability Development Goals.



Furthermore, we explore the potential of future materials, such as materials that heal, change color or shape in response to electric or heat stimulus, and metamaterials.



With innovation comes the need to ensure and assess actual contributions toward alleviating negative environmental impacts, and so with the help of a life cycle assessment, we are granted thorough access to the steps that a company/manufacturer can carry out to measure the invented material’s environmental impact.



Additionally, we explore the various growth opportunities that companies can explore to capitalize on and optimize sustainable material usage and production.As materials science evolves, newer materials will replace the existing ones, creating great disruptions in all involved industries, but it is essential to ensure environmentally and socially equitable economic development.

