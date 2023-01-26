New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements In Floating Solar Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413380/?utm_source=GNW

Because of the increasing population, land acquisition costs are increasing, which presents a challenge for the conventional land-based solar power industry.



Floating solar photovoltaics (FSPVs), also known as floatovoltaics, do not require land and will play a major role in the renewable industry in the coming years.



FSPVs float on bodies of water, including reservoirs, hydroelectric dams, artificial lakes, industrial or water treatment plants, and lagoons.



Another advantage of FSPVs is their ability to conserve water in water bodies by preventing evaporation.



Water scarcity will intensify during the next decade.



Therefore, any technology that targets water conservation will receive significant traction.



The study covers the technology landscape of FSPVs, major innovations, and R&D activities in the FSPV industry.



The technology landscape analyzes the major components unique to the FSPV, including floating supports, anchoring and mooring systems, and offshore cable routes.



This section also covers innovations in sun-tracking systems for floating solar power plants.



The report covers the drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities for adopting FSPVs.

