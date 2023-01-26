New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL): Technology Benchmarking and Stakeholder Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06413379/?utm_source=GNW

VCSEL is a semiconductor laser that emits laser beams perpendicular to the wafer’s top surface, unlike an edge-fired laser, which emits the laser from the edge.



VCSELs comprise laser diodes and Bragg reflector-based laser resonators with an active region formed by quantum wells.



VCSELs typically operate in wavelengths ranging from 750 nanometers (nm) to 980 nm.



However, technology developers can achieve longer emission wavelengths in the range of a few micrometers by altering the material properties of VCSELs.



They can also fabricate high-power VCSELs by varying the aperture size of the laser emission area.



Original equipment manufacturers use various topologies such as monolithically integrated, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based, and wafer-fused to manufacture VCSELs.VCSELs offer higher beam stability and uniformity than competing technologies such as edge-emitting lasers, making the technology suitable for short-range datacom applications.



In addition, industry participants can manufacture VCSELs using standard semiconductor processes, lowering additional costs for specialized tools and equipment.VCSELs also showcase high adoption potential across time-of-flight applications, such as in-cabin sensing and LiDARs.



With increasing R&D activities and growth opportunities, VCSELs are well-staged to capture emerging applications such as gesture recognition and people identification.



Frost & Sullivan’s analysis shows that the telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries are investing in VCSELs to enable emerging technologies, such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, augmented/virtual reality, and advanced medical imaging.This report includes the following:

•VCSEL descriptions and trends

•Supply chain stakeholders

•The competitive landscape and regional adoption scenario

•Developmental strategies

•Industry best practices

•Intellectual property and funding analyses

•Growth opportunities and success factors

