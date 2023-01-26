Midland Completes Assessment of the Excellent Lithium Potential on Galinée Near Winsome’s Adina New Discovery

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V : MD) has completed a geological assessment of the excellent lithium potential on its Galinée project, wholly owned by Midland.



Midland’s Galinée project is located approximately 4 kilometres east of the promising Adina lithium new discovery held by Winsome Resources Limited (“Winsome”), who recently announced drill intercepts reaching 1.34% Li 2 O over 107.6 metres (see press release by Winsome dated January 6, 2023). Recent drilling results (DDH AD-22-043) by Winsome reported that spodumene bearing pegmatite were intersected about 1.6 kilometres north-east (Adina far east Zone) of the discovery showing and about 1.0 kilometres north-east of previous reported intersections. Drillhole AD-22-043 intersected 17.1 metres of spodumene bearing pegmatite (see press release by Winsome dated January 25, 2023).

This Adina showing is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north. This contact is marked by a major structure that most likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites on the Adina showing. This same highly favourable contact is present on Midland’s Galinée property over more than 7 kilometres and has never been explored for lithium in the past. This strongly suggests that the Galinée project shows excellent potential for lithium exploration.

The Galinée project consists of 54 claims covering a total of 28 square kilometres. Historically, this project was worked for its gold potential and has never been explored for its excellent lithium potential. Midland is currently planning an exploration program that will be launched in the coming weeks.

Global demand for lithium is growing to meet the needs of the electric vehicle industry and in light of the unstable geopolitical context. The Galinée project, wholly owned by Midland, provides an opportunity to potentially help meet this growing demand.

Cautionary statement :

Mineralization occurring on the Adina project held by Winsome is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be identified on the Galinée property held by Midland.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

