Cerē Makes Romance Less Work and More Fun this Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine’s Day, get serious about personal pleasure with Cerē products founded by globally recognized OB/GYN Dr. Amir Marashi, a pioneer in the sexual medicine revolution with science-based tools and educational resources aimed at maximizing and de-stigmatizing the pleasure experience. Everyone, and every couple can make room for improvement with their partners, simply by putting intimacy first. Cerē wants to help! Now the company that engineers pleasure care tools is helping people learn and explore their erogenous zones. In addition to a collection of sleek tools engineered with anatomy and physiology in mind, the brand now introduces charts highlighting these placement zones to educate people about where to use each device.



“As the first physician-founded sexual wellness company, one of our biggest missions is to normalize conversations about sexual health,” explains Dr. Marashi. “We’re shifting the way people think and talk about sex altogether.”

This Valentine’s Day couples can utilize tools from Cerē to explore new ways to please each other. Each of the brand’s five distinctive tools features non-porous, medical-grade silicone and is nestled inside a sleek, telescoping box with how-to instructions printed right on the packaging. Intuitively designed for effortlessly elevated solo or partner intimacy, discover scientifically proven tools that include the first of its kind Enchantment Gel. This luxurious intimacy gel developed by doctors and backed by a medical research study, includes the unique formulation of l-arginine and l-citrulline increase blood flow, warmth, and pleasure. Chamomile promotes muscle relaxation, making it easier to relax and enjoy! Now, for the first time in history, and in addition to their doctor backed products that perform, this wellness company introduces a Pleasure Chart to further educate people. These medically based charts show people exactly where to use pleasure tools, once again empowering females in the process.

About Cerē:

Cerē is pursuing an end to the pleasure gap with the first-ever pleasure product brand designed by physicians. Founded by Dr. Amir Marashi, an internationally acclaimed OB/GYN and vaginal surgeon, Cerē is helping people find and reach their most pleasurable parts, eradicate sexual shame, and put an end to orgasm inequity. Cerē’s pleasure tools were developed alongside Dr. Kimberly Lovie, a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist and engineer, through a multi-faceted approach that leveraged their collective understanding of anatomy and engineering to put sexual health at the forefront of every person’s health. Shop the full offering at getcere.com. Follow @GetCere on Instagram for sexual wellness tips, sensational product releases, and exciting brand updates. Cerē - Enjoy yourself. Doctor’s orders.TM

