Technology Trends and Advancements in Nuclear Hydrogen

With its high energy density and ability to provide heat and electricity to produce low-cost hydrogen on a large scale, nuclear power can be a crucial enabler of the hydrogen economy.



Moreover, it can pair with steam methane reforming (SMR) processes and with electrolyzer and thermochemical processes, making it a unique technology.



Established hydrogen production and nuclear energy technologies are undergoing significant improvements to increase hydrogen yield and reduce cost and electricity utilization in the production process.



This study covers the recent advancements in nuclear hydrogen production, including an overview of the current technology trends and key factors driving the adoption and development of next-generation nuclear hydrogen production technologies.



The study segments nuclear hydrogen production into 5 types of technologies: SMR, low-temperature electrolysis, high-temperature electrolysis, thermochemical water splitting, and thermochemical electrolysis hybrid systems.



A comparative analysis of the different hydrogen production technologies, including technology descriptions and cost economies, has been provided.



The study also provides an overview of the role of nuclear energy, evaluating the scope of nuclear hydrogen production in providing crucial hydrogen production pathways.



It includes a patent landscape and identifies the drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities defining this market.

