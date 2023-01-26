Insights on the Genetic Toxicology Testing Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Jubilant Pharmova and Syngene International Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, Type, Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The genetic toxicology testing research and observes the consequences of numerous physical, biological, and chemical substances on the heredity of live creatures. Genetic toxicology is the study of the harmful outcomes of DNA damage. These examinations are carried out either to detect chromosomal damage or gene mutation.



Agrochemicals, pharmaceutical impurities, chemicals utilized in the cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical medications, and industrial chemicals are all subjected to toxicological studies. Genetic toxicology is a crucial component of research and development (R&D), where novel medications are developed and designed through a variety of studies. These tests aid in the development of novel medications and vaccinations.



These studies also concentrate on in vitro drug discovery and tailored pharmaceuticals. In addition to these applications, there is a growing need for humanized animal models, which will present a plethora of chances for the major competitors in the genetic toxicology testing market. Testing for genetic toxicity has a variety of uses in the cosmetics, food, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries.



The requirement for genetic toxicology information is predicted to increase due to the increased medication research and discovery as well as the expanding usage of pharmacogenomics. This is because it can evaluate the substances that can cause chromosomal damage or genetic alterations. A significant growth factor in the genetic toxicity testing field is also the development of facilities and the availability of funding globally.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to lockdowns that have halted manufacturing operations and enforced travel restrictions, affecting the transit of shipments, the rapid expansion of COVID-19 has resulted in a lack of medical equipment and supplies. COVID-19 has not severely affected the availability of raw materials used in genetic toxicology, with the exception of transportation-related delays brought on by travel restrictions and labor scarcity difficulties.

Toxicology research was being conducted to comprehend the virus mutation. Similar to this, many researchers used genotoxic to evaluate how well medications worked on the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, it can be said that the pandemic had a positive impact on the genetic toxicology testing market.



Market Growth Factors

Rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D by companies



By raising the adoption of substances in the preclinical phases, R&D operations primarily aim to raise the overall likelihood of acceptance of Phase I therapeutic candidates. In the initial stages of medication development, intense R&D activities are carried out to accomplish this. The necessity for genetic toxicology research is consequently increased. Before a medicine enters the pricey clinical stages, higher R&D expenditures in the early phases of drug products are also anticipated to enhance the usage of in vivo toxicity techniques.



Increasing demand for humanized methods of in vivo testing including animals



More and more biomedical research applications use humanized mice as test subjects. Professors at Yale University and the Jackson Laboratory (US) were awarded a three-year grant in 2017 to perform advanced research on humanized MISTRG models for understanding the biology of human melanoma along with identifying therapeutic targets. The Connecticut Bioscience Innovation Fund (CBIF) awarded the Jackson Laboratory and Yale University (US) a grant in the amount of USD 700,000 in November 2018. This award supported scientific collaboration to create humanized mouse models that correctly reflect how people react to disease and cancer treatments.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Insufficient verified in vitro models for complex endpoint research



Given that human proteins and antibodies make over half of the novel medications created, autoimmune disease and immunological activation are crucial endpoints for drug development. These medicinal compounds can only yet be tested in animal models. The use of in vitro genetic toxicology testing techniques does not permit the assessment of the response induced within a body following secondary infection. These techniques can't assess how well a body recovers in response to short-term versus long-term immunosuppression.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1018 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2388 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Genetic Toxicology Testing Market



Chapter 4. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Product

4.1 Global Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Reagents & Consumables Market by Region

4.3 Global Assays Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Type

5.1 Global In Vitro Market by Region

5.2 Global In Vivo Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Application

6.1 Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market by Region

6.2 Global Food Industry Market by Region

6.3 Global Cosmetics Industry Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2 Eurofins Scientific Group

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental Analysis

8.3.4 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.3.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.4 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.4.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.5 Jubilant Pharmova Limited

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6 Syngene International Limited

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.7 Gentronix Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.8 Inotiv, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

8.8.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.9 Creative Bioarray

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. MB Research Laboratories

8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mryxtf-genetic

