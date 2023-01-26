New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Process Analytical Technology Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222438/?utm_source=GNW

It makes it possible to use in-process data to evaluate a batch’s quality during manufacturing, greatly lowering the requirement for final product testing, and thus shortening lead times.



Moreover, PAT has been crucial to the pharmaceutical industry’s process development and scale-up of asymmetric chiral compound syntheses, including active pharmaceutical ingredients. Thus, the process analytical technology market is expected to hit USD 13,626.5 million by 2030, as per the study.



Further, the PAT’s key advantage is that quality is integrated into the final output rather than being checked before it is released. It aids in reducing batch rejection, shortening manufacturing cycle times, and boosting automation.



Rising Importance of PAT in Pharmaceutical Industry



The pharmaceutical manufacturers category holds the largest share, of 67%, in the market. This is due to the growing importance of PAT in the pharmaceutical industry’s process development and scaling-up of asymmetric syntheses of chiral compounds, including active medicinal components.



Moreover, the category of biopharmaceutical manufacturers is predicted to register the fastest growth rate. This is a result of the growing biotechnology sector and increasing requirement for biochemical analysis brought on by the acceptance and introduction of several biologic medications.



A Sample Can Be Examined at Various Stages Using Spectroscopy



In 2022, the spectroscopy technique accounted for the largest share, 52.2%, in the market, and this category is predicted to maintain the fastest rate in the years to come. This is explained by the rise in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D efforts and the accompanying process optimization in technology.



In addition, spectroscopy aids in determining a sample’s atomic structure and the molecular structure of the muscle, monitoring the concentration of dissolved oxygen in freshwater and marine environments, researching the emission lines of distant galaxies, modifying the structure of drugs to increase their space exploration, identifying proteins, efficiency, and respiratory gas analysis in hospitals.



The most popular spectroscopic method has also been molecular spectroscopy. Due to its extensive applications and rising demand in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, the category is predicted to enjoy significant expansion in the future years.



Rising Government Investment in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors in APAC



Geographically, APAC will grow at a 19.6% CAGR in the coming years attributed to the existence of several USFDA-approved pharmaceutical businesses, burgeoning biotechnology sector and expanding usage of analytical technologies, high R&D spending, increase in the frequency of various diseases that results in the rise in consumption of biologic and pharmaceutical medications and increase in healthcare spending.



Moreover, the European region is set to advance at an 18.2% rate in the future years. Despite maturing, the region’s need for PAT products is mostly driven by the existence of large analytical technology businesses, a growing emphasis on quality, the expansion of the biotechnology sector, and rising R&

