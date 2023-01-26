Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 20.6% and 22.4%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2021;

An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $0.72 and $0.74, respectively;

Net growth in commercial loans of $58.6 million (or 16.5% annualized);

Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.21% and 17.94%, respectively;

An increase in net interest income of 18.4% over the fourth quarter of 2021; and

The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 14, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $15.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, versus net income of $12.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $63.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to net income of $62.9 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in 2021.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Our fourth quarter performance capped a very strong year as our entire organization executed extremely well despite a macroeconomic environment with many challenges and uncertainties. This past year with our successful expansion into new markets and addition of new banking talent, we were able to generate strong commercial loan growth and higher net interest income, which enabled us to offset a significant decline in mortgage banking revenue and deliver a higher level of earnings in 2022 than we did in 2021. These results generated a full year return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.31% and 18.41%, respectively. Importantly, we have generated significant growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining sound underwriting criteria, a low level of past dues and net recoveries credited to our allowance in 2022. We continued to see positive trends during the fourth quarter including double-digit annualized growth in our commercial loan portfolio and further expansion in our net interest margin. Given the health of our loan portfolio and our high level of liquidity and reserves, we believe we are well positioned to continue effectively managing through the challenging economic environment and delivering strong results for our shareholders as we continue to leverage the investments we have made in banking talent and technology over the past several years.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.5) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.3 million ($0.53 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and $3.4 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.4 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) and $5.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to an expense of $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and credit of $1.9 million ($(0.07) per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Net gain on mortgage loans was $1.5 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after taxes) and $6.4 million ($0.24 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $5.6 million ($0.21 per diluted share, after taxes) and $35.9 million ($1.30 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.3 million, or 18.4% from the year-ago period, and up $0.7 million, or 1.8%, from the third quarter of 2022. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.52% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.13% in the year-ago period, and 3.49% in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets as well as an increase in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.43 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.61 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $11.5 million and $61.9 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, compared to $15.8 million and $76.6 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $1.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively. For the full year of 2022, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $6.4 million compared to $35.9 million in 2021. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold and lower profit margins on mortgage loan sales.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.7 million and $1.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the full year of 2022 and 2021, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $18.8 million and $5.7 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,180 $ 2,044 $ 8,577 $ 7,853 Fair value change due to price (503 ) 567 14,272 3,380 Fair value change due to pay-downs (990 ) (1,342 ) (4,076 ) (5,488 ) Total $ 687 $ 1,269 $ 18,773 $ 5,745

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $34.0 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $128.3 million versus $131.0 million in 2021. The decrease in costs related to unfunded lending commitments is attributed to decreases in both the volume of such commitments and expected loss rates. The decrease in other expense is attributed to lower fraud related losses as well as a contract termination cost incurred during the prior year quarter.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $3.5 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.0 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 38 $ 62 $ 1,440 Mortgage 4,745 4,914 6,353 Installment 598 569 519 Sub total 5,381 5,545 8,312 Less - government guaranteed loans 1,660 435 439 Total non-performing loans $ 3,721 $ 5,110 $ 7,873 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.29 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.21 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1409.16 % 924.70 % 450.01 %

(1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.





The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.4 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $5.3 million and a credit of $1.9 million in the full year of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The quarterly increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were decreased while current year rates increased during each respective quarter). The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.1 million and net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.00 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $295.0 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $4.38 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $262.0 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by non-interest bearing deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $74.4 million at December 31, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $779.3 million at December 31, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in securities AFS is primarily due to the transfer of $391.6 million of securities AFS to held to maturity on April 1, 2022.

Accrued income and other assets were $128.9 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $62.8 million from December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increases in the fair value of certain pay-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and deferred tax assets related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

Accrued expenses and other liabilities totaled $108.0 million at December 31, 2022, versus $80.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of certain receive-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and an increase in income taxes payable.

Total shareholders’ equity was $347.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 6.95% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $316.7 million at December 31, 2022, or $15.04 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale due to a rise in interest rates. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.56 % 8.57 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.97

% 11.80 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.97 % 11.80 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.22 % 13.05 % 10.00 %

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2023 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2023 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2023. For the full year of 2022, the Company repurchased 181,586 shares at a weighted average price of $22.08 per share.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.0 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and second-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 70,180 $ 51,069 Interest bearing deposits 4,191 58,404 Cash and Cash Equivalents 74,371 109,473 Securities available for sale 779,347 1,412,830 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $335,418 at December 31, 2022 and $0 at December 31, 2021) 374,818 — Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 17,653 18,427 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 26,518 55,470 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value 20,367 34,811 Loans Commercial 1,466,853 1,203,581 Mortgage 1,368,409 1,139,659 Installment 630,090 561,805 Total Loans 3,465,352 2,905,045 Allowance for credit losses (52,435 ) (47,252 ) Net Loans 3,412,917 2,857,793 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 455 245 Property and equipment, net 35,893 36,404 Bank-owned life insurance 55,204 55,279 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 42,489 26,232 Other intangibles 2,551 3,336 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 128,904 66,140 Total Assets $ 4,999,787 $ 4,704,740 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,269,759 $ 1,321,601 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,973,308 1,897,487 Reciprocal 602,575 586,626 Time 321,492 308,438 Brokered time 211,935 2,938 Total Deposits 4,379,069 4,117,090 Other borrowings 86,006 30,009 Subordinated debt 39,433 39,357 Subordinated debentures 39,660 39,592 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 108,023 80,208 Total Liabilities 4,652,191 4,306,256 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021 320,991 323,401 Retained earnings 119,368 74,582 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (92,763 ) 501 Total Shareholders’ Equity 347,596 398,484 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,999,787 $ 4,704,740

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 42,093 $ 37,092 $ 30,316 $ 139,057 $ 116,644 Interest on securities Taxable 5,845 5,329 4,114 20,676 14,488 Tax-exempt 2,807 2,284 1,577 8,391 6,102 Other investments 233 220 217 884 846 Total Interest Income 50,978 44,925 36,224 169,008 138,080 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,543 3,625 977 14,151 4,465 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 1,833 1,403 962 5,296 3,850 Total Interest Expense 10,376 5,028 1,939 19,447 8,315 Net Interest Income 40,602 39,897 34,285 149,561 129,765 Provision for credit losses 1,390 3,145 630 5,341 (1,928 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 39,212 36,752 33,655 144,220 131,693 NON-INTEREST INCOME Interchange income 3,402 4,049 3,306 13,955 14,045 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,153 3,082 2,992 12,288 10,170 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 1,486 2,857 5,600 6,431 35,880 Securities available for sale — — (10 ) (275 ) 1,411 Mortgage loan servicing, net 687 4,283 1,269 18,773 5,745 Other 2,740 2,590 2,614 10,737 9,392 Total Non-interest Income 11,468 16,861 15,771 61,909 76,643 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 20,394 20,601 19,905 81,007 79,969 Data processing 2,670 2,653 2,851 10,183 10,823 Occupancy, net 2,225 2,062 2,216 8,907 8,794 Interchange expense 1,042 927 1,083 4,242 4,434 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 933 987 1,060 4,007 4,172 Communications 629 723 739 2,871 3,080 Loan and collection 679 772 819 2,657 3,172 FDIC deposit insurance 572 591 413 2,142 1,396 Legal and professional 588 573 534 2,133 2,068 Advertising 489 345 599 2,074 1,918 Conversion related expense — — 191 50 1,827 Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments (77 ) 382 844 599 1,207 Other 1,947 1,750 2,700 7,469 8,163 Total Non-interest Expense 32,091 32,366 33,954 128,341 131,023 Income Before Income Tax 18,589 21,247 15,472 77,788 77,313 Income tax expense 3,503 3,950 2,964 14,437 14,418 Net Income $ 15,086 $ 17,297 $ 12,508 $ 63,351 $ 62,895 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.59 $ 3.00 $ 2.91 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 $ 2.97

$ 2.88

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 40,602 $ 39,897 $ 36,061 $ 33,001 $ 34,285 Provision for credit losses 1,390 3,145 2,379 (1,573 ) 630 Non-interest income 11,468 16,861 14,632 18,948 15,771 Non-interest expense 32,091 32,366 32,434 31,450 33,954 Income before income tax 18,589 21,247 15,880 22,072 15,472 Income tax expense 3,503 3,950 2,879 4,105 2,964 Net income $ 15,086 $ 17,297 $ 13,001 $ 17,967 $ 12,508 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.62 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.81 0.61 0.84 0.58 Cash dividend per share 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.21 Average shares outstanding 21,064,556 21,057,673 21,070,266 21,191,860 21,256,367 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,266,876 21,251,933 21,266,476 21,398,128 21,473,963 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.40 % 1.10 % 1.54 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 17.94

20.48 15.68 19.38 12.61 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.82

56.26 62.50 59.62 66.68 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 4.41 % 3.92 % 3.47 % 3.16 % 3.30 % Interest expense 0.89 0.43 0.21 0.16 0.17 Net interest income 3.52 3.49 3.26 3.00 3.13 Average Balances Loans $ 3,449,944 $ 3,360,621 $ 3,145,095 $ 2,980,098 $ 2,957,985 Securities 1,164,809 1,226,203 1,312,934 1,407,225 1,367,038 Total earning assets 4,637,475 4,610,307 4,493,714 4,492,757 4,433,400 Total assets 4,934,859 4,884,841 4,758,960 4,721,205 4,654,491 Deposits 4,350,748 4,326,958 4,221,047 4,158,528 4,069,901 Interest bearing liabilities 3,159,374 3,075,210 3,005,103 2,950,337 2,863,057 Shareholders' equity 333,610 335,120 332,610 376,010 393,477 End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 % 6.85 % 7.85 % Average equity to average assets 6.76 6.86 6.99 7.96 8.45 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 16.50 $ 15.78 $ 15.73 $ 16.79 $ 18.82 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 15.04 14.30 14.25 15.31 17.33 Total shares outstanding 21,063,971 21,063,954 21,049,218 21,168,230 21,171,036 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,465,352 $ 3,409,858 $ 3,258,850 $ 3,004,065 $ 2,905,045 Securities 1,154,165 1,183,701 1,241,312 1,400,137 1,412,830 Total earning assets 4,688,246 4,633,876 4,552,185 4,514,590 4,484,987 Total assets 4,999,787 4,931,377 4,826,209 4,761,983 4,704,740 Deposits 4,379,069 4,327,028 4,290,574 4,205,498 4,117,090 Interest bearing liabilities 3,274,409 3,116,027 3,037,278 2,996,112 2,904,447 Shareholders' equity 347,596 332,308 331,134 355,449 398,484

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 40,602 $ 34,285 $ 149,561 $ 129,765 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 453 492 1,878 1,866 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 41,055 $ 34,777 $ 151,439 $ 131,631 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.48 % 3.08 % 3.28 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.52 % 3.13 % 3.32 % 3.10 %

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 347,596

$ 332,308 $ 331,134 $ 355,449 $ 398,484 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,551 2,697 2,871 3,104 3,336 Tangible common equity $ 316,745 $ 301,311 $ 299,963 $ 324,045 $ 366,848 Total assets $ 4,999,787 $ 4,931,377 $ 4,826,209 $ 4,761,983 $ 4,704,740 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,551 2,697 2,871 3,104 3,336 Tangible assets $ 4,968,936 $ 4,900,380 $ 4,795,038 $ 4,730,579 $ 4,673,104 Common equity ratio 6.95 % 6.74 % 6.86 % 7.46 % 8.47 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 % 6.85 % 7.85 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 347,596 $ 332,308 $ 331,134 $ 355,449 $ 398,484 Tangible common equity $ 316,745 $ 301,311 $ 299,963 $ 324,045 $ 366,848 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,064 21,064 21,049 21,168 21,171 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 16.50 $ 15.78 $ 15.73 $ 16.79 $ 18.82 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 15.04 $ 14.30 $ 14.25 $ 15.31 $ 17.33

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.