Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 20.6% and 22.4%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2021;
  • An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $0.72 and $0.74, respectively;
  • Net growth in commercial loans of $58.6 million (or 16.5% annualized);
  • Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.21% and 17.94%, respectively;
  • An increase in net interest income of 18.4% over the fourth quarter of 2021; and
  • The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 14, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $15.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, versus net income of $12.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $63.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to net income of $62.9 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in 2021.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Our fourth quarter performance capped a very strong year as our entire organization executed extremely well despite a macroeconomic environment with many challenges and uncertainties. This past year with our successful expansion into new markets and addition of new banking talent, we were able to generate strong commercial loan growth and higher net interest income, which enabled us to offset a significant decline in mortgage banking revenue and deliver a higher level of earnings in 2022 than we did in 2021. These results generated a full year return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.31% and 18.41%, respectively. Importantly, we have generated significant growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining sound underwriting criteria, a low level of past dues and net recoveries credited to our allowance in 2022. We continued to see positive trends during the fourth quarter including double-digit annualized growth in our commercial loan portfolio and further expansion in our net interest margin. Given the health of our loan portfolio and our high level of liquidity and reserves, we believe we are well positioned to continue effectively managing through the challenging economic environment and delivering strong results for our shareholders as we continue to leverage the investments we have made in banking talent and technology over the past several years.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $(0.5) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.3 million ($0.53 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and $3.4 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.4 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) and $5.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to an expense of $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and credit of $1.9 million ($(0.07) per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net gain on mortgage loans was $1.5 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after taxes) and $6.4 million ($0.24 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $5.6 million ($0.21 per diluted share, after taxes) and $35.9 million ($1.30 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $40.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.3 million, or 18.4% from the year-ago period, and up $0.7 million, or 1.8%, from the third quarter of 2022. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.52% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.13% in the year-ago period, and 3.49% in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets as well as an increase in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.43 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.61 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $11.5 million and $61.9 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, compared to $15.8 million and $76.6 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $1.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively. For the full year of 2022, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $6.4 million compared to $35.9 million in 2021. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold and lower profit margins on mortgage loan sales.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.7 million and $1.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the full year of 2022 and 2021, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $18.8 million and $5.7 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:       
Revenue, net$2,180  $2,044  $8,577  $7,853 
Fair value change due to price (503)  567   14,272   3,380 
Fair value change due to pay-downs (990)  (1,342)  (4,076)  (5,488)
Total$687  $1,269  $18,773  $5,745 

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $34.0 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $128.3 million versus $131.0 million in 2021. The decrease in costs related to unfunded lending commitments is attributed to decreases in both the volume of such commitments and expected loss rates. The decrease in other expense is attributed to lower fraud related losses as well as a contract termination cost incurred during the prior year quarter.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $3.5 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.0 million and $14.4 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$38  $62  $1,440 
Mortgage 4,745   4,914   6,353 
Installment 598   569   519 
Sub total 5,381   5,545   8,312 
Less - government guaranteed loans 1,660   435   439 
Total non-performing loans$3,721  $5,110  $7,873 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.11%  0.18%  0.29%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.08%  0.11%  0.21%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1409.16%  924.70%  450.01%

(1)   Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.4 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $5.3 million and a credit of $1.9 million in the full year of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The quarterly increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were decreased while current year rates increased during each respective quarter). The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.1 million and net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.00 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $295.0 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021.  Deposits totaled $4.38 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $262.0 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by non-interest bearing deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $74.4 million at December 31, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $779.3 million at December 31, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in securities AFS is primarily due to the transfer of $391.6 million of securities AFS to held to maturity on April 1, 2022.

Accrued income and other assets were $128.9 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $62.8 million from December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increases in the fair value of certain pay-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and deferred tax assets related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

Accrued expenses and other liabilities totaled $108.0 million at December 31, 2022, versus $80.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of certain receive-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and an increase in income taxes payable.

Total shareholders’ equity was $347.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 6.95% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $316.7 million at December 31, 2022, or $15.04 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale due to a rise in interest rates. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets8.56% 8.57% 5.00%
Tier 1 common equity  to risk-weighted assets10.97
% 11.80% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets10.97% 11.80% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.22% 13.05% 10.00%

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2023 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2023 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2023. For the full year of 2022, the Company repurchased 181,586 shares at a weighted average price of $22.08 per share.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.0 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

  December 31,
   2022   2021 
  (unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $70,180  $51,069 
Interest bearing deposits  4,191   58,404 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  74,371   109,473 
Securities available for sale  779,347   1,412,830 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $335,418 at December 31, 2022 and $0 at December 31, 2021)  374,818    
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  17,653   18,427 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  26,518   55,470 
Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value  20,367   34,811 
Loans    
Commercial  1,466,853   1,203,581 
Mortgage  1,368,409   1,139,659 
Installment  630,090   561,805 
Total Loans  3,465,352   2,905,045 
Allowance for credit losses  (52,435)  (47,252)
Net Loans  3,412,917   2,857,793 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  455   245 
Property and equipment, net  35,893   36,404 
Bank-owned life insurance  55,204   55,279 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  42,489   26,232 
Other intangibles  2,551   3,336 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  128,904   66,140 
Total Assets $4,999,787  $4,704,740 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $1,269,759  $1,321,601 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  1,973,308   1,897,487 
Reciprocal  602,575   586,626 
Time  321,492   308,438 
Brokered time  211,935   2,938 
Total Deposits  4,379,069   4,117,090 
Other borrowings  86,006   30,009 
Subordinated debt  39,433   39,357 
Subordinated debentures  39,660   39,592 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  108,023   80,208 
Total Liabilities  4,652,191   4,306,256 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021  320,991   323,401 
Retained earnings  119,368   74,582 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (92,763)  501 
Total Shareholders’ Equity  347,596   398,484 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $4,999,787  $4,704,740 

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31,   September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  
  2022   2022  2021   2022   2021   
  (unaudited)       
INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts)       
Interest and fees on loans $42,093  $37,092 $30,316  $139,057  $116,644   
Interest on securities            
Taxable  5,845   5,329  4,114   20,676   14,488   
Tax-exempt  2,807   2,284  1,577   8,391   6,102   
Other investments  233   220  217   884   846   
Total Interest Income  50,978   44,925  36,224   169,008   138,080   
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  8,543   3,625  977   14,151   4,465   
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  1,833   1,403  962   5,296   3,850   
Total Interest Expense  10,376   5,028  1,939   19,447   8,315   
Net Interest Income  40,602   39,897  34,285   149,561   129,765   
Provision for credit losses  1,390   3,145  630   5,341   (1,928)  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  39,212   36,752  33,655   144,220   131,693   
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
Interchange income  3,402   4,049  3,306   13,955   14,045   
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,153   3,082  2,992   12,288   10,170   
Net gains (losses) on assets            
Mortgage loans  1,486   2,857  5,600   6,431   35,880   
Securities available for sale       (10)  (275)  1,411   
Mortgage loan servicing, net  687   4,283  1,269   18,773   5,745   
Other  2,740   2,590  2,614   10,737   9,392   
Total Non-interest Income  11,468   16,861  15,771   61,909   76,643   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
Compensation and employee benefits  20,394   20,601  19,905   81,007   79,969   
Data processing  2,670   2,653  2,851   10,183   10,823   
Occupancy, net  2,225   2,062  2,216   8,907   8,794   
Interchange expense  1,042   927  1,083   4,242   4,434   
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  933   987  1,060   4,007   4,172   
Communications  629   723  739   2,871   3,080   
Loan and collection  679   772  819   2,657   3,172   
FDIC deposit insurance  572   591  413   2,142   1,396   
Legal and professional  588   573  534   2,133   2,068   
Advertising  489   345  599   2,074   1,918   
Conversion related expense       191   50   1,827   
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments  (77)  382  844   599   1,207   
Other  1,947   1,750  2,700   7,469   8,163   
Total Non-interest Expense  32,091   32,366  33,954   128,341   131,023   
Income Before Income Tax  18,589   21,247  15,472   77,788   77,313   
Income tax expense  3,503   3,950  2,964   14,437   14,418   
Net Income $15,086  $17,297 $12,508  $63,351  $62,895   
Net income per common share            
Basic $0.72  $0.82 $0.59  $3.00  $2.91   
Diluted $0.71  $0.81 $0.58  $2.97
  $2.88   

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data

 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$40,602  $39,897  $36,061  $33,001  $34,285 
Provision for credit losses 1,390   3,145   2,379   (1,573)  630 
Non-interest income 11,468   16,861   14,632   18,948   15,771 
Non-interest expense 32,091   32,366   32,434   31,450   33,954 
Income before income tax 18,589   21,247   15,880   22,072   15,472 
Income tax expense 3,503   3,950   2,879   4,105   2,964 
Net income$15,086  $17,297  $13,001  $17,967  $12,508 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.72  $0.82  $0.62  $0.85  $0.59 
Diluted earnings per share 0.71   0.81   0.61   0.84   0.58 
Cash dividend per share 0.22   0.22   0.22   0.22   0.21 
          
Average shares outstanding 21,064,556   21,057,673   21,070,266   21,191,860   21,256,367 
Average diluted shares outstanding 21,266,876   21,251,933   21,266,476   21,398,128   21,473,963 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.21%  1.40%  1.10%  1.54%  1.07%
Return on average equity 17.94
   20.48   15.68   19.38   12.61 
Efficiency ratio (1) 60.82
   56.26   62.50   59.62   66.68 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)         
Interest income 4.41%  3.92%  3.47%  3.16%  3.30%
Interest expense 0.89   0.43   0.21   0.16   0.17 
Net interest income 3.52   3.49   3.26   3.00   3.13 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$3,449,944  $3,360,621  $3,145,095  $2,980,098  $2,957,985 
Securities 1,164,809   1,226,203   1,312,934   1,407,225   1,367,038 
Total earning assets 4,637,475   4,610,307   4,493,714   4,492,757   4,433,400 
Total assets 4,934,859   4,884,841   4,758,960   4,721,205   4,654,491 
Deposits 4,350,748   4,326,958   4,221,047   4,158,528   4,069,901 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,159,374   3,075,210   3,005,103   2,950,337   2,863,057 
Shareholders' equity 333,610   335,120   332,610   376,010   393,477 
          
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 6.37%  6.15%  6.26%  6.85%  7.85%
Average equity to average assets 6.76   6.86   6.99   7.96   8.45 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$16.50  $15.78  $15.73  $16.79  $18.82 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 15.04   14.30   14.25   15.31   17.33 
Total shares outstanding 21,063,971   21,063,954   21,049,218   21,168,230   21,171,036 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$3,465,352  $3,409,858  $3,258,850  $3,004,065  $2,905,045 
Securities 1,154,165   1,183,701   1,241,312   1,400,137   1,412,830 
Total earning assets 4,688,246   4,633,876   4,552,185   4,514,590   4,484,987 
Total assets 4,999,787   4,931,377   4,826,209   4,761,983   4,704,740 
Deposits 4,379,069   4,327,028   4,290,574   4,205,498   4,117,090 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,274,409   3,116,027   3,037,278   2,996,112   2,904,447 
Shareholders' equity 347,596   332,308   331,134   355,449   398,484 

(1)   Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")       
        
Net interest income$40,602  $34,285  $149,561  $129,765 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment 453   492   1,878   1,866 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$41,055  $34,777  $151,439  $131,631 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.48%  3.08%  3.28%  3.06%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.52%  3.13%  3.32%  3.10%

(1)   Annualized.  

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 December 31,
2022		 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$347,596
  $332,308  $331,134  $355,449  $398,484 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 2,551   2,697   2,871   3,104   3,336 
Tangible common equity$316,745  $301,311  $299,963  $324,045  $366,848 
          
Total assets$4,999,787  $4,931,377  $4,826,209  $4,761,983  $4,704,740 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 2,551   2,697   2,871   3,104   3,336 
Tangible assets$4,968,936  $4,900,380  $4,795,038  $4,730,579  $4,673,104 
          
Common equity ratio 6.95%  6.74%  6.86%  7.46%  8.47%
Tangible common equity ratio 6.37%  6.15%  6.26%  6.85%  7.85%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$347,596  $332,308  $331,134  $355,449  $398,484 
Tangible common equity$316,745  $301,311  $299,963  $324,045  $366,848 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,064   21,064   21,049   21,168   21,171 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$16.50  $15.78  $15.73  $16.79  $18.82 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$15.04  $14.30  $14.25  $15.31  $17.33 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

 

  
