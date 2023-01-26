Elixirgen Therapeutics Enters Memorandum of Understanding with Hitachi Global Life Solutions for the Development of Micro GMP Suites for Cell Therapy Administration

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform, today announced that it has entered a memorandum of understanding with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. (Hitachi GLS) for the development of Micro GMP suites to facilitate cell therapy administration.



Elixirgen Therapeutics is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (NCT04211714) with lead asset, EXG-34217, an autologous cell therapy to treat patients with telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure. The collection, processing and infusion of targeted cells are all performed at the clinical site. The planned collaboration with Hitachi would result in the development of Micro GMP suites, which are a next-generation method for patients to receive cell therapy treatment compared to the current standard.

“We are pleased to enter this agreement with a well-known partner such as Hitachi GLS to develop Micro GMP suites that will provide solutions for some of the big challenges in how cell therapy is currently administered. Key issues that facilities face include significant logistical complexity, difficulty in scaling up and prolonged timelines from cell collection to infusion,” said Akihiro Ko, chief executive officer of Elixirgen Therapeutics. “The development of these Micro GMP suites would allow reductions in costs as well as timelines. We look forward to working with Hitachi GLS on streamlining the overall cell therapy process for better patient outcomes.”

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform. The company has two products in Phase 1/2 clinical trials ( NCT04211714 and NCT04863131 ). For more information, visit ElixirgenTherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

