ÜberStrategist, a Leading Video Game and Technology PR and Marketing Agency, Expands Internationally with Key Hires, Including New Dedicated Events Practice Lead

CARY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ÜberStrategist , a multi-award-winning public relations and full-service marketing agency serving global video game, entertainment, and technology clients, announced today that it has appointed video game industry veteran Alexa Turness as its dedicated in-house Events Manager. This will enable the agency to expand upon its events practice to serve clients with their industry trade show appearances, consumer events, private community or press events, digital showcases, mixers, branded activations, and more.



United Kingdom-based Turness adds over 20 years of extensive event management experience to the UberStrategist team, making her an instrumental addition to support the agency’s plans to develop a full-fledged events management and consultation practice. Most recently, Alexa managed event operations at UKIE (UK Interactive Entertainment Association). While there, she expanded the UKIE Gamescom booth from a 20-booth floor space to a ten-thousand square foot presence representing over 120 organizations. Turness has worked with companies ranging from small independent developers to major brands like Activision Blizzard and Microsoft.

Since joining ÜberStrategist, Turness has already created several high-impact solutions, including affordable turnkey and standout bespoke options that help clients maximize their return on investment when participating at key industry events or trade shows. Specifically ahead of the 2023 Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, ÜberStrategist is delighted to provide affordable offerings that range from private hospitality suites for closed-door meetings to participate more visibly on the show floor. Our turnkey GDC Play package, for example, includes show floor booth space, furnishing, press and influencer appointment booking, access to Meet to Match, and more.

“Having nearly doubled in size in the last year and with events slowly returning to pre-COVID levels, doubling down on our events services practice was a logical next step,” said Mario R. Kroll, President, ÜberStrategist. “With her proven track-record leading and growing UKIE’s events for many years, Alexa is the perfect addition to take ownership of our rapidly expanding events business, delivering excellent cost-to-return-on-investment options to our current and future clients worldwide.”

“I’m delighted to join ÜberStrategist’s team as it expands its staffing and capabilities internationally,” added Turness. “With the wealth of experience gained from working with small and large enterprises at globally recognized shows, I’m eager to hit the ground running with bespoke solutions designed to deliver exemplary service and excellent return — something ÜberStrategist’s clients have grown to expect.”

As part of ÜberStrategist’s continued aggressive growth strategy, the agency also welcomed four new members to the rapidly expanding public relations team: Jasmine James, formerly of Neonhive; Nick Farrell, who previously worked with brands such as Frontier Developments and Turtle Beach; and newcomers Austin Collings and Sean Walsh. The team’s recent additions will work alongside recently appointed Director of Public Relations Services, Jessica Timms, and newly appointed Deputy Director of Public Relations Services, CJ Melendez, to deliver best-in-class PR services to clients and partners around the world.

About ÜberStrategist



Founded in 2014, ÜberStrategist, Inc. is a multi-award-winning PR and marketing agency focused on providing the highest level of service to its entertainment and technology clients. Although headquartered in the bustling Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina, our team of nearly 30 public relations, influencer, event, social media, community management, and content marketing professionals are based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia, allowing for truly global capabilities.

A recipient of Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partner awards, we are one of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies and among roughly 250 global firms recognized for consistently helping our clients grow and achieve success.

Proudly veteran-owned, we celebrate, encourage, and commit to diversity in the workplace, with most of our leadership positions held by women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ team members. As we firmly believe that our role is to leave the world in better shape than we found it, a significant portion of our proceeds also goes to supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com or in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo .

