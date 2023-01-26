Lü and Megaform Expand Their Educational Offering With the Acquisition of Marbotic

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lü Interactive Playground and Megaform are proud to announce the joint acquisition of Marbotic , a French educational technology company. The alignment of the visions and cultures of these three companies, which all aim to create magical learning experiences that allow all children to reach their fullest potential, was apparent almost immediately.



“I really fell in love with the quality of the products and talent at Marbotic. I am confident that together with Megaform, we will be able to significantly improve the reach of Marbotic’s solutions, and their benefits for children, through our respective networks of partners and clients. I knew we had to make sure that such a great educational tool would stand the test of time,” said Vincent Routhier, CEO of Lü Interactive Playground.

“I was intrigued by the multisensory approach to learning that Marbotic uses in its products. At Megaform, education is at the heart of our mission, so it made perfect sense to partner with Lü to acquire Marbotic,” added Christian Pirali, CEO of Megaform.





Founded in 2011, Marbotic has developed an interactive educational product that uses the Montessori method to help young children learn math and reading. The company’s products have already been translated into 10 languages and have been sold in Apple Stores around the world for several years. To date, more than 115,000 Marbotic products have been sold to homes and schools in 52 countries, while their educational app has been downloaded 5 million times. Having worked with major industry players such as Osmo, the company has also made its way into schools in the Netherlands, where several thousand teachers use their technology every day.

“Creating solutions for quality education has been part of Marbotic’s DNA since day one. There is a great resonance between our values and those of Lü and Megaform, especially when it comes to educational innovation and educating children harmoniously by engaging their minds, their motor skills, and their emotional development. Lü’s success is very exciting and my team will be very happy that Marbotic products will continue to be used and reach classrooms around the world,” stated Marie Mérouze, founder and CEO of Marbotic.

Lü and Megaform would like to thank the communities, loyal clients, and partners who have supported Marbotic since its very beginning. The union of talents and the synergies between these three companies and their products will bring new and innovative solutions to the world of education, benefiting the learning experience of children across the globe.

Lü Interactive Playground

Lü Interactive Playground is a Quebec City educational technology company that transforms elementary learning spaces into immersive learning environments. Lü hardware comprises giant wall projections, 3D cameras, and light and audio systems that create larger-than-life interactive learning experiences. Lü software comprises a diverse catalog of curriculum-based games and activities that integrate the core components of whole-child development and make learning fun. Together, these tools empower teachers to engage and motivate students, and help them grow emotionally, intellectually, and physically. With more than 1400 schools in 35 countries seeing improvements in attendance and performance, Lü is opening schools to new ways of teaching.

Megaform

Megaform, Lü’s European partner since 2018, is dedicated to providing innovative educational products and resources to the institutional market (clubs, schools, institutions) in the field of Physical Education and Well Being for all ages and abilities. The company is based in Belgium, the heart of Europe, and has been serving distributors throughout Europe and beyond for over 30 years.

