At CAGR 8.2%, Human Machine Interface Market with Size $8.1 Bn By 2030, Reports Insights

United State, New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 4.3 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach around USD 8.1 Billion by the year 2030, registering a CAGR growth of 8.2%.

Human Machine Interface Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Product (Hardware (Advanced PC Based HMI, Basic HMI, Advanced Panel Based HMI), and Software (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Configuration (Embedded and Standalone), By Technology (Motion, Acoustic, Bionic, Tactile), By End Use (Automotive, Packaging, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metal, and Mining) By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 – 2030. The future Opportunities of HMIs will number of interfaces ranging from augmented reality (AR), natural language processing, virtual reality (VR), and voice-based HMI. HMI Market driven is increased demand for industrial automation equipment such as field devices, smart equipment, and others to improve productivity, quality, and connectivity with technology also fuels market growth.

Human machine interfaces are well-structured combinations of software and hardware components that convert the input by users into signals and then display relevant results on programmable logical controllers (PLC). Such HMI plays a crucial role in assisting human operators to work with complex and high-end technological solution systems. This helps in the efficient tracking and monitoring of industrial tasks by expanding the capacity of performing numerous heavy-duty tasks. Thus, full control of design, configuration, and areas of application in terms of these HMIs offers several benefits within manufacturing facilities.

Furthermore, the growing complexities within industrial activities facilitate the need for HMIs to send commands, monitor and configure set points and make customizable adjustments such as an interface. Moreover, the rising need for automated types of machinery in production lines results in high demand for HMIs as computers with keyboards, multi-touch-enabled control panels, advanced touchscreens, push buttons, mobile devices or tablet also propels the market growth during the forecast period. Thus, new product innovations to support consumer demand support the high usage of HMIs within manufacturing facilities for maintaining and keeping a track of each industrial component. Further, the industrial internet of things (IIoT) offers a wide scope of being integrated with 5G technology with various voice-based HMI. This would significantly open a wide range of paths for HMI market expansion during the forecast period.

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Report Coverage:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 8.1 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 8.2% Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Beijer Electronics Group (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton. (Ireland), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Japan), Exor International (Italy), Kontron (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Red Lion (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), Weintek Labs., Inc. (Taiwan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.) By Product Hardware (Advanced Panel Based HMI, Basic HMI, Advanced PC Based HMI), and Software (Cloud Based and On-Premise) By Configuration Embedded and Standalone By Technology Motion, Acoustic, Bionic, Tactile By End Use Automotive, Packaging, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metal, and Mining Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Total Revenue Forecast, Growth Factors, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Key Market Highlights

The global human machine interface market size is expected to exceed USD 8.1 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, human machine interfaces are bifurcated based on product: Hardware (basic HMI, advanced panel-based HMI, and advanced PC-based HMI), and software (cloud-based and on-premise).

Based on the configuration, the market share is segmented into two groups: embedded and standalone.

The market is also categorized as per technology: motion, acoustic, bionic, and tactile.

In the context of end users, the market is divided into six groups: automotive, packaging, oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, metal, and mining

The market is geographically distinguished into five regions: Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of the growing adoption of technology advancements within manufacturing facilities and the emphasis on optimized production operations.

Human Machine Interface Market Segmentation Details:

Based on the product, the hardware HMIs are anticipated to support the human machine interface market statistics in terms of the largest share contribution. The hardware HMIs are mainly integrated due to the easy integration within existing IT infrastructure, reduced loss of time during product servicing and testing, and flexibility with PC-based applications. Thus, a large number of institutions heavily rely on such hardware to monitor and track industrial operations due to access to alarms/warnings in case of malfunction, reliable messaging of requirements, and accurate testing with the simulation of business processes.

Based on the configuration, the standalone HMI configuration segment is expected to support the market growth in terms of value. These configurations are used in a wide range of HMI screens or terminals which are fast, reliable, and pre-loaded with the required software. Thus, these configurations are mostly suitable for integrating with customized software as per manufacturing facility demand. Additionally, standalone HMIs have a scope of including alarms as a security element which is based on the permission of the plant controller. Thus, integration of a standalone configuration-based HMI within manufacturing facilities is more convenient than the embedded one due to the dedicated monitoring of each industrial component and easy maintenance in case of a compromised section of the production plant.

Based on technology, the bionic segment is projected to account for an increased contribution to the human machine interface market shares during the forecast period. The existing framework of HMI technology comprises rigid electronics with limited damage reconfiguration and reduced multifunctionality. Thus, bionic technology is being used as a replacement for conventional HMIs which offer high ductility and self-preparation features to the user of the interface. Further, such bionic technology also has the capability to mimic human forms such as arms to support human-based functions carried out within manufacturing facilities.

Based on end use, the automotive segment is projected to support the market growth in terms of the largest revenue share. In the context of manufacturing facilities, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) largely rely on such HMIs to control the precise integration of automobile parts such as door panels, engines, vehicle chassis, transmission systems, Bluetooth compatibility, and others. Moreover, this sector also uses HMI within the vehicle as dashboards integrated with infotainment, gesture control, and in-car buttons and touch screens.

Based on region, North America is expected to contribute the largest contribution to the market growth during the forecast period. The well-established presence of industrial players in this region allows easy integration of such HMI technology. Further, the growing expenditures by large industries specifically for monitoring and tracking operations within production facilities also fuel the demand for HMIs to bring overall efficiency into product manufacturing.

Recent Developments

• In February 2020, Rockwell Automation, introduced a renewed range of products to strengthen its market representation. They initiated the procurement of specialists in the market of IPC and HMI to improve the manufacturing capacity for superior and integrated robotization arrangements.

• In December 2021, a Japanese multinational firm named KYOCERA Corporation introduced its human-machine interface (HMI) technology by the name of HAPTIVITY.

• In August 2022, Avalanche Technology announced that the company proposes to provide a large product portfolio of Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) products for producing industrial touchscreen applications presented by FALINUX.

List of Major Human Machine Interface Market Players

Further, the comprehensive analysis offered by the market research report on the HMI market helps in getting an in-depth evaluation of multiple growth insights. Various factors play a crucial role in determining the market position such as technological advancements, innovative launches, product applications, business strategies, and recent collaborations. Listed are the key market players currently functioning in the market circumstances —

Beckhoff Automation (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Beijer Electronics Group (Sweden)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Eaton. (Ireland)

Robert Bosch Gmbh (Japan)

Exor International (Italy)

Kontron (Germany)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Red Lion (U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.)

Weintek Labs., Inc. (Taiwan)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Global Human Machine Interface Market Segmentation:

By Product

Hardware Basic HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI Advanced Panel Based HMI

Software On-Premise Cloud-Based



By Configuration

Embedded

Standalone

By Technology

Motion

Acoustic

Bionic

Tactile

By End Use

Automotive

Packaging

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Metal and Mining

