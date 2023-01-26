The advanced wound care market is valued at an estimated USD 11.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Wound Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05181601/?utm_source=GNW

On the other side, the usage of advanced wound care products and devices are quite expensive and also carry a number of hazards, which act as the main obstacles to the growth of this market.



The grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market, by product, during the forecast period

The advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents based on product.In 2021, grafts & matrices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the advanced wound care market.



The rising geriatric population, increased demand and rising prevalence of target illness such as leg ulcers are all factors influencing the growth of this market segment.



Surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on wound type, the advanced wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds.In 2021, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



Factors contributing to the growth of this market segment is due to rise in chronic diseases and the amount of surgical operations being performed.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region advanced wound care market

The global advanced wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is expected to grow as a result of factors like the rising demand for precise technologies, growing incidences of diabetes, increasing healthcare spending, the expansion of private hospitals in rural areas in various APAC countries, increasing medical tourism for treatments, and the existence of high-growth markets are expected to boost the market growth. The low costs of labour and the hospitable regulatory climate in this region are also anticipated to fuel market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• 3M Company (US)

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• ConvaTec Inc. (UK)

• Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

• Integra LifeSciences (US)

• PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

• B. Braun SE (Germany)

• Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

• Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US)

• Bioventus LLC (US)

• MIMEDX GROUP, INC.(US)

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Lohmann & Rauscher GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)

• DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)

• Medline Industries, LP (US)

• DermaRite Industries, LLC (US)

• Kerecis (Iceland)

• Advancis Medical (UK)

• Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Hollister Incorporated (US)

• Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Shield Line (US)

• ZENIMEDICAL (US)

• Carilex Medical (Germany)

• Pensar Medical, LLC (US)

• Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

• HAROMED B.V. (Belgium).



