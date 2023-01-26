Endeavour Mining plc

26 January 2023

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Sébastien de Montessus

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Tracker Shares in Endeavour Gold Corporation

b) Nature of the transaction Disposal

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

20.1912 159,311

Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price N/A Single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 23 January 2023