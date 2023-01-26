Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
26 January 2023

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChief Executive
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentTracker Shares in Endeavour Gold Corporation
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
20.1912159,311
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction23 January 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameJoanna Pearson
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentTracker Shares in Endeavour Gold Corporation
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal
c)CurrencyCAD
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
33.1421,401
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction20 January 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

