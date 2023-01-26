West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2022 net income of $46.4 million, or $2.76 per diluted common share, compared to 2021 net income of $49.6 million, or $2.95 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $8.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 net income of $11.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share. On January 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 8, 2023.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our company had another strong year, the second best year in our company’s history. Our credit quality continues to be pristine and we remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit risk as we anticipate increasing economic challenges resulting from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes in 2022. Loan growth in 2022 exceeded eleven percent and for the sixth consecutive quarter end, we had no loans greater than 30 days past due.”

David Nelson added, “Rising interest rates in 2022 have increased the average yield of our loan portfolio. However, changes in liquidity and competitive deposit pricing, as a result of volatility and uncertainty in the interest rate environment, have increased our cost of funds and resulted in a decline in our net interest income and net interest margin. We expect to continue to experience a lower than normal net interest margin while the Federal Reserve continues raising short-term rates. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on delivering high quality services and products through our very successful relationship based business model.”

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Highlights

   Quarter Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022
 Net Income (in thousands) $8,946  $46,399 
 Return on Average Equity  17.75%  20.71%
 Return on Average Assets  1.01%  1.32%
 Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)  50.42%  43.70%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.01%  0.01%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2022 Overview

  • Loans increased $128.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or 19.7 percent annualized.

  • No provision for loan losses was recorded in either the fourth quarter of 2022 or the third quarter of 2022.

  • The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.93 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.97 percent at September 30, 2022. There were no loans greater than 30 days past due at December 31, 2022, which was the sixth consecutive quarter in which no loans were greater than 30 days past due. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022, consisted of one loan with a balance of $322 thousand.

  • Deposits increased $57.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $272.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $258.1 million at September 30, 2022.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 43.16 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily the result of the decline in tax equivalent net interest income.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.7 million, compared to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.84 percent at December 31, 2022, an increase of 19 basis points compared to 5.65 percent at September 30, 2022 due to a modest increase in the market value of the securities portfolio, which decreased the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 Overview

  • Loans increased $286.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 11.7 percent, compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Deposits decreased $135.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $272.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $176.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of using debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options for excess deposits accumulated over the past couple of years.

  • Borrowed funds increased to $485.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $199.9 million at December 31, 2021. The increase included $58.9 million in subordinated notes that were issued in June 2022, $30.0 million in FHLB Advances associated with a long-term interest rate swap and $197.1 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 43.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, salaries and benefits were higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due primarily to annual compensation adjustments.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.00 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $20.7 million, compared to $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $912 thousand of PPP loan interest income, compared to $5 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2022, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.

Year Ended 2022 Compared to Year Ended 2021 Overview

  • The provision for loan losses recorded in 2022 was negative $2.5 million, compared to a negative provision of $1.5 million in 2021. The negative provision in 2022 was primarily due to the reversal of a specific reserve on an impaired loan and the reduction of certain qualitative factors resulting from the sustained performance of loans after the expiration of COVID-19 modifications and continued improvement in classified loans. The negative provision in 2021 was primarily due to the reduction of certain qualitative factors resulting from improvements in economic conditions and lack of loan losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Net interest income declined $3.3 million, or 3.5 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021. Net interest margin decreased to 2.76 percent in 2022, compared to 3.05 percent in 2021. The decline in both net interest income and net interest margin was primarily due to the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities, which has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.

  • Noninterest income increased $479 thousand, or 4.9 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increase in loan swap fees.

  • Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 3.9 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.6 million, or 11.2 percent, in salaries and benefits resulting from an increase in expenses related to the issuance of restricted stock units, an increase in full time equivalent employees and annual compensation adjustments. This was partially offset by a decrease of $822 thousand in FDIC insurance expense primarily due to reductions in the assessment rate resulting from capital injections into the Bank.

The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 23, 2023. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The telephone number for the conference call is 844-200-6205. The access code for the conference call is 214929. A recording of the call will be available until February 9, 2023, by dialing 866-813-9403. The replay access code is 559343.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $24,896  $58,342  $26,174  $21,896  $17,555 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,643   1,049   766   122,359   175,270 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  664,115   671,752   731,970   797,912   758,822 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  19,336   18,350   15,532   10,269   9,965 
Loans  2,742,836   2,614,145   2,573,129   2,485,366   2,456,196 
Allowance for loan losses  (25,473)  (25,418)  (25,434)  (27,623)  (28,364)
Loans, net  2,717,363   2,588,727   2,547,695   2,457,743   2,427,832 
Premises and equipment, net  53,124   44,592   41,807   40,898   34,568 
Bank-owned life insurance  44,573   44,318   44,072   43,836   43,609 
Other assets  88,168   90,387   66,775   52,156   32,580 
Total assets $3,613,218  $3,517,517  $3,474,791  $3,547,069  $3,500,201 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $2,880,408  $2,822,847  $2,842,451  $3,091,252  $3,016,005 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  200,000   204,500   133,000      2,880 
Other borrowings  285,855   255,789   255,751   196,954   196,986 
Other liabilities  35,843   35,617   27,400   22,383   24,002 
Stockholders’ equity  211,112   198,764   216,189   236,480   260,328 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,613,218  $3,517,517  $3,474,791  $3,547,069  $3,500,201 
           
  For the quarter ended
AVERAGE BALANCES December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets $3,511,717  $3,475,894  $3,503,686  $3,544,564  $3,421,020 
Loans  2,649,671   2,579,862   2,537,152   2,449,521   2,379,872 
Deposits  2,901,928   2,864,648   3,002,535   3,067,019   2,964,585 
Stockholders’ equity  199,947   219,065   222,731   255,130   255,224 


       
       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Loan mix:          
Commercial $519,196  $526,336  $475,704  $466,874  $492,815 
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development  363,015   341,549   390,137   388,424   359,258 
1-4 family residential first mortgages  75,211   69,991   69,829   65,978   66,216 
Home equity  10,322   10,271   8,564   9,213   8,422 
Commercial  1,771,940   1,661,907   1,627,150   1,555,001   1,530,218 
Consumer and other  7,291   7,884   5,912   4,068   3,797 
   2,746,975   2,617,938   2,577,296   2,489,558   2,460,726 
Net unamortized fees and costs  (4,139)  (3,793)  (4,167)  (4,192)  (4,530)
Total loans $2,742,836  $2,614,145  $2,573,129  $2,485,366  $2,456,196 
Less allowance for loan losses  (25,473)  (25,418)  (25,434)  (27,623)  (28,364)
Net loans $2,717,363  $2,588,727  $2,547,695  $2,457,743  $2,427,832 
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $693,563  $712,722  $690,335  $710,697  $720,136 
Interest-bearing demand  536,226   469,257   472,919   554,235   548,242 
Savings and money market  1,237,954   1,252,694   1,360,020   1,632,690   1,550,636 
Time  412,665   388,174   319,177   193,630   196,991 
Total deposits $2,880,408  $2,822,847  $2,842,451  $3,091,252  $3,016,005 
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $200,000  $204,500  $133,000  $  $2,880 
Subordinated notes, net  79,369   79,303   79,265   20,468   20,465 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  155,000   125,000   125,000   125,000   125,000 
Long-term debt  51,486   51,486   51,486   51,486   51,521 
Total borrowings $485,855  $460,289  $388,751  $196,954  $199,866 
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000 
Additional paid-in capital  32,021   31,152   30,283   29,421   30,183 
Retained earnings  267,562   262,776   255,334   246,827   237,782 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (91,471)  (98,164)  (72,428)  (42,768)  (10,637)
Total Stockholders’ Equity $211,112  $198,764  $216,189  $236,480  $260,328 


         
         
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $30,859 $28,102 $24,848  $23,286  $24,179
Securities:          
Taxable  3,398  3,147  3,090   2,889   2,590
Tax-exempt  887  890  892   858   829
Interest-bearing deposits  24  30  67   82   66
Total interest income  35,168  32,169  28,897   27,115   27,664
Interest expense:          
Deposits  11,043  6,289  3,146   2,151   2,055
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  952  655  157      1
Subordinated notes  1,119  1,106  394   248   254
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  755  649  635   630   656
Long-term debt  630  466  326   258   96
Total interest expense  14,499  9,165  4,658   3,287   3,062
Net interest income  20,669  23,004  24,239   23,828   24,602
Provision for loan losses      (1,750)  (750)  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  20,669  23,004  25,989   24,578   24,602
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  476  553  585   580   603
Debit card usage fees  492  498  507   472   505
Trust services  678  780  622   629   633
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  255  246  236   227   233
Loan swap fees    835        24
Other income  364  364  328   481   350
Total noninterest income  2,265  3,276  2,278   2,389   2,348
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  6,552  6,578  6,410   6,298   5,928
Occupancy  1,270  1,315  1,242   1,086   1,532
Data processing  673  644  656   624   630
FDIC insurance  243  127  289   337   460
Professional fees  205  250  202   217   183
Director fees  215  209  222   168   184
Other expenses  2,507  2,335  2,245   1,932   2,954
Total noninterest expense  11,665  11,458  11,266   10,662   11,871
Income before income taxes  11,269  14,822  17,001   16,305   15,079
Income taxes  2,323  3,220  4,334   3,121   3,169
Net income $8,946 $11,602 $12,667  $13,184  $11,910
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.54 $0.70 $0.76  $0.80  $0.72
Diluted earnings per common share $0.53 $0.69 $0.75  $0.78  $0.71


   
   
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
  For the Year Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Interest income:    
Loans, including fees $107,095  $95,585 
Securities:    
Taxable  12,524   8,542 
Tax-exempt  3,527   2,861 
Interest-bearing deposits  203   292 
Total interest income  123,349   107,280 
Interest expense:    
Deposits  22,629   7,948 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  1,764   5 
Subordinated notes  2,867   1,008 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,669   2,944 
Long-term debt  1,680   316 
Total interest expense  31,609   12,221 
Net interest income  91,740   95,059 
Provision for loan losses  (2,500)  (1,500)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  94,240   96,559 
Noninterest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,194   2,352 
Debit card usage fees  1,969   1,948 
Trust services  2,709   2,671 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  964   923 
Loan swap fees  835   66 
Realized securities gains, net     51 
Other income  1,537   1,718 
Total noninterest income  10,208   9,729 
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  25,838   23,226 
Occupancy  4,913   5,162 
Data processing  2,597   2,465 
FDIC insurance  996   1,818 
Professional fees  874   946 
Director fees  814   765 
Other expenses  9,019   8,998 
Total noninterest expense  45,051   43,380 
Income before income taxes  59,397   62,908 
Income taxes  12,998   13,301 
Net income $46,399  $49,607 
     
Basic earnings per common share $2.79  $3.00 
Diluted earnings per common share $2.76  $2.95 


       
       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (unaudited)              
               
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.54  $0.70  $0.76  $0.80  $0.72  $2.79  $3.00 
Earnings per common share (diluted)  0.53   0.69   0.75   0.78   0.71   2.76   2.95 
Dividends per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.24   1.00   0.94 
Book value per common share(1)  12.69   11.94   12.99   14.22   15.73     
Closing stock price  25.55   20.81   24.34   27.21   31.07     
Market price/book value(2)  201.34%  174.29%  187.37%  191.35%  197.52%    
Price earnings ratio(3)  11.93   7.49   7.98   8.39   10.88     
Annualized dividend yield(4)  3.91%  4.81%  4.11%  3.68%  3.89%    
               
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS              
Consolidated:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.08%  12.34%  12.53%  10.72%  10.89%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  9.55   9.72   9.81   9.81   9.92     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.81   8.85   8.59   8.39   8.49     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  8.96   9.11   9.17   9.16   9.24     
West Bank:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.08%  13.38%  13.62%  11.88%  12.10%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.33   12.60   12.81   10.98   11.13     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  11.37   11.47   11.22   9.39   9.53     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  12.33   12.60   12.81   10.98   11.13     
               
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS              
Return on average assets(5)  1.01%  1.32%  1.45%  1.51%  1.38%  1.32%  1.52%
Return on average equity(6)  17.75   21.01   22.81   20.96   18.51   20.71   20.33 
Net interest margin(7)(13)  2.49   2.78   2.93   2.85   3.00   2.76   3.05 
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)  4.21   3.87   3.49   3.24   3.36   3.70   3.44 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.24   1.45   0.73   0.52   0.50   1.24   0.53 
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)  50.42   43.16   41.96   40.14   43.32   43.70   40.91 
Non-performing assets to total assets(10)  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.25   0.26     
ALLL ratio(11)  0.93   0.97   0.99   1.11   1.15     
Loans/total assets  75.91   74.32   74.05   70.07   70.17     
Loans/total deposits  95.22   92.61   90.53   80.40   81.44     
Tangible common equity ratio(12)  5.84   5.65   6.22   6.67   7.44     

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.        
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

 (in thousands) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income (GAAP) $20,669  $23,004  $24,239  $23,828  $24,602  $91,740  $95,059 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  197   270   326   329   397   1,122   1,202 
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  20,866   23,274   24,565   24,157   24,999   92,862   96,261 
Average interest-earning assets  3,328,941   3,322,522   3,362,313   3,432,114   3,309,625   3,361,091   3,152,138 
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  2.49%  2.78%  2.93%  2.85%  3.00%  2.76%  3.05%
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $20,866  $23,274  $24,565  $24,157  $24,999  $92,862  $96,261 
Noninterest income  2,265   3,276   2,278   2,389   2,348   10,208   9,729 
Adjustment for realized securities gains, net                    (51)
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net  2      9   18   55   29   84 
Adjusted income  23,133   26,550   26,852   26,564   27,402   103,099   106,023 
Noninterest expense  11,665   11,458   11,266   10,662   11,871   45,051   43,380 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)  50.42%  43.16%  41.96%  40.14%  43.32%  43.70%  40.91%
             

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

