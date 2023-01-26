OptiShot Golf® Takes Golf Simulator Experience to New Heights With New Galaxy Product

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiShot Golf today announced the continued expansion of their golf simulator technology with their new Galaxy® Overhead Golf Simulator to their existing lineup of technology offerings, providing the most accurate, high-speed overhead launch monitor system.

Featuring high-speed overhead 3-D camera technology, accurate analytics, and over 20 real-world courses, Galaxy is the most advanced of the current OptiShot Golf simulator lineup, which recently saw the addition of the Orbit and BallFlight golf simulator offerings. Perfect for family fun, league play, practice, or group events, the Galaxy's high-speed technology is so accurate that it has the ability to do custom ball and club fittings. Analytics include:

Club path

Club head speed

Face impact location

Angle of attack

Ball speed / spin

Carry distance

Vertical launch angle

Horizontal launch angle

Total shot distance

Smash factor

Customers can select their simulator bundles to include mats, nets, projector options and multiple sized enclosures, and custom design/built rooms.

"We are extremely proud that our new Galaxy Simulator is made right here in the United States and gives our customer base a game-changing overhead option when it comes to real-life golf simulation. It's amazing," said OptiShot Golf President, Kevin Johnston.

The Galaxy comes with the multi-camera unit, mounting plate, Ethernet cable, ethernet camera connection and Galaxy power cable. All product offerings are available on the website at www.optishotgolf.com.

ABOUT OPTISHOT GOLF

OptiShot® Golf, home to the best-selling "Golf-in-a-Box" series, offers affordable and accurate state-of-the-art technology in its simulators. Equipped with a guarantee to improve each user's game, the OptiShot simulator lineup allows for single player experiences up to a four-person scramble. Experience famed courses throughout the world from the comforts of home and no tee time required. Tee up against competitors around the world with its online gaming platform: OptiShot Season Pass™. Weekly live tournaments and closest-to-the-pin challenges offer golfers a chance to compete for real prizes and bragging rights.

Learn more about the full OptiShot Golf simulator lineup by visiting optishotgolf.com. Follow OptiShot Golf on Instagram (@OptiShotGolf), Twitter (@OptiShotGolf), and Facebook (/OptiShotGolf) to stay up-to-date with the latest offerings.

