Medical Disposables Market to be Worth US$ 326.4 Billion by 2033, Reveals Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Disposables Market revenues were estimated at US$ 153.5 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 326.4 Billion. Bandages and Wound Dressings commanded the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.



The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to longer hospital admission have been the key factors driving the market.

The subsequent spike in the number of chronic illness cases and a rise in the rate of hospitalizations has fuelled the field of emergency medical disposables growth. The expansion of the medical disposables market is being fuelled by an increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired illnesses and disorders, as well as a greater focus on infection prevention. For example, the prevalence of healthcare-associated infection in high-income countries ranges from 3.5% to 12%, whereas it ranges from 5.7% to 19.1% in low and medium-income countries.

A growing geriatric population, an increase in the incidence of incontinence issues, mandatory guidelines that must be followed for patient safety at healthcare institutions, and an increase in demand for sophisticated healthcare facilities is driving the medical disposables market.

The market in North America is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 131 Billion by 2033 from US$ 61.7 Billion in 2022. In August 2000, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance concerning healthcare single-use items reprocessed by third parties or hospitals. In this guidance, FDA stated that hospitals or third-party reprocesses would be considered manufacturers and regulated in the exact same manner. A newly used single-use device still has to fulfill the criteria for device activation required by its flagship when it was originally manufactured. Such regulations have been creating a positive impact on the medical disposables market in the U.S. market in specific and the North American market in general.

Competitive Landscape

The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers, acquisitions and partnerships.

The key players in the market include 3M, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bayer AG, Smith and Nephew, Medline Industries, Inc., and Cardinal Health.

Some of the recent developments of key Medical Disposables providers are as follows:

In April 2019, Smith & Nephew PLC purchased Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. with the goal of expanding its advanced wound management product range.

In May 2019, 3M announced the acquisition of Acelity Inc., with the goal of strengthening wound treatment products.

Market Segments Covered in Medical Disposables Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Surgical Instruments & Supplies Would Closures Procedural Kits & Trays Surgical Catheters Surgical Instruments Plastic Surgical Drapes

Infusion and Hypodermic Devices Infusion Devices Hupodermic Devices

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Home Testing Supplies Blood Collection Sets Disposable Labware Others

Bandages and Wound Dressings Gowns Drapes Face Masks Others

Sterilization Supplies Sterile Containers Sterilization Wraps Sterilization Indicators

Respiratory Devices Prefilled Inhalers Oxygen Delivery Systems Anesthesia Disposables Others

Dialysis Disposables Hemodialysis Products Peritoneal Dialysis Products

Medical & Laboratory Gloves Examination Gloves Surgical Gloves Laboratory Gloves Others



By Raw Material:

Plastic Resin

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

By End-use:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Other End-uses

