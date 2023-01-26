TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2022

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank ("Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were $188.99 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $215.38 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46.69 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $40.18 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

"We were pleased with our results for 2022, which exceeded our expectations entering the year. We achieved an increase in total revenues despite significant headwinds in our residential mortgage business and reduced fee income related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Our credit quality remains strong and we prudently built our reserve levels in this uncertain economic environment. Once again, TowneBank enjoyed a #1 market share position for our home market in Hampton Roads. Looking ahead, our strong balance sheet, diversified business model and valuable deposit franchise should position our company to outperform in a wide range of economic environments. I wish to thank all of our nearly 2,800 team members who embrace and define our culture of caring each day," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2022 Compared to 2021:

  • Total revenues increased $6.61 million, or 0.97%, to $686.94 million, compared to prior year. Increases in net interest income of $59.00 million were partially offset by a $52.39 million decline in noninterest income. Net interest income increased due to a combination of strong first half 2022 organic loan growth and higher interest rates. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a decline in residential mortgage banking income of $62.15 million, partially offset by increases in insurance commissions of $8.04 million and property management income of $2.07 million.
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $244.17 million, a decrease of $9.23 million, or 3.64%, driven by the decline in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense of $24.01 million, or 5.75%.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.29 billion, or 13.55%, from December 31, 2021. The balances at December 31, 2022 and 2021 included $4.82 million and $157.72 million, respectively, of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $1.44 billion, or 15.42%, compared to prior year.
  • Interest and fee income on PPP loans declined 86.91%, or $28.91 million, to $4.36 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $13.29 billion, a decrease of $0.28 billion, or 2.06%, compared to prior year, driven by a decline in commercial deposits and escrow balances.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity was 10.15%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.54% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin of 3.08% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 3.10% (non-GAAP) compared to prior year net interest margin of 2.84% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.86% (non-GAAP).
  • Effective tax rate of 19.77% compared to 20.28% in 2021.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenues were $175.31 million in fourth quarter 2022, an increase from the prior year quarter of $14.88 million, or 9.28%. Increases in net interest income of $27.99 million, or 27.77%, outpaced a $13.11 million, or 21.98%, decline in noninterest income in the quarterly comparison. The primary source of the decline in noninterest income was mortgage banking income.
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $64.36 million, an increase of $15.87 million, or 32.74%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.23 billion, or 8.83% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $13.29 billion, a decrease of $0.12 billion, or 3.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter September 30, 2022.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 5.07%, to $5.27 billion, compared to prior year, representing 39.61% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $0.31 billion.
  • In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 10.07% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.44% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin was 3.51% and taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% (non-GAAP) compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.70% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.72% (non-GAAP).
  • Effective tax rate of 19.90% compared to 18.97% in fourth quarter 2021 and 20.08% in the linked quarter.

"From a strategic perspective, we were pleased to close the Farmers Bank transaction earlier this month. We also focused on building out our footprint and investing in our teams through talent acquisition across all business lines during 2022. As we look ahead to 2023, we expect to continue expanding our impressive suite of noninterest income businesses. We continue to prioritize liquidity and responsible balance sheet growth as we serve our members, shareholders and communities," said William I. Foster, III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $128.78 million compared to $100.79 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was driven by higher interest rates and increases in loan and investment securities balances, partially offset by increased deposit costs.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.53%, including purchase accounting accretion of 1 basis point, compared to 2.72%, including purchase accounting accretion of 2 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 7 basis points, for fourth quarter 2021.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment with a yield of 4.60%, which represented 73.41% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a yield of 4.05%, which represented 63.28% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 0.60% from 0.30% in the linked quarter and 0.16% at December 31, 2021.
  • Rising funding costs negatively impacted profitability in our residential mortgage banking business.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $14.58 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.81 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 1.57%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.26 billion, a decrease of $0.01 billion, or 0.08%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was an expense of $6.22 million in the current quarter and $3.29 million in the linked quarter, compared to a provision benefit of $1.18 million one year ago.
  • In the linked quarter comparison, fourth quarter 2022 included an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $3.32 million that was driven by loan growth and a modest weakening in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios used by management to assist in estimating credit losses.
  • Net charge-offs were $2.90 million, driven primarily by a fraud-related charge-off of a single credit relationship, compared to net recoveries of $0.06 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.11% in fourth quarter 2022, zero in fourth quarter 2021, and (0.01)% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.03% of total loans compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2022 and 1.12% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 17.67 times nonperforming loans compared to 20.48 times at September 30, 2022 and 17.75 times at December 31, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $46.52 million compared to $59.63 million in 2021, a decrease of $13.11 million, or 21.98%. Increased insurance commissions were offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking income.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $7.37 million compared to $20.95 million in fourth quarter 2021. Loan volume in the current quarter was $0.46 billion, with purchase activity comprising 95.08%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2021 was $1.15 billion, with purchase activity of 79.36%. Loan volume in the linked quarter was $0.69 billion, with purchase activity of 93.20%. Increases in mortgage rates and limited housing inventory have contributed to a significant decline in production and refinance activity.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgages declined 49 basis points from 3.42% in fourth quarter 2021 to 2.93% in the current quarter.
  • Real estate commissions were negatively impacted by a combination of increased mortgage loan rates and low inventories.
  • Property management fee revenue decreased 14.76%, or $1.34 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2021, which is more comparable to lower pre-pandemic reservation levels.
  • Total insurance segment revenue increased $1.84 million, or 11.87%, to $17.32 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase is attributable to higher property and casualty commissions compared to the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $111.14 million compared to $110.47 million, an increase of $0.67 million, or 0.61%. This reflects increases in software expenses of $1.10 million, occupancy expenses of $0.88 million, and professional fees of $0.88 million offset by a decrease of $3.51 million in salary and benefits expense.
  • Lower salaries and benefits compared to fourth quarter 2021 were driven by reductions in incentive income and employee benefit costs, partially offset by increases in annual base salaries.
  • Higher costs associated with our core banking platform drove the increase in software expense.
  • The increase in occupancy expense was driven by lower tenant income in 2022 and relocation expenses related to moving our mortgage division.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $15.85 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of 3.15%, compared to $16.36 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by a decline in deposits.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.29 billion, or 13.55%, compared to year end 2021 and $0.23 billion compared to the linked quarter.
  • Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $10.69 billion in fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $1.52 billion, or 16.56%, compared to prior year.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $0.26 billion, or 71.44%, compared to prior year and $0.06 billion, or 37.99%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits decreased $0.28 billion, or 2.06%, compared to December 31, 2021 and $0.12 billion, or 0.88%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 81.20% compared to 78.73% at September 30, 2022 and 70.03% at December 31, 2021.
  • Total borrowings decreased $0.16 billion, or 34.00%, from prior year.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.41 billion compared to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.98 billion at December 31, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2022 was 3.5 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $191.05 million in net unrealized losses, related to rising rates, at December 31, 2022 compared to $17.54 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2021.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $10.79 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $10.56 billion at September 30, 2022 and $9.51 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets were $6.83 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $10.56 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2022 and 2021.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $4.58 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $13.29 billion compared to $13.41 billion at September 30, 2022 and $13.57 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 39.61% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 compared to 41.56% at September 30, 2022 and 40.86% at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits have declined the last two quarters driven by declines in noninterest-bearing escrow balances.
  • Total borrowings were $0.32 billion compared to $0.48 billion at December 31, 2021.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.92%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.87%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.04%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.80%.
  • Book value per share was $25.73 compared to $25.08 at September 30, 2022 and $26.13 at December 31, 2021.
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $18.84 compared to $18.17 at September 30, 2022 and $19.15 at December 31, 2021.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.85 billion as of December 31, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total revenue, net of interest expense$        175,307  $        179,236  $        166,980  $        165,412  $160,424 
 Net income 46,494   50,671   47,054           46,250   41,657 
 Net income available to common shareholders 46,685   50,169   46,547   45,586   40,183 
 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) 64,357   66,700   57,748   55,369   48,483 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.64   0.69   0.64   0.63   0.55 
 Book value per common share 25.73   25.08   25.48   25.61   26.13 
 Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP) 18.84   18.17   18.58   18.67   19.15 
 Return on average assets 1.16%  1.22%  1.13%  1.13%  0.99%
 Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.25%  1.31%  1.22%  1.23%  1.08%
 Return on average equity 9.98%  10.60%  9.94%  9.73%  8.38%
 Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.26%  15.08%  14.20%  13.91%  12.08%
 Return on average common equity 10.07%  10.69%  10.03%  9.81%  8.45%
 Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.44%  15.27%  14.37%  14.08%  12.22%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 26.54%  30.80%  34.52%  40.03%  37.17%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 11.92%  11.92%  11.83%  12.16%  12.36%
 Tier 1 12.04%  12.05%  11.97%  12.31%  12.51%
 Total 14.80%  14.80%  16.76%  17.34%  15.56%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87%  9.52%  9.19%  9.16%  9.11%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans17.67x 20.48x 18.94x 21.52x 17.75x
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.03%          1.02%          1.00%          1.05%  1.12%
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.03%  1.02%  1.00%  1.06%  1.13%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans         0.06%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%  0.06%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.04%  0.03%  0.04%  0.03%  0.06%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)         0.11% (0.01)%  %  0.01%  %
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,904           (187)   (80)   126   (60) 
           
 Nonperforming loans$        6,273  $5,250  $ 5,493  $4,825  $5,973 
 Foreclosed property 560   186   563   560   4,583 
 Total nonperforming assets$6,833  $5,436  $6,056  $5,385  $      10,556 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$324  $725  $232  $40  $372 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans 110,816   107,497   104,019   103,833   106,059 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$299,298  $458,254  $588,529  $583,008  $851,021 
 Loans originated, joint venture 157,511   234,443   249,279   236,980   303,362 
 Total loans originated$456,809  $        692,697  $837,808  $819,988  $1,154,383 
 Number of loans originated 1,355   1,983           2,282   2,237   3,408 
 Number of originators 186   194   201   207   213 
 Purchase % 95.08%  93.20%  92.27%  77.93%  79.36%
 Loans sold$        483,254  $701,908  $        759,073  $        853,808  $        1,150,996 
 Rate lock asset$482  $859  $1,935  $3,009  $3,455 
                     
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 2.93%  3.02%  2.92%  3.01%  3.42%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 3.51%          3.28%          2.88%  2.67%  2.70%
 Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.53%  3.31%  2.89%  2.69%  2.72%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 91.51%  91.92%  92.22%  92.24%  92.13%
 Average loans/average deposits 80.14%  76.82%  74.57%  71.61%  70.68%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 41.07%  41.77%  40.56%  40.49%  41.42%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 11.92%1 11.56%  11.09%  11.28%  11.71%
 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.99%  61.03%  63.51%  64.42%  67.03%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 22 vs. Q4 22 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2022   2021   2022  Q4 21 Q3 22
U.S. agency securities$293,894  $        310,587  $331,297  (5.37)% (11.29)%
U.S. Treasury notes 26,693           1,000   26,399          2,569.30% 1.11%
Municipal securities 431,299   385,673   426,720  11.83% 1.07%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 78,436   53,950   79,501  45.39% (1.34)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,011,666   1,055,183   1,027,331  (4.12)% (1.52)%
Allowance for credit losses         (1,086)          (210)  (1,112) 417.14% (2.34)%
Total$1,840,902  $1,806,183  $1,890,136  1.92% (2.60)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements         
Total gross unrealized gains$1,111  $        32,054  $1,292          (96.53)% (14.01)%
Total gross unrealized losses         (192,163)          (14,514)  (201,127) 1,223.98% (4.46)%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities$        (191,052) $17,540  $(199,835) (1,189.24)%         (4.40)%
          
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$101,092  $        73,360  $100,905  37.80%         0.19%
U.S. Treasury notes 433,866   66,326   434,148  554.14% (0.06)%
Municipal securities 5,181   5,095   5,159  1.69% 0.43%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 2,223   2,272   2,235  (2.16)% (0.54)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 6,113   7,168   6,298  (14.72)% (2.94)%
Allowance for credit losses         (83)          (94)          (83) (11.70)% %
Total$548,392  $154,127  $548,662  255.81% (0.05)%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements        
Total gross unrealized gains$320  $1,561  $153  (79.50)% 109.15%
Total gross unrealized losses         (29,802)          (106)          (31,116) N/M (4.22)%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on HTM securities$        (29,482) $        1,455  $        (30,963) (2,126.25)% (4.78)%
          
Loans Held For Investment (1)      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 22 vs. Q4 22 vs.
  2022   2021   2022  Q4 21 Q3 22
Real estate - construction and development$1,428,376  $1,125,863  $1,324,831  26.87% 7.82%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,580,099   1,494,000   1,590,371  5.76% (0.65)%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,830,620   2,620,334   2,799,363  8.03% 1.12%
Multifamily 496,190   332,659   458,803  49.16% 8.15%
Residential 1-4 family 1,634,062   1,305,915   1,567,024  25.13% 4.28%
HELOC 395,526   380,834   388,305  3.86% 1.86%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,256,697   1,206,911   1,251,350  4.13% 0.43%
Government 512,265   525,358   520,198  (2.49)% (1.52)%
Indirect 568,190           394,802   572,710  43.92% (0.79)%
Consumer loans and other 92,577   119,576   86,656  (22.58)% 6.83%
Total$10,794,602  $9,506,252  $10,559,611  13.55% 2.23%
(1) PPP loans totaling $4.82 million, $157.72 million and $12.65 million, primarily in C&I, are included in Q4 2022, Q4 2021 and Q3 2022, respectively.
          
Deposits      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 22 vs. Q4 22 vs.
  2022   2021   2022  Q4 21 Q3 22
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,265,186  $5,546,665  $5,574,528  (5.07)% (5.55)%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,185,075   6,139,714   6,042,417  0.74% 2.36%
Savings 374,987   371,356   387,622  0.98% (3.26)%
Certificates of deposits 1,468,975   1,515,891   1,407,495  (3.09)% 4.37%
Total$13,294,223  $13,573,626  $13,412,062  (2.06)% (0.88)%
          


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs), (2)(3)		$10,701,612  $124,064  4.60% $10,465,441   $112,225  4.25% $9,372,187  $95,696  4.05%
Taxable investment securities 2,288,344   14,251  2.49%  2,385,218   12,943  2.17%  1,625,683   10,217  2.51%
Tax-exempt investment securities 140,108   1,262  3.60%  147,184   1,054  2.86%  157,855   292  0.74%
Total securities 2,428,452   15,513  2.56%  2,532,402   13,997  2.21%  1,783,538   10,509  2.36%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,321,964   11,387  3.42%  1,800,798   9,509  2.09%  3,274,392   1,215  0.15%
Mortgage loans held for sale 124,949   1,842  5.90%  188,737   2,446  5.18%  379,808   2,750  2.90%
Total earning assets 14,576,977   152,806  4.16%  14,987,378   138,177  3.66%  14,809,925   110,170  2.95%
Less: allowance for credit losses         (108,288)      (104,178)      (107,215)    
Total nonearning assets 1,461,067       1,421,094       1,372,799     
Total assets$15,929,756      $16,304,294      $16,075,509     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,022,582  $13,903  0.92% $6,084,753  $6,542  0.43% $5,853,873  $2,148  0.15%
Savings 378,816   763  0.80%  391,437   628  0.64%  371,901   534  0.57%
Certificates of deposit 1,468,589   5,452  1.47%  1,456,746   3,060  0.83%  1,541,483   2,707  0.70%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,869,987   20,118  1.01%  7,932,936   10,230  0.51%  7,767,257   5,389  0.28%
Borrowings 138,510   909  2.57%  94,411   139  0.58%  245,622   360  0.58%
Subordinated debt, net 247,319   2,108  3.41%  320,518   3,117  3.89%  249,555   2,962  4.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,255,816   23,135  1.11%  8,347,865   13,486  0.64%  8,262,434   8,711  0.42%
Demand deposits 5,484,477       5,690,020       5,492,894     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 334,033       387,835       417,707     
Total liabilities 14,074,326       14,425,720       14,173,035     
Shareholders’ equity 1,855,430               1,878,574       1,902,474     
Total liabilities and equity$15,929,756      $16,304,294      $16,075,509     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6)  $129,671      $124,691      $101,459   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment           (888)      (653)      (667)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $128,783      $124,038      $100,792   
Interest rate spread (4)(6)    3.05%     3.02%     2.53%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   0.63%     0.36%     0.23%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5)(6)   3.53%     3.30%     2.72%
Total cost of deposits    0.60%     0.30%     0.16%
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022 balances include average PPP balances of $10.60 million, $199.74 million, and $18.68 million and related interest and fee income of $0.12 million, $3.85 million, and $0.62 million, respectively.
(3) December 31, 2021 loan balance includes previously excluded average nonaccrual loans of $7.69 million.
(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2021   2020 
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)(2)(3)		$10,262,095  $433,350  4.22% $ 9,473,081  $397,877  4.20% $9,436,628  $411,421  4.36%
Taxable investment securities 2,267,099   47,594  2.10%  1,426,493   29,857  2.09%  1,252,926   30,181  2.41%
Tax-exempt investment securities 132,694   4,351  3.28%  137,848   1,755  1.27%  140,078   2,997  2.14%
Total securities 2,399,793   51,945  2.16%  1,564,341   31,612  2.02%  1,393,004   33,178  2.38%
Interest-bearing deposits 2,099,970   26,859  1.28%  2,640,191   3,432  0.13%  689,715   2,603  0.38%
Mortgage loans held for sale 200,363   8,880  4.43%  471,767   13,227  2.80%  505,502   15,252  3.02%
Total earning assets 14,962,221   521,034  3.48%  14,149,380   446,148  3.15%  12,024,849   462,454  3.85%
Less: allowance for credit losses (105,629)      (113,113)      (85,570)    
Total nonearning assets 1,411,422       1,348,395       2,232,927     
Total assets$16,268,014      $15,384,662      $14,172,206     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,158,190  $25,802  0.42% $5,359,321  $8,323  0.16% $4,070,562  $13,105  0.32%
Savings 385,154   2,427  0.63%  352,333   2,117  0.60%  297,441   2,254  0.76%
Certificates of deposit 1,447,701   12,586  0.87%  1,788,985   16,669  0.93%  2,378,281   42,502  1.79%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,991,045   40,815  0.51%  7,500,639   27,109  0.36%  6,746,284   57,861  0.86%
Borrowings 124,168   1,320  1.05%  395,045   2,159  0.54%  1,269,064   10,306  0.80%
Subordinated debt, net 362,410   14,436  3.98%  249,335   11,816  4.74%  248,736   11,847  4.76%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,477,623   56,571  0.67%  8,145,019   41,084  0.50%  8,264,084   80,014  0.97%
Demand deposits 5,547,835       5,034,851       3,924,797     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 364,520       348,844       262,266     
Total liabilities 14,389,978       13,528,714       12,451,147     
Shareholders' equity 1,878,036       1,855,948       1,721,059     
Total liabilities and equity$16,268,014      $15,384,662      $14,172,206     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (6) $464,463      $405,064      $382,440   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment  (3,098)      (2,695)      (2,296)  
Net interest income (GAAP) $461,365      $402,369      $380,144   
Interest rate spread (4)(6)   2.81%     2.65%     2.88%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   0.38%     0.29%     0.67%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (5)(6)   3.10%     2.86%     3.18%
Total cost of deposits   0.30%     0.22%     0.54%
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Includes, previously excluded average nonaccrual loans of $10.63 million in 2021, and $16.04 million in 2020.
(3) December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 balances include average PPP balances of $51.04 million, $530.39 million and $737.16 million and related interest and fee income of $4.36 million, $33.27 million and $26.94 million, respectively.
(4) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(6) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
  2022   2021 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$55,381  $17,373 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,000,205   3,244,484 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 97,244   34,779 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,152,830   3,296,636 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,033,040 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,085 and $210 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 1,840,902   1,806,183 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $518,993 and $155,676 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 548,475   154,221 
Less: allowance for credit losses (83)  (94)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,392   154,127 
Other equity securities 6,424   6,759 
FHLB stock 9,617   13,146 
Total Securities 2,405,335   1,980,215 
Mortgage loans held for sale 102,339   358,303 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,794,602   9,506,252 
Less: allowance for credit losses         (110,816)          (106,059)
Net Loans 10,683,786   9,400,193 
Premises and equipment, net 304,802   270,772 
Goodwill 458,482   457,187 
Other intangible assets, net 43,163   50,379 
BOLI 258,069   251,805 
Other assets 436,461   295,897 
TOTAL ASSETS$15,845,267  $16,361,387 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,265,186  $5,546,665 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 6,185,075   6,139,714 
Savings 374,987   371,356 
Certificates of deposit 1,468,975   1,515,891 
Total Deposits 13,294,223   13,573,626 
Advances from the FHLB 29,674   155,367 
Subordinated debt, net 247,420   249,652 
FRB PPP Lending Facility     
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 40,918   76,797 
Total Borrowings 318,012   481,816 
Other liabilities 344,275   389,771 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,956,510   14,445,213 
Preferred stock   
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000   
Issued and outstanding shares 72,841,379 in 2022 and 72,683,985 in 2021 121,426   121,164 
Capital surplus 1,052,262   1,050,948 
Retained earnings 840,777   716,605 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
931,030 shares in 2022 and 911,458 shares in 2021 18,974   18,257 
Deferred compensation trust (18,974)  (18,257)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (140,505)  10,597 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,873,960   1,899,314 
Noncontrolling interest 14,797   16,860 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,888,757   1,916,174 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$15,845,267  $16,361,387 

     

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2022  2021   2022   2021 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$123,395 $95,054  $430,990  $395,322 
Investment securities 15,294  10,484   51,207   31,472 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,387  1,215   26,859   3,432 
Mortgage loans held for sale 1,842  2,750   8,880   13,227 
Total interest income 151,918  109,503   517,936   443,453 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 20,118  5,389   40,815   27,109 
Advances from the FHLB 665  206   926   1,224 
Subordinated debt, net 2,108  2,962   14,436   11,816 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 244  154   394   935 
Total interest expense 23,135  8,711   56,571   41,084 
Net interest income 128,783  100,792   461,365   402,369 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,074  (1,110)  8,606   (16,774)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 122,709  101,902   452,759   419,143 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,368  20,945   47,150   109,304 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,324  15,486   75,579   67,541 
Property management income, net 7,756  9,099   44,246   42,175 
Real estate commission income, net  2,355  3,165   11,253   13,290 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,655  2,479   10,130   9,584 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,653  1,412   6,592   6,042 
BOLI 1,985  1,904   7,140   7,265 
Other income 5,428  5,142   23,480   21,508 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities         1,252 
Total noninterest income 46,524  59,632   225,570   277,961 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 61,307  64,814   255,625   245,844 
Occupancy expense 9,252  8,371   34,669   31,657 
Furniture and equipment 3,983  3,528   15,080   14,175 
Amortization - intangibles 2,475  2,935   10,620   11,127 
Software expense 5,111  4,014   18,959   16,911 
Data processing 3,096  3,524   13,874   13,779 
Professional fees 3,605  2,723   10,020   9,548 
Advertising and marketing 3,489  3,414   15,997   13,504 
Other expenses 18,823  17,144   66,435   60,727 
Total noninterest expense 111,141  110,467   441,279   417,272 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,092  51,067   237,050   279,832 
Provision for income tax expense 11,598  9,410   46,581   54,798 
Net income$46,494 $41,657  $190,469  $225,034 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 191  (1,474)  (1,482)  (9,651)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$46,685 $40,183  $188,987  $215,383 
        
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.64 $0.55  $2.60  $2.97 
Diluted earnings$0.64 $0.55  $2.60  $2.97 
Cash dividends declared$0.23 $0.20  $0.89  $0.78 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
          
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$55,381  $97,290  $72,592  $74,991  $17,373 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,000,205   1,245,067   2,341,942   2,857,327   3,244,484 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 97,244   96,862   35,087   34,684   34,779 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,152,830   1,439,219   2,449,621   2,967,002   3,296,636 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,840,902   1,890,136   1,914,011   1,846,540   1,806,183 
Securities held to maturity 548,475   548,745   549,083   433,384   154,221 
Less: allowance for credit losses (83)  (83)  (85)  (92)  (94)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 548,392   548,662   548,998   433,292   154,127 
Other equity securities 6,424   6,360   6,679   6,789   6,759 
FHLB stock 9,617   9,475   10,432   10,432   13,146 
Total Securities 2,405,335   2,454,633   2,480,120   2,297,053   1,980,215 
Mortgage loans held for sale 102,339   165,023   211,716   234,620   358,303 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 10,794,602   10,559,611   10,425,760   9,909,308   9,506,252 
Less: allowance for credit losses (110,816)  (107,497)  (104,019)  (103,833)  (106,059)
Net Loans 10,683,786   10,452,114   10,321,741   9,805,475   9,400,193 
Premises and equipment, net 304,802   295,345   289,753   277,764   270,772 
Goodwill 458,482   458,482   457,162   457,162   457,187 
Other intangible assets, net 43,163   44,854   44,878   47,562   50,379 
BOLI 258,069   256,074   254,478   253,112   251,805 
Other assets 436,461   386,053   354,570   326,838      295,897 
TOTAL ASSETS$15,845,267  $15,951,797  $16,864,039  $16,666,588  $16,361,387 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,265,186  $5,574,528  $5,723,415  $5,532,337  $5,546,665 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,185,075   6,042,417   6,384,818   6,432,005   6,139,714 
Savings 374,987   387,622   388,364   393,119   371,356 
Certificates of deposit 1,468,975   1,407,495   1,499,514   1,414,339   1,515,891 
Total Deposits 13,294,223   13,412,062   13,996,111   13,771,800   13,573,626 
Advances from the FHLB 29,674   29,850   55,024   55,196   155,367 
Subordinated debt, net 247,420   247,265   497,061   496,757   249,652 
FRB PPP Lending Facility              
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 40,918   43,165   47,922   75,988   76,797 
Total Borrowings 318,012   320,280   600,007   627,941   481,816 
Other liabilities 344,275   375,869   397,388   387,087   389,771 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,956,510   14,108,211   14,993,506   14,786,828   14,445,213 
Preferred stock         
Authorized shares - 2,000,000              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,426   121,423   121,265   121,231   121,164 
Capital surplus 1,052,262   1,052,374   1,051,384   1,050,387   1,050,948 
Retained earnings 840,777   810,845   777,430   747,614   716,605 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (18,974)  (18,862)  (19,349)  (18,323)  (18,257)
Deferred compensation trust 18,974   18,862   19,349   18,323   18,257 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (140,505)  (157,980)          (96,358)  (56,712)  10,597 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,873,960   1,826,662   1,853,721   1,862,520   1,899,314 
Noncontrolling interest 14,797   16,924   16,812   17,240   16,860 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,888,757   1,843,586   1,870,533   1,879,760   1,916,174 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$15,845,267  $15,951,797  $16,864,039  $16,666,588  $16,361,387 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022  2022   2022   2022   2021 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$123,395 $111,590  $  101,043  $94,962  $95,054 
Investment securities 15,294  13,979   12,263   9,671   10,484 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and
federal funds sold		 11,387  9,509   4,616   1,347   1,215 
Mortgage loans held for sale 1,842  2,446   2,217   2,375   2,750 
Total interest income 151,918  137,524   120,139   108,355   109,503 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 20,118  10,230   5,573   4,894   5,389 
Advances from the FHLB 665  83   86   92   206 
Subordinated debt, net 2,108  3,117   5,091   4,120   2,962 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 244  56   49   45   154 
Total interest expense 23,135  13,486   10,799   9,151   8,711 
Net interest income 128,783  124,038   109,340   99,204   100,792 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,074  3,925   56   (1,449)  (1,110)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 122,709  120,113   109,284   100,653   101,902 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,368  11,968   13,176   14,638   20,945 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,324  19,435   19,746   19,074   15,486 
Property management income, net 7,756  9,891   9,452   17,147   9,099 
Real estate commission income, net 2,355  2,932   3,412   2,554   3,165 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,655  2,455   2,446   2,574   2,479 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,653  1,658   1,906   1,375   1,412 
BOLI 1,985  1,585   1,853   1,717   1,904 
Other income 5,428  5,274   5,649   7,129   5,142 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities             
Total noninterest income 46,524  55,198   57,640   66,208   59,632 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 61,307  65,463   64,892   63,963   64,814 
Occupancy expense 9,252  8,748   8,342   8,327   8,371 
Furniture and equipment 3,983  3,764   3,643   3,690   3,528 
Amortization - intangibles 2,475  2,644   2,684   2,817   2,935 
Software expense 5,111  4,594   4,762   4,492   4,014 
Data processing 3,096  3,628   3,556   3,594   3,524 
Professional fees 3,605  2,627   1,761   2,027   2,723 
Advertising and marketing 3,489  4,290   4,091   4,127   3,414 
Other expenses 18,823  16,276   14,994   16,342   17,144 
Total noninterest expense 111,141  112,034   108,725   109,379   110,467 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,092  63,277   58,199   57,482   51,067 
Provision for income tax expense 11,598  12,606   11,145   11,232   9,410 
Net income 46,494  50,671   47,054   46,250   41,657 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 191  (502)  (507)  (664)  (1,474)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$46,685 $50,169  $46,547  $45,586  $40,183 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.64 $0.69  $0.64  $0.63  $0.55 
Diluted earnings$0.64 $0.69  $0.64  $0.63  $0.55 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,686,303  72,578,736   72,559,537   72,498,075   72,525,504 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,724,189  72,594,474   72,568,886   72,562,122   72,624,610 
Cash dividends declared$0.23 $0.23  $0.23  $0.20  $0.20 


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, 2022

 December 31, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021    2022   2021  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$128,655  $98,345  $123,039  $455,881  $391,751  $64,130  16.37%
Noninterest income             
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,656   2,479   2,455   10,130   9,584   546  5.70%
Credit card merchant fees 1,653   1,412   1,658   6,592   6,042   550  9.10%
Other income 5,799   4,876 3 5,332   22,883   21,584   1,299  6.02%
Subtotal 10,108   8,767   9,445   39,605   37,210   2,395  6.44%
Gain (loss) on investment securities             1,252   (1,252) n/m
Total noninterest income 10,108   8,767   9,445   39,605   38,462   1,143  2.97%
Total revenue 138,763   107,112   132,484   495,486   430,213   65,273  15.17%
              
Provision for credit losses 6,312   (1,199)  4,240   8,559   (15,859)  24,418  (153.97)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 37,788   37,678   39,349   152,870   140,105   12,765  9.11%
Occupancy expense 6,500   5,541   6,109   23,901   21,198   2,703  12.75%
Furniture and equipment 3,061   2,570   2,803   11,320   10,657   663  6.22%
Amortization of intangible assets 676   812   726   3,006   3,549   (543) (15.30)%
Other expenses 24,141   19,484   21,075   81,299   68,504   12,795  18.68%
Total expenses 72,166   66,085   70,062   272,396   244,013   28,383  11.63%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 60,285   42,226   58,182   214,531   202,059   12,472  6.17%
Corporate allocation 861   1,260   902   4,381   5,041   (660) (13.09)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 61,146   43,486   59,084   218,912   207,100   11,812  5.70%
Provision for income tax expense 12,162   7,123   11,507   41,944   37,584   4,360  11.60%
Net income 48,984   36,363   47,577   176,968   169,516   7,452  4.40%
Noncontrolling interest    (3)        (4)  4  n/m
Net income attributable to TowneBank$48,984  $36,360  $47,577  $176,968  $169,512  $7,456  4.40%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.52%  60.94%  52.34%  54.37%  56.06%    


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30,  December 31, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2022   2022   2021  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net		$8,292  $22,257  $12,726  $51,783  $113,155  $(61,372) (54.24)%
Real estate brokerage income, net 2,354   3,165   2,932   11,253   13,290   (2,037) (15.33)%
Title insurance and settlement fees 391   610   525   1,981   2,527   (546) (21.61)%
Property management fees, net 7,757   9,099   9,891   44,246   42,175   2,071  4.91%
Income from unconsolidated
subsidiary		 10   113   77   368   1,077           (709) (65.83)%
Net interest and other income 626   3,010   1,508   7,478   12,232           (4,754) (38.87)%
Total revenue 19,430   38,254   27,659   117,109   184,456           (67,347) (36.51)%
              
Provision for credit losses (238)  89   (315)  47   (915) $962  n/m
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits$13,617  $17,682  $15,854  $63,263  $67,922  $(4,659) (6.86)%
Occupancy expense 1,970   1,957   1,919   7,784   7,689   95  1.24%
Furniture and equipment 738   727   765   2,970   2,661   309  11.61%
Amortization of intangible assets 653   931   817   3,102   2,813   289  10.27%
Other expenses 8,056   9,805   8,687   37,527   40,579   (3,052) (7.52)%
Total expenses 25,034   31,102   28,042   114,646   121,664   (7,018) (5.77)%
              
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest (5,366)  7,063   (68)  2,416   63,707   (61,291) (96.21)%
Corporate allocation (600)  (1,000)  (602)  (3,202)  (4,000)          798  (19.95)%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (5,966)  6,063   (670)  (786)  59,707           (60,493) (101.32)%
Provision for income tax (1,296)  1,894   (120)  (186)  13,911           (14,097) (101.34) %
Net income (loss) (4,670)  4,169   (550)  (600)  45,796           (46,396) (101.31)%
Noncontrolling interest 191   (1,471)  (502)  (1,482)  (9,647)          8,165  (84.64)%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank$(4,479) $2,698  $(1,052) $(2,082) $36,149  $        (38,231) (105.76)%
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 125.48%    78.87%  98.43%  95.25%  64.43%    


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
              
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2022   2022   2021  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$15,221  $13,135  $17,567  $64,672  $57,603  $7,069  12.27%
Employee benefits 3,949   3,682   4,020   16,054   14,817   1,237  8.35%
Specialized benefit services 169   172   160   658   666   (8) (1.20)%
Total commissions and fees 19,339   16,989   21,747   81,384   73,086   8,298  11.35%
Contingency and bonus revenue 2,033   2,231   1,654   10,085   8,977   1,108  12.34%
Other income 12   40   23   84   196   (112) (57.14)%
Total revenue 21,384   19,260   23,424   91,553   82,259   9,294  11.30%
Employee commission expense 4,270   4,202   4,331   17,213   16,598   615  3.71%
Revenue, net of commission expense 17,114   15,058   19,093   74,340   65,661   8,679  13.22%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits$9,902  $9,454  $10,260  $39,492  $37,817  $1,675  4.43%
Occupancy expense 782   873   720   2,984   2,770   214  7.73%
Furniture and equipment 184   231   196   790   857   (67) (7.82)%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,146   1,192   1,101   4,512   4,765   (253) (5.31)%
Other expenses 1,927   1,530   1,653   6,459   5,386   1,073  19.92%
Total operating expenses 13,941   13,280   13,930   54,237   51,595   2,642  5.12%
Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest 3,173   1,778   5,163   20,103   14,066   6,037  42.92%
Corporate allocation (261)  (260)  (300)  (1,179)  (1,041)  (138) 13.26%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 2,912   1,518   4,863   18,924   13,025   5,899  45.29%
Provision for income tax expense 732   393   1,219   4,823   3,303   1,520  46.02%
Net income 2,180   1,125   3,644   14,101   9,722   4,379  45.04%
Noncontrolling interest                  N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank$2,180  $1,125  $3,644  $ 14,101  $9,722  $4,379  45.04%
              
Provision for income taxes 732   393   1,219   4,823   3,303   1,520  46.02%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,285   1,342   1,228   5,052   5,341   (289) (5.41)%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$4,197  $2,860  $6,091  $23,976  $18,366  $5,610  30.55 %
              
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 74.76%  80.28%  67.19%  66.89%  71.32%    
 


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
       
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021 
          
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.16%  1.22%  0.99%  1.16%  1.40%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.09%  0.09%  0.09%  0.09%  0.11%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.25%  1.31%  1.08%  1.25%  1.51%
          
Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.98%  10.60%  8.38%  10.06%  11.61%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.28%  4.48%  3.70%  4.31%  4.94%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.26%  15.08%  12.08%  14.37%  16.55%
          
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.07%  10.69%  8.45%  10.15%  11.70%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.37%  4.58%  3.77%  4.39%  5.05%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.44%  15.27%  12.22%  14.54%  16.75%
          
Book value (GAAP)$25.73  $25.08  $26.13  $25.73  $26.13 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.89)  (6.91)  (6.98)  (6.89)  (6.98)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$18.84  $18.17  $19.15  $18.84  $19.15 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.40%  62.51%  68.86%  64.24%  61.33%
Impact of excluding gain/(loss) on investments and amortization expense(1.41)% (1.48)% (1.83)% (1.55)% (1.52)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.99%  61.03% 