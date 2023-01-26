The global waterborne coatings market size was USD 99.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027 and 4.2%

New York, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03670110/?utm_source=GNW

during 2028-2030 to reach USD 124.3 billion by 2027 and USD 140.7 billion by 2030. waterborne coatings have low VOC content, a longer pot life, and faster curing ability.



The epoxy type resin is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall waterborne coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.



Epoxy resins are used in protective and floor coatings due to their favorable mechanical properties, corrosion protection, and chemical resistance.Over the past few years, waterborne epoxy coatings have been developed to be environment-friendly with the use of waterborne technology during the manufacturing process, similar to the production of high-solid coatings, solvent-free coatings, and powder coatings.



There has been an increase in the demand for epoxy resins from the coatings industry.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from dairies, pharmaceuticals, food processing units, electronics, aircraft hangars, and automobile workshops.



This scenario is expected to continue during the forecast period.



The architectural segment of application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market drivers in this segment are infrastructural growth in various countries, and growth in applications, including residential, and non-residential industry.There is strong demand for these applications from the Asia Pacific region, especially from developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.



Global waterborne coating manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing facilities or sales offices in these emerging regions to cater to the increasing demand.



Asia - Pacific waterborne coatings market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is an emerging economy with many rapidly developing countries.Various industry players are willing to invest in this region.



Most of the leading players in North America and Europe are planning to shift their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific as it offers inexpensive raw materials, low cost of production, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better way.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing increased demand for premium and high-quality products due to the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population.



This has led to an increased demand for waterborne coatings in the Asia Pacific market.



The key companies profiled in this report are PPG Industries Inc. (US), and Sherwin-Williams Company (US).



