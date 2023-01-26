TestEquity now offers Simpson Electric products

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronic test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today it will offer Simpson Electric products as an authorized distributor.



Since 1934, Simpson Electric has built a reputation for quality electrical products, with the Simpson 260 Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter becoming the go-to bench meter for generations. Today, Simpson Electric offers a selection of quality Analog Panel and Analog VOM test meters, Digital panel meters, and recently introduced a new line of Digital Multimeters and Digital Power Clamps.

“When our customers see a Simpson product, they immediately see the connection to the classic Simpson 260 meters from the benches of their teachers and mentors,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management at Test Equity. “We’re proud to become a part of such a strong lineage.”

“Sustaining a reputation like ours means a commitment to the highest levels of customer service,” said Clark Nelson, VP of Sales at Simpson Electric. “TestEquity is an ideal distribution partner because they share our customer-first approach to our industry.”

Simpson products are proudly Made in the USA and include:

Advanced Digital Panel Meters

Analog Panel Meters

Digital Clamp Meters

Digital Panel Meters

Digital VOM Meters

S660 Series Counters

SE Encoders

Smart Meter

Sounds & Noise Instruments/Systems

Special Test Equipment

Test Equipment Accessories

Test Leads

VOM Multimeters



About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Simpson Electric

Simpson Electric Company is a Native American, minority-owned, HUB-Zoned certified company and has been a leader in the panel and test instrument industry since it was originally chartered in 1934. The famous 260 Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter put Simpson on the map and cemented a reputation for quality electrical products that perform reliably in tough, industrial conditions. Today, Simpson remains committed to quality and innovation and is dedicated to the highest level of customer service and company growth.

