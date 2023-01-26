Edmund Optics® Partners With Meta Materials to Launch Holographic Notch Filters

BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by partnering with Meta Materials Inc. (META®) to release META® holoOPTIX® Notch Filters, a new product line that consists of large, flexible holographic notch filters.

"Meta Materials' history of collaborating with large OEMs for product and technology development coupled with Edmund Optics' one-stop shop for optics, imaging, and photonics products will provide easy access for global customers to try this exciting new technology. Edmund Optics is thrilled to engage in this partnership with Meta Materials," said Ed Kay, VP of Retail Marketplace at Edmund Optics.

George Palikaras, President and CEO of Meta Materials, commented, "We are excited for this new partnership with Edmund Optics that allows us to offer their customers our high-quality holographic notch filters. These will be easily accessible to engineers and scientists around the world for multi-photon microscopy, laser-based fluorescence instrumentation, and other applications."

META® holoOPTIX® Notch Filters feature the unique ability to maintain consistent notch center wavelengths for S and P polarization at high angles of incidence. Two different mounting configurations are available: FLEX and STRATA. FLEX notch filters feature a large, flexible design allowing for easy installation into systems of nearly any shape and size while STRATA notch filters are mounted in an industry-standard 1" black anodized aluminum housing. Each filter is optimized for high transmission in either red, green or blue laser line wavelengths while blocking rejected light with a superior >4.0 average optical density.

To view these and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs approximately 1,250 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

