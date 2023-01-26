Alpine IQ and Flowhub Announce Enhanced 2-way Cannabis Loyalty Integration to Power Personalized Dispensary Experiences

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, today announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, the leading cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This sophisticated integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue with the most powerful POS and CRM capabilities available in cannabis.



"Flowhub Maui's 2-way loyalty integration with Alpine IQ vastly improves upon existing solutions available in cannabis,” said Matt Tharp, VP of Product at Flowhub. “By allowing dispensaries to create any deal, no matter how complex, and redeem them for loyalty rewards without ever leaving the point of sale, we are unlocking unprecedented flexibility and control when it comes to creating hyper-specific marketing promotions and brand experiences. At Flowhub, we are proud to be leading the way in cannabis retail innovation and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with our partners at Alpine IQ."

Alpine IQ’s integration with Flowhub Maui produces the most intuitive and customizable user interface for managing customer loyalty and creating personalized consumer shopping experiences. Both companies share a data-centric, openly-integrated approach to supporting cannabis retailers and offer fully compliant tools needed to run efficient and effective business operations.

“We are excited to partner with Flowhub Maui,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder, and CEO of Alpine IQ. “Not only is their software extensive with the tools needed for success, but they are a company working to improve social equity and empower the cannabis community through constant support and resources. We are elated to have such an impactful partnership with Flowhub, another local Colorado company.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Flowhub:

Flowhub is the leading cannabis technology company partnering with dispensaries nationwide to provide compliance, point of sale, payments, inventory tracking, and retail management solutions.

Founded by Kyle Sherman in 2015, Flowhub pioneered the first Metrc API integration and the Nug Pro®, the cannabis industry's first mobile scanner device for streamlining daily workflows. Today, Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually, empowering more than 1,000 cannabis retailers to automate operations, increase revenue, and create the best dispensary experience possible.

Flowhub is on the frontlines of ending cannabis prohibition and is proud to be a founding director of both the Cannabis Trade Federation and the U.S. Cannabis Council, in addition to awarding over $5 million in free software through its Social Equity Program to support underrepresented dispensary owners.

Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm), the founders of Venmo, and more.

For additional information visit www.flowhub.com