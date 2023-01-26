The 37th AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence Aims to Build Bridges

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAAI announced today the winners of its 2023 awards that will be presented at the 37th Annual Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AAAI-23). This event will be held in person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC from Feb. 7-14, 2023.

Several awards will be given, including:

2023 AAAI Award for Artificial Intelligence for the Benefit of Humanity: Tuomas Sandholm, Carnegie Mellon University

2023 AAAI Distinguished Service Award: Ramasamy Uthurusamy

2023 AAAI Feigenbaum Prize: Milind Tambe, Harvard University

2023 AAAI Robert S. Engelmore Memorial Award: Manuela Veloso, J. P. Morgan Chase

2023 AAAI/EAAI Patrick Henry Winston Outstanding Educator Award: Ayanna Howard, The Ohio State University

In addition to the awards mentioned above, the following recipients will be celebrated as 2023 AAAI Fellows:

Kristian Hammond, Northwestern University

Vipin Kumar, University of Minnesota

Xuelong Li, Northwestern Polytechnical the University

Deborah McGuinness, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Risto Miikkulainen, University of Texas, Austin

Ana Paiva, University of Lisbon

Ronald Parr, Duke University

Matthias Scheutz, Tufts University

Csaba Szepesvàri, University of Alberta

Jie Tang, Tsinghua University

Kiri Wagstaff, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Also, the following recipients will be celebrated as AAAI Senior Members:

Chris Amato, Northeastern University

Vineeth N. Balasubramanian, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Kai-Wei Chang, University of California, Los Angeles

Jana Doppa, Washington State University

Mohamed Elhoseiny, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Jingrui He, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Ehsan Hoque, University of Rochester

Matthew Lease, University of Texas, Austin

Bo Liu, Amazon Research

Wei Liu, Tencent

Daniel E. O'Leary, University of Southern California

Anita Raja, Hunter College

William Wang, University of California, Santa Barbara

Han YuNanyang, Technological University

The AAAI conference brings together researchers, practitioners, scientists, students, and engineers from around the world to foster scientific exchange across all fields of Artificial Intelligence. This year's theme, Collaborative Bridge, aims to provide a platform for disciplines to come together and explore new opportunities and perspectives. The Bridge theme highlights and enhances AAAI's historical role as an incubator of new AI disciplines.

"I am thrilled with the caliber of speakers, workshops, and tutorials in store for the attendees of this year's conference," said Francesca Rossi, AAAI president. "I am looking forward to seeing how speakers and participants will be embracing the Bridge theme. Also, after two years of virtual events, it's exciting to bring everyone together and safely in person. I also want to congratulate all the awards recipients, the new fellows, and the new senior members. "

In addition to workshops, tutorials, and technical sessions, the conference hosts posters and demos, a job fair, diversity and inclusion activities, and both an undergraduate and a graduate consortium. On-site childcare will be available for children ages 6 months through 12 years old. A first-aid room will be available for any health-related needs.

Many sponsors support the AAAI-23 Conference including Diamond Sponsor Sony, Platinum Sponsors Amazon Science and IBM, and Gold Sponsor Colossal-AI. Thanks to all of them!

For a complete view of the conference program, agenda, and full list of sponsors, please refer to https://aaai.org/Conferences/AAAI-23.

###

About the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 1979, the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) is a nonprofit scientific society devoted to advancing the scientific understanding of the mechanisms underlying thought and intelligent behavior and their embodiment in machines. AAAI aims to promote research in and responsible use of artificial intelligence and increase public understanding of the field. For more information, see www.aaai.org.

Contact Information:

Meredith Ellison

aaai-exec-director@aaai.org



Related Images











Image 1: Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment