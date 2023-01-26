Ambient.ai Sees Strong Adoption as Enterprises Embrace AI for Security Automation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence (CVI) security company, today announced significant growth across its customer base, platform, and partnerships. In 2022, Ambient.ai more than doubled new customers and revenue, including adding multiple new seven-figure wins, and more than tripled the number of camera streams monitored. During the same period, existing customers saw more than $90 million in projected operational cost savings. Ambient.ai expanded its platform capabilities with two significant product updates, Signals Intelligence and Threat Detection & Response , and deepened strategic partnerships across the industry.



Last year saw a dramatic increase in physical security threats such as assault , retail theft , and gun violence . Security cameras are foundational to security teams, but there are simply too many cameras for humans to effectively monitor. An enterprise with 500 cameras will generate 12,000 hours of surveillance footage each day – making real-time monitoring impossible. This challenge is only exacerbated by an industry-wide security staffing shortage and resource limitations. In an industry where seconds matter, security cameras are now most often used after an incident has occurred. Security teams are forced to react to incidents rather than proactively responding and preventing them.

In order to move from reactive to proactive, enterprises are turning to Ambient.ai to mine their security cameras 24/7 for potential threats, enabling security teams to respond faster and prevent more security incidents with automated workflows.

To address a rapidly evolving threat landscape, Ambient.ai added more than 50 behaviors to its threat detection library this year, which now encompasses more than 150 unique threat indicators. The company launched advanced detection capabilities to identify the early warning signs of high-severity threats , including forced entry, firearm detection, and knife detection, among others. The launch of signals intelligence enables enterprises to improve access and perimeter control by reducing the volume of false and nuisance alarms generated by physical access systems (PACS) by 93%.

While strengthening its core platform, Ambient.ai also secured three new critical patents in the last 12 months. These innovations ensure that Ambient.ai will continue to push the industry forward with research and development. One patent in particular powers deeper integrations with PACS and access control systems . Ambient.ai also strengthened strategic integrations with security systems companies, including both Axis Communications ’ camera systems and Brivo ’s cloud-based access control systems, and deepened integrations with access control providers, including Genetec , LenelS2 , and C•CURE .

These updates, launches, and integrations have enabled enterprises to do more with less, utilizing Ambient.ai to streamline operations and act as a force-multiplier for security teams, including:

Saving customers a projected $90 million: Savings results from security incidents prevented, reduced alarm volumes, streamlined investigations and reporting, and guard right sizing.

Savings results from security incidents prevented, reduced alarm volumes, streamlined investigations and reporting, and guard right sizing. Autonomously identifying and clearing more than 13.5 million incident alerts , including escalating nearly 600 high-severity incidents where a person’s safety was at risk – allowing security teams to respond 10X faster.

, including escalating nearly 600 high-severity incidents where a person’s safety was at risk – allowing security teams to respond 10X faster. Minimizing false alarms by over 93%: Ambient.ai automatically verified millions of PACS alerts, including autonomously clearing more than 470,000 nuisance and false alarms, and escalating nearly 400,000 alarms that needed immediate attention.





“In 2022, we greatly expanded our customer base, significantly upgraded our platform capabilities, and introduced the world to an entirely new approach to enterprise security,” said Shikhar Shrestha, co-founder and CEO of Ambient.ai. “Innovative organizations in industries like aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, energy and utilities, data centers, and manufacturing are turning to Ambient.ai to safeguard the things that matter most. We look forward to continuing to move the security industry forward in 2023.”

Today, innovative organizations, including Adobe, Impossible Foods, VMware, and more, rely on Ambient.ai to deliver better physical security outcomes. Most recently, the company’s efforts earned it prestigious awards from Security Info Watch and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech .

To learn more about how Ambient.ai’s computer vision intelligence platform is transforming enterprise security, schedule a demo with our team.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai.

