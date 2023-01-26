CareCloud to Unveil Innovative EHR Therapy Platform at American Physical Therapy Association Meeting

CareCloud will showcase how its new therapy-focused EHR version can improve patient care, outcomes and the bottom line for therapy practices

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will unveil a new version of an electronic health record (EHR) platform that has been customized to include features specific to physical therapy at the upcoming American Physical Therapy Association's (APTA) Combined Sections Meeting (CSM). The company will exhibit in booth 2444 at the event, which will take place February 23-25 in San Diego, California.

The enhanced version of CareCloud’s talkEHR, expected to be released later in the first quarter of 2023, includes features tailored to physical therapy practices and provides therapists with a comprehensive and easy-to-use tool for managing patient information and tracking progress. It was designed to be integrated and included with a therapy-focused digital health solution called CareCloud Remote, introduced early in 2022. Remote, which has received positive reviews from CareCloud premier therapy clients, can integrate with other industry-leading therapy EHR solutions. It is a proven digital health solution that helps skilled home-care practices achieve operational excellence. Remote offers maximum enterprise flexibility and drives efficiencies in revenue cycle management, referral management and credentialing, patient communications, tracking and scheduling, and patient feedback.

"We're thrilled to be participating at the APTA CSM and to showcase how our new EHR adaptation strengthens CareCloud Remote and can improve patient care, outcomes and the bottom line for therapy practices," said CareCloud Senior Vice President of Strategy Alfonso Nardi, who will be onsite at the APTA CSM event. "CareCloud Remote has already helped elevate organizations’ workflow management by using a dedicated team of professionals to streamline referral management, and a proprietary built-in algorithm with location tracking to get clinicians to patients on time. Remote also offers technology-enabled revenue cycle management powered by automation that can simplify administrative processes, improve workflows, and optimize the patient experience. With the addition of our new EHR version, CareCloud customers can now leverage the simplicity of our end-to-end therapy solution, which we think meets the needs of the therapy industry better than any other platform available.”

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

