Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million, or $1.40 earnings per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $1.39 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income increased by 15% to $16.7 million from $14.5 million in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, earnings per diluted share rose to $5.75 from $5.02, an increase of 15% from 2021.

“The year just completed was challenging, but Truxton grew more and earned more than ever before,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Net loan growth of more than $120 million represents a tremendous effort by our lenders and the managers and teams who support them. Our wealth management revenue grew 8% in a year when both stock and bond prices fell precipitously, reflecting both relatively strong investment performance and the addition of many new client relationships.”

Key Highlights

  • Truxton partially restructured the bond portfolio in December and realized $588 thousand of losses on the sale of $20 million in securities. This allowed us to improve our interest rate risk profile and should contribute to an increase in our future earnings compared to what we would have achieved on these bonds had we not sold them. The after-tax cost of these losses lowered earnings per share by approximately $0.16. Excluding these losses, earnings per diluted share for the quarter would have been approximately $1.56, which is 5% higher than $1.49 in the third quarter of 2022 and 12% higher than $1.39 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income, excluding bond losses, grew to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from the third quarter of 2022 and 2% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income, excluding bond losses, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Loans rose 1% to $619 million at year end compared to $612 million on September 30, 2022 and were up 25% compared to $495 million on December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 2% from September 30, 2022, to $808 million at December 31, 2022, and increased less than 1% in comparison to December 31, 2021. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.83%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the 2.95% experienced in the third quarter of 2022, but an increase of 35 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 1.73% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 1.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and an increase from 0.47% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2022. Truxton had $2 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0 in the trailing quarter, and $5 thousand of charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, $5.8 million, and $4.8 million at quarter end December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.93%, 0.94%, and 0.97%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end. Truxton will adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for purposes of calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023.
  • Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including the yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates, but the effective tax rate for 2022 increased to 18.4% from 16.5% in 2021 as the proportion of fully taxable income grew.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.78% at December 31, 2022, 9.78% at September 30, 2022, and 8.95% at December 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $25.39, $23.84, and $29.19 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in book value per share at December 31, 2022, when compared to December 31, 2021, was the result of accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with declining values in the Company’s bond portfolio caused by the rising interest rate environment.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.36 per common share and repurchased 32,000 shares of its common stock for $2.2 million total, an average price of $68.88 per share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

   
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 December 31,
2022*		September 30,
2022*		December 31,
2021*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,405 $5,101 $9,321 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,094  3,906  88,743 
Federal funds sold -  -  1,425 
Cash and cash equivalents 6,499  9,007  99,489 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,833  1,835  2,780 
Securities available for sale 257,257  263,144  302,502 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 618,847  611,946  494,292 
Allowance for loan losses (5,761) (5,750) (4,775)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 101  111  506 
Net loans 613,187  606,307  490,023 
    
Bank owned life insurance 10,592  10,541  10,389 
Restricted equity securities 3,227  2,688  3,242 
Premises and equipment, net 209  241  316 
Accrued interest receivable 3,512  3,207  2,346 
Deferred tax asset, net 7,161  7,371  99 
Other assets 11,803  12,417  6,073 
    
Total assets$917,280 $916,758 $917,259 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$153,870 $154,049 $215,696 
Interest bearing 653,880  635,503  591,779 
Total deposits 807,750  789,552  807,475 
    
Federal funds purchased 4,933  6,517  - 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500  25,500  4,500 
Subordinated debt 14,727  14,703  14,628 
Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,090  4,000  - 
Deferred tax liability, net -  -  - 
Other liabilities 7,904  7,619  6,605 
Total liabilities 843,904  847,891  833,208 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$289 $288 $288 
Additional paid-in capital 31,107  30,668  31,790 
Retained earnings 59,492  56,424  49,628 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,512) (18,513) 2,345 
    
Total shareholders' equity 73,376  68,867  84,051 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$917,280 $916,758 $917,259 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 December 31,
2022*		 September 30,
2022*		 December 31,
2021*		 December 31,
2022*		 December 31,
2021*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$4,126  $4,014 $4,072 $16,377  $15,102
Service charges on deposit accounts 111   99  95  415   334
Securities gains (losses), net (588)  0  0  (636)  0
Bank owned life insurance income 51   51  51  203   204
Other 63   103  28  253   281
Total non-interest income 3,763   4,267  4,246  16,612   15,921
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$8,017  $6,797 $4,762 $25,125  $18,325
Taxable securities 1,620   1,370  928  5,247   3,031
Tax-exempt securities 373   403  399  1,568   1,565
Interest bearing deposits 303   87  54  469   236
Federal funds sold 26   10  1  39   2
 Other interest income 59   34  40  156   124
Total interest income 10,398   8,701  6,184  32,604   23,283
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 3,485   1,914  617  6,792   2,247
Subordinated debentures 194   194  194  776   780
Short-term borrowings 42   6  -  52   -
Long-term borrowings 72   23  101  141   310
Total interest expense 3,793   2,137  912  7,761   3,337
          
Net interest income 6,605   6,564  5,272  24,843   19,946
          
Provision for loan losses 9   284  0  984   291
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,596   6,280  5,272  23,859   19,655
          
Total revenue, net 10,359   10,547  9,518  40,471   35,576
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 3,823   3,784  3,595  14,587   13,247
Occupancy 278   261  253  1,034   967
Furniture and equipment 25   25  33  112   154
Data processing 400   367  281  1,486   1,291
Wealth management processing fees 179   163  133  666   644
Advertising and public relations 78   30  116  162   215
Professional services 177   271  171  793   645
FDIC insurance assessments 55   77  73  246   214
Other 196   228  203  879   789
Total non interest expense 5,211   5,206  4,858  19,965   18,166
          
Income before income taxes 5,148   5,341  4,660  20,506   17,410
          
Income tax expense 1,098   1,002  623  3,780   2,869
          
Net income$4,050  $4,339 $4,037 $16,726  $14,541
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.40  $1.50 $1.40 $5.78  $5.05
Diluted$1.40  $1.49 $1.39 $5.75  $5.02
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
     
     


Truxton Corporation 
Selected Quarterly Financial data 
At Or For The Three Months Ended 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 December 31, 2022*September 30, 2022*December 31, 2021 
     
Per Common Share Data    
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share    
Basic$1.40 $1.50 $1.40  
Diluted$1.40 $1.49 $1.39  
Book value per common share$25.39 $23.84 $29.19  
Tangible book value per common share$25.39 $23.84 $29.19  
Basic weighted average common shares 2,810,702  2,811,768  2,807,863  
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,822,538  2,825,084  2,822,942  
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,887,362  2,888,567  2,879,284  
     
     
Selected Balance Sheet Data    
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 8.00% 7.51% 9.16% 
Average Loans$616,609 $589,143 $477,005  
Average earning assets (1)$939,763 $898,926 $853,925  
Average total assets$943,900 $908,753 $884,235  
Average stockholders' equity$70,128 $72,918 $82,430  
     
     
Selected Asset Quality Measures    
Nonaccrual loans$0 $0 $0  
90+ days past due still accruing$0 $0 $21  
Total nonperforming loans$0 $0 $21  
Total nonperforming assets$0 $0 $21  
Net charge offs (recoveries)($2)$0 $5  
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93% 0.94% 0.97% 
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 
     
     
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)    
Tier 1 leverage 9.78% 9.78% 8.95% 
Common equity tier 1 13.36% 12.64% 13.82% 
Total risk-based capital 14.20% 13.46% 14.66% 
     
Selected Performance Ratios     
Efficiency ratio 48.55% 48.07% 51.04% 
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.70% 1.89% 1.81% 
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 22.92% 23.61% 19.42% 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 22.92% 23.61% 19.42% 
Net interest margin 2.83% 2.95% 2.48% 
     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
     
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities. 
  
  


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
            
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022* September 30, 2022* December 31, 2021
                
  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                
Earning Assets               
   Loans $616,609 5.01 $7,905 $589,142 4.50 $6,680 $477,005 3.75 $4,513
   Loan fees $0 0.07 $1,112 $0 0.08 $117 $0 0.21 $249
      Loans with fees $616,609 5.16 $8,017 $589,142 4.58 $6,797 $477,005 3.96 $4,762
   Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0
   Federal funds sold $2,688 3.76 $26 $1,722 2.22 $10 $2,902 0.09 $1
   Deposits with banks $31,462 3.82 $303 $14,641 2.35 $87 $86,039 0.25 $54
   Investment securities - taxable $228,108 2.84 $1,620 $227,715 2.41 $1,370 $219,861 1.69 $928
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $60,897 3.31 $372 $65,706 3.31 $402 $68,118 3.17 $399
      Total Earning Assets $939,764 4.43 $10,338 $898,926 3.89 $8,666 $853,925 2.93 $6,144
Non interest earning assets               
   Allowance for loan losses  (5,783)     (5,592)     (4,778)   
   Cash and due from banks $6,871     $7,018     $9,528    
   Premises and equipment $224     $236     $346    
   Accrued interest receivable $2,935     $2,526     $2,078    
   Other real estate $0     $0     $0    
   Other assets $30,251     $26,238     $19,929    
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities  (30,362)     (20,599)     3,207    
      Total Assets $943,900     $908,753     $884,235    
Interest bearing liabilities               
   Interest bearing demand $380,638 2.23 $2,140 $358,489 1.28 $1,160 $386,173 0.55 $533
   Savings and money market $142,369 1.44 $515 $133,119 0.96 $321 $165,479 0.13 $56
   Time deposits - retail $24,280 1.41 $86 $24,663 1.14 $71 $10,917 0.48 $13
   Time deposits - wholesale $128,619 2.29 $744 $107,704 1.34 $363 $16,466 0.37 $15
      Total interest bearing deposits $675,906 2.05 $3,485 $623,975 1.22 $1,915 $579,035 0.42 $617
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $9,957 2.85 $72 $5,283 1.69 $23 $10,683 5.27 $144
   Subordinated debt $14,827 5.12 $194 $14,943 5.07 $194 $14,757 5.15 $194
   Other borrowings $4,760 4.33 $42 $1,213 2.70 $5 $825 0.00 $0
      Total borrowed funds $29,544 4.08 $308 $21,439 4.06 $222 $26,265 5.05 $338
      Total interest bearing liabilities $705,450 2.13 $3,793 $645,414 1.31 $2,137 $605,300 0.62 $955
Net interest rate spread  2.30 $6,545  2.58 $6,529  2.30 $5,189
   Non-interest bearing deposits $163,653     $185,567     $190,156    
   Other liabilities $4,671     $4,854     $6,347    
   Stockholder's equity $70,128     $72,918     $82,430    
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $943,902     $908,753     $884,233    
Cost of funds  1.73    1.02    0.47  
Net interest margin  2.83    2.95    2.48  
                
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.        
                
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


 
 
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
             
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 
  Twelve Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, 2022*  December 31, 2021 
  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 
             
Earning Assets            
   Loans $562,647 4.35 $24,470  $455,847 3.73 $17,009 
   Loan fees $0 0.12 $654  $0 0.29 $1,314 
      Loans with fees $562,647 4.47 $25,124  $455,847 4.02 $18,323 
   Mortgage loans held for sale $28 4.13 $1  $56 3.02 $2 
   Federal funds sold $2,102 1.85 $39  $2,574 0.08 $2 
   Deposits with banks $27,043 1.73 $469  $75,854 0.31 $236 
   Investment securities - taxable $232,515 2.26 $5,247  $178,029 1.70 $3,031 
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $64,684 3.28 $1,568  $65,444 3.23 $1,565 
      Total Earning Assets $889,019 3.71 $32,448  $777,804 3.05 $23,159 
Non interest earning assets            
   Allowance for loan losses  (5,318)      (4,625)    
   Cash and due from banks $7,789      $10,397     
   Premises and equipment $251      $379     
   Accrued interest receivable $2,453      $2,091     
   Other real estate $0      $0     
   Other assets $25,359      $19,874     
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities  (17,031)      4,878     
      Total Assets $902,522      $810,798     
Interest bearing liabilities            
   Interest bearing demand $366,943 1.19 $4,350  $343,416 0.56 $1,928 
   Savings and Money Market $143,591 0.68 $975  $151,590 0.14 $207 
   Time deposits - retail $19,072 1.08 $205  $10,012 0.57 $57 
   Time deposits - wholesale $89,916 1.40 $1,262  $18,493 0.30 $55 
      Total interest bearing deposits $619,522 1.10 $6,792  $523,511 0.43 $2,247 
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $6,511 2.14 $141  $13,262 2.63 $354 
   Subordinated debt $14,853 5.21 $780  $14,767 5.21 $780 
   Other borrowings $2,124 2.54 $48  $963 0.00 $0 
      Total borrowed funds $23,488 4.07 $969  $28,992 3.86 $1,134 
      Total interest bearing liabilities $643,010 1.20 $7,761  $552,503 0.61 $3,381 
Net interest rate spread  2.51 $24,687   2.44 $19,778 
   Non-interest bearing deposits $180,665      $172,621     
   Other liabilities $4,142      $6,010     
   Stockholder's equity $74,771      $79,641     
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $902,588      $810,775     
Cost of funds  0.94     0.46   
Net interest margin  2.84     2.62   
             
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.   
             
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



