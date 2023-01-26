Varonis Launches Automated Posture Management to Effortlessly Fix Cloud Security Risks

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced the release of automated posture management to help customers effortlessly remediate security and compliance gaps across their SaaS and IaaS environments.



Varonis continually scans, detects, and prioritizes cloud security risks — giving CISOs and compliance officers real-time visibility into their data security posture. With this new automation capability, customers can automatically fix misconfigurations in apps like Salesforce and AWS from a single interface with one click.

According to Gartner®, through 2025, more than 99% of cloud breaches will be preventable and caused by misconfigurations and end-user mistakes.* With how quickly SaaS and IaaS apps evolve, it can be difficult to know when sensitive data becomes vulnerable. What’s more, security teams often don’t have domain expertise for each cloud app their organization deploys.

“Automated posture management takes the burden of understanding and remediating cloud misconfigurations off the customer,” said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. “We stay on top of the latest configuration risks and best practices, so you don’t have to. Now, we can not only show you exactly how to improve your security posture, but we can also automatically mitigate risk on your behalf.”

This release represents a significant leap forward for cloud data security. Passive data security posture management (DSPM) solutions require manual workflows to open help desk tickets for someone to manually review and resolve in each individual cloud app. Varonis provides a unified and automated approach to reducing the multi-cloud attack surface.

Automated posture management is the latest of many features Varonis has launched to deliver effortless data security outcomes. Early this month, Varonis announced least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box and a new customizable data security posture management (DSPM) dashboard.

Automated posture management is available now. The Varonis platform takes just minutes to install and provides data security insights instantly. Sign up for a complimentary data risk assessment to evaluate your security posture and eliminate data exposure.

*Gartner, “Hype Cycle™ for Cloud Security, 2021”, July 27, 2021.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.