Endonovo Partners with International Distributor for SofPulse® Line

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) today announced a new non-exclusive stocking distributor agreement with Pulse Therapeutics Technology, Inc. (the “Distributor”) to purchase and distribute its SofPulse® medical devices into Mexico and Costa Rica.

The Distributor, recognizing the treatment potential of the SofPulse® PEMF (Pulsed Electro Magnetic Frequency) device, recently purchased in excess of $100,000 of product for testing and marketing in Mexico and Costa Rica, and the test was successful, and the stocking Distributor has placed an initial order of $300,000.

Endonovo – through its subsidiary SofPulse, Inc. – will work closely with the Distributor to provide ongoing support and training to ensure successful implementation of the SofPulse® in clinics and hospitals in the region. The Company will establish a dedicated customer service team to support its continued international expansion.

Revenue and Distribution

Ira Weisberg, President of SofPulse, Inc., commented on the announcement: “With international distribution of the SofPulse® into Mexico and Costa Rica, the Company expects to see a significant increase in quarterly revenues. The positive feedback on the product's effectiveness in reducing inflammation, pain and edema is a good indication of the product's potential success.

Weisberg continued: “The purchase of SofPulse® units by the Distributor affirms our belief that there is an international business for SofPulse® and that there is high demand for the device in these markets. This partnership, and others expected to follow, should lead to a major financial boost for the Company.”

Weisberg concluded: “The decision of an international distributor to purchase a large inventory of units and position SofPulse® as their flagship product for 2023 indicates a strong belief in the product's potential success.”

International Expansion to Continue

The Company’s “Go-to-Market” strategy for SofPulse® is continuing to move forward aggressively. The Company is presently negotiating to expand distribution of SofPulse® through additional major distribution partners in South and Central America. It is concurrently continuing licensing and distribution contract discussions with recognized distribution partners in Australia, Europe and various Southeast Asian markets.

Additionally, the SofPulse® device is expected to obtain Taiwan FDA clearance later in 2023 to sell and distribute throughout Taiwan through a previously announced partnership with Evermed Medical Enterprise Ltd.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.

