Hydrogel Face Mask Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 10.5% During the Analysis Period 2023 to 2033, Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the period, the global hydrogel face mask market is valued at US$ 116.36 million and is estimated to reach US$ 315.80 million by 2033. With the popularity of hydrogel face masks increasing worldwide, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%.



To achieve glowing, younger-looking skin, celebrities are promoting hydrogel face masks on social media to boost skincare awareness and increase spending on beauty care products. In the past, Kim Kardashian has publicly stated that she loves hydrogel masks containing hyaluronic acid and collagen and claims that they have improved her skin.

After the pandemic, the market had high growth prospects due to the increasing demand for organic and natural hydrogel masks. Because organic gel can hold 99% of liquid, it can improve the quality and appearance of the skin. This bodes well for the market's growth in the coming years.

Increasing demand for anti-aging and revitalizing hydrogel masks is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Rising awareness of the benefits of hydrogel masks is another driving factor- says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

• The hydrogel face mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

• According to estimates, the hydrogel face mask market in the Asia Pacific will remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

• Dry skin is expected to account for 34% of the hydrogel face mask market in 2023.

• Online channels dominating the global industry accounted for 45.0% of overall revenue and grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2%.

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including 111SKIN, BIOEFFECT, Heritage Brands, Unilever, L’oréal Groupe, Johnson & Johnson, Minerva Research Labs, TULA Life, Ensbeauty Group, Natural Face Lift Company, and others.

The choice of active ingredients and materials for hydrogel face masks, as well as packaging, will be driven by sustainability and environmental footprint awareness. Manufacturers of the products can gain a larger share of the market, expand their product portfolios, and expand their geographical reach by engaging in these activities. By partnering with other companies, key players can also gain access to new markets and advanced technologies. They can also acquire companies, merge, and diversify their portfolios.

Recent Developments:

• In January 2022, Seoul Mamas, a U.S.-based private-label K-beauty products company, partnered with Oscar Mayer to produce hydrogel sheet masks that promote skin elasticity and hydration while reducing inflammation.

• In February 2022, Quench Botanics launched the Bravocado Brightening Under Eye Hydrogel Mask as part of its Botanics branch.

• In March 2021, Neutrogena Skin360 will release a highly anticipated 3D-printed sheet mask that will allow users to further customize their masks using the app. Beta testers will be able to customize the Neutrogena MaskiD with their smartphones by using the 3D cameras on their phones.

• As part of the Neutrogena MaskiD hydrogel face mask, Johnson & Johnson used bioprinting technology in March 2021.

• The Glowing Potion Hydrogel Facial Mask and the Lavender Youth Miracle Hydrogel Facial Mask from Maskologist have been introduced in August 2019.

Hydrogel Face Mask Market Segmentation by Category



By Skin Type:

Dry

Oily

All



By Type:

Bio-cellulose Based

Synthetic Polymers Based

By Application:

Skin Brightening

Anti-Aging

Anti-Acne

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

By Region Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



