Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Unveil a Notable Growth of USD 2376.75 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Robotic Lawn Mower Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages. To formulate an all-inclusive Robotic Lawn Mower market report, a detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the robotic lawn mower market was valued at USD 906.80 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2376.75 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous robot that is used to cut lawn grass. A robotic lawn mower needs the user to set up a border wire around the lawn describing the mowed area. The robotic lawn mower is used to detect the boundary of the area to be cut and locate a recharging dock in some situations. Robotic mowers can maintain up to 30,000 m2 (320,000 sq ft) of grass.

Increasing expenditure on activities such as backyard beautification, backyard cookouts, landscaping, and garden parties, along with the necessity to spend time on lawn maintenance activities, are some of the major factor which increases the demand for a variety of gardening tools such as robotic lawn mower. As per the report of an industrial research company, 62% of the $8.5 billion spent by Americans on garden equipment and power lawn in the US and the total of $3.15 billion, or 37%, went into new lawn mowers.

Recent Development

In 2022. Mammotion which is a producer of cutting-edge electric robotics products has unveiled LUBA. This is the first perimeter wire-free robot lawn mower, By replacing current robot mowers as well as conventional gas-powered push that need perimeter wires, LUBA is a smart robotic mower made mainly for residential usage.

In 2022, Toro revealed a robotic lawn mower for the residential yard care market that comprises user-friendly technology, previously unheard-of functions and cutting-edge. With more than a century of experience offering cutting-edge solutions for the external environment, Toro's new robotic, is the most recent battery-powered mower in smart, connected technology for yards and homeowners.

The Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

STIGA S.p.A. (Italy)

Honda motor co., ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

LawnMaster (U.S.)

The Toro Co. (U.S.)

GLOBGRO AB (Sweden)

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Robin Autopilot (U.S.)

Robomow Friendly House (Israel)

WOLF-Garten (Germany)

Cub Cadet (U.S.)

Positec Germany GmbH (Germany)

AL-KO (Germany)

WIPER S.R.L. (Italy)

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Key Findings and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Robotic Lawn Mower market over the period. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Opportunities

Rising automation in robotic lawn mower

The robotic lawn mower industry is expected to grow during the forecast period because of increasing usage of autonomous machines in domestic tasks such as cleaning and mowing the lawn. Incorporating technology such as the machine learning (ML) and internet of things (IoT) is expected to aid lawn mowers learn about obstacles, although sensors will work on direction and acceleration for greater performance. For instance, Bosch incorporates both machine learning (ML) and the internet of things (IoT) into its lawn mowers to detect obstacles.

Increasing investments on R&D activities

Major market players are investing heavily in research and development activities to increase the robotic lawnmower's features. The major players are integrating ledge sensors and additional features such as smart navigation, self-emptying and laser vision, lawn mapping into their products to increase their efficiency and performance. The market will benefit from the augmented availability of more effective robotic lawnmowers in the upcoming period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Robotic Lawn Mower Industry Research:

Range

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range

Battery Capacity

Up to 20 V

20 V to 30 V

More than 30 V

Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Retail Channel

End-User

Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Residential Sector

Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Commercial Sector

Connectivity

Robotic Lawn Mowers with Connectivity

Robotic Lawn Mowers without Connectivity

Lawn Covered

Medium-sized lawns (Between 800 and 1,500 square meters)

Small-sized lawns (Up to 800 square meters)

Large-sized lawns (Between 1,500 and 10,500 square meter

Key Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the Robotic Lawn Mower Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The Robotic Lawn Mower Market’s major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the Robotic Lawn Mower Market’s segmentation the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Dynamics:

The growing interest of customers towards smart technology gardening equipment

The increasing consumer interest for using organic products in gardening and the following focus on using smart power tools to encourage the smart gardening practices may support the sales of the robotic lawn mowers globally. For instance, according to published data of GfK SE, the robotic lawn mower can be maneuvered and managed by using smartphones was anticipated to reach about 50% in 2016. Furthermore, strong performance of the major market players in the established countries within Europe and North America offers a spurring prospects and apparent growth of automated products sales such as robotic lawn mower which will also boost the growth of the market.

Increasing usage of robotic lawn mower in residential area

The growing fast and busy lifestyle of people all over the globe owing to urbanization has augmented the demand for the autonomous machinery/systems such as robotic lawn mower to help people in everyday work. Moreover, increased spending on backyard cookouts, backyard beautification, and garden parties, as well as the desire to save time spent on lawn maintenance activities in residential area are some of the major factor which is expected to drive the growth rate of the market.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the robotic lawn mower market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the robotic lawn mower market in revenue growth. This is mainly due to the high adoption of robotic lawn mowers. The robotic lawn mowers have become a consumer durable product since this region has large number of public parks and lifestyle communities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to rapid urbanisation and constructional activities. The rapid pace of urbanization has led to a huge increase in commercial and residential construction activities, which is likely to spur sales of a variety of lawn and gardening maintenance tools.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Range Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Battery Capacity Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Distribution Channel Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By End-User Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Connectivity Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Lawn Covered Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Region Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

