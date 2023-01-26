Šiaulių bankas has acquired own shares

English Lithuanian

On 25-26 January 2023 Šiaulių Bankas AB purchased own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The purchase auction results are as follows:

-total number of shares acquired 2 491 317;

-total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 1,868,487.75 .

The purpose of share acquisition - granting shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries. Acquired shares will pass on Bank‘s ownership on the settlement date of the purchase auction - 27 January 2023.