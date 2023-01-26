GWH, LUV & IBM Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH; GWH.WT)

Class Period: August 11, 2022 - December 7, 2022

Deadline: March 13, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gwh.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported agreement with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific ("ESI") was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client; (2) ESS misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)

Class Period: June 13, 2020 - December 31, 2022

Deadline: March 13, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/luv.

The Complaint alleges that the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (2) it did not discuss how it's unique point-to-point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Class Period: January 18, 2018 - October 16, 2018

Deadline: March 14, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ibm.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants' made materially false and misleading statements and/or omitted to disclose that: (1) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (2) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



